Auburn football: These 2023 prospects could commit at Big Cat Weekend

Big-man transfer Johni Broome 'absolutely belongs' at Auburn
AUBURN, Alabama — As was the case with K.D. Johnson at Georgia in 2021, Bruce Pearl was well acquainted with one of the transfer portal’s top players, thanks to Auburn’s matchup against him. Pearl called Morehead State transfer Johni Broome the top target on the Tigers’ board...
247Sports
Top 2024 RB J'Marion Burnette on Auburn: 'It's lit up here'
AUBURN, Alabama - One of the best running backs in the entire country for the Class of 2024 just so happens to be just a couple of hours away from Auburn. J'Marion Burnette, out of Andalusia, Alabama, is the No. 106 player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 4 running back.
247Sports
2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit
AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
Auburn can’t land 2023 quarterback Brock Glenn as 4-star commits to Ohio State
Auburn’s 2023 quarterback situation remains unclear. One of its top high school targets at the position committed elsewhere on Saturday, as Lausanne (Tenn.) Collegiate’s Brock Glenn announced his pledge to Ohio State. Glenn’s full name is Auburn Brock Glenn, as he’s named after his grandfather’s alma mater. The...
Twitter reacts to Auburn football landing A'Mon Lane
Twitter reacts to Auburn landing its first member on the class of 2024 A'Mon Lane.
Experts predict Big Ten future for Brock Glenn as Auburn 2023 QB target announces commitment date
Brock Glenn is ready to make his decision. The 2023 quarterback, whose first name is Auburn after his grandfather, will reveal his commitment tomorrow afternoon. Auburn joins Florida State, Ohio State, TCU and LSU among the finalists. Glenn’s announcement will air live at 3 p.m. CST on the 247Sports YouTube channel.
247Sports
Grad transfer DB offered; commitment set for Saturday
AUBURN, Alabama - One more addition to the roster this fall could be on the way. Visiting Auburn on Friday, former Jacksonville State cornerback Malik Feaster was offered by Auburn. Now a decision is set for Saturday. "Auburn is factoring in right now," Feaster said. "It’s a little bit stressful...
WSFA
Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
Authorities respond after a traffic collision in Columbus (Columbus, GA)
Authorities respond after a traffic collision in Columbus (Columbus, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities responded after a traffic collision in Columbus. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Oakley Drive [...]
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do: Summer's almost over, which means you should visit City Market while you still can
So, we’ve got two more weekends before school opens again, but who’s counting?. The City Market is a fun thing for a whole family, or anybody, to do on a Saturday in the summer in Auburn. This weekend’s market will be the 11th of the summer, with five...
Opelika-Auburn News
If you live in Auburn, here's who's on the Aug. 23 municipal ballot - and here's how to register
With the Auburn Municipal election approaching on Aug. 23, residents should know that the last day to register for voting is Aug. 8. The election will determine who will sit on the Auburn City Council for the next four years, beginning in November. Residents can find which voting ward they...
idesignarch.com
Storybook Dream Lake House with Lush Landscape
This cedar-shake house in Alexander City, Alabama in Tallapoosa County, south of Birmingham and north-east of Montgomery, is a weekend retreat on Lake Martin. Designed by L. Mitchell Ginn and Associates and Liz Williams Interiors for a family as a lakeside getaway, they envisioned a home with lush landscaping and terraced lawns.
WSFA
1 dead, 1 critical in Friday night Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say two men were shot Friday night. Lt. Jarrett Williams said officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street at about 7:25 p.m. They found two men with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local...
Free gas giveaway in East Columbus; local non-profit helps during hard times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s no secret, pulling up to the gas pump has been costing Americans a hefty penny. One local non-profit, F.A.I.T.H is doing their part to help residents in Columbus. The Feeding Accepting Inspiring The Hurting (F.A.I.T.H) team rolled up their sleeves and offered nearly 200 Columbus residents some relief at the […]
Opelika-Auburn News
'We will get several checks': City of Opelika participating in opioid settlements program
The City of Opelika has agreed to join the State of Alabama and other local governments by participating in current and future opioid settlements. Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said no one knows yet how much money Opelika will receive or when the funds will be given. “Across the country more...
Heavy police presence at Riverview Apartments
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence in Phenix City, at Riverview Apartments. Multiple police officers have responded to the apartment complex, located at Whitewater Avenue and 16th Street. WRBL has reached out to the Phenix City Police Department for additional details. We are awaiting a response. This is a developing […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on St. Mary’s Road at Oakley Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There has been a two vehicle crash on St. Mary’s Road. The crash is at the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Oakley Drive. There is no word in possible injuries in the incident. Everyone is asked to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared. This is a developing […]
WTVM
2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two separate traffic stops in Columbus led to multiple drug and gun charges. The Columbus Police Department’s Tag Reader Units made stops for minor traffic violations, which led to the following:. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Drug-related objects. Possession of a firearm during...
WSFA
Maxwell AFB’s first Black female commander ends post
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A historic period at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery came to an end Friday morning. The base’s first Black female commander left command. Command changes every two years, and Col. Eries Mentzer led this base where every airman that wants to be an officer must go to.
Wetumpka Herald
Boat collision injures three on Lake Martin
An early Saturday morning boating accident sent two to the hospital and injured another. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a Stratos bass boat and a personal watercraft collided at approximately 2:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30. “The operator and the passenger on the personal watercraft...
