ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn football: These 2023 prospects could commit at Big Cat Weekend

By Mary Kate Hughes
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
flywareagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Big-man transfer Johni Broome 'absolutely belongs' at Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama — As was the case with K.D. Johnson at Georgia in 2021, Bruce Pearl was well acquainted with one of the transfer portal’s top players, thanks to Auburn’s matchup against him. Pearl called Morehead State transfer Johni Broome the top target on the Tigers’ board...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Top 2024 RB J'Marion Burnette on Auburn: 'It's lit up here'

AUBURN, Alabama - One of the best running backs in the entire country for the Class of 2024 just so happens to be just a couple of hours away from Auburn. J'Marion Burnette, out of Andalusia, Alabama, is the No. 106 player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 4 running back.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit

AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Nebraska State
247Sports

Grad transfer DB offered; commitment set for Saturday

AUBURN, Alabama - One more addition to the roster this fall could be on the way. Visiting Auburn on Friday, former Jacksonville State cornerback Malik Feaster was offered by Auburn. Now a decision is set for Saturday. "Auburn is factoring in right now," Feaster said. "It’s a little bit stressful...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Big Cat#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Huskers#Plains
idesignarch.com

Storybook Dream Lake House with Lush Landscape

This cedar-shake house in Alexander City, Alabama in Tallapoosa County, south of Birmingham and north-east of Montgomery, is a weekend retreat on Lake Martin. Designed by L. Mitchell Ginn and Associates and Liz Williams Interiors for a family as a lakeside getaway, they envisioned a home with lush landscaping and terraced lawns.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cats
WSFA

1 dead, 1 critical in Friday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say two men were shot Friday night. Lt. Jarrett Williams said officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street at about 7:25 p.m. They found two men with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Heavy police presence at Riverview Apartments

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence in Phenix City, at Riverview Apartments. Multiple police officers have responded to the apartment complex, located at Whitewater Avenue and 16th Street. WRBL has reached out to the Phenix City Police Department for additional details. We are awaiting a response. This is a developing […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on St. Mary’s Road at Oakley Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There has been a two vehicle crash on St. Mary’s Road. The crash is at the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Oakley Drive. There is no word in possible injuries in the incident. Everyone is asked to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared. This is a developing […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug, firearm charges in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two separate traffic stops in Columbus led to multiple drug and gun charges. The Columbus Police Department’s Tag Reader Units made stops for minor traffic violations, which led to the following:. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Drug-related objects. Possession of a firearm during...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Maxwell AFB’s first Black female commander ends post

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A historic period at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery came to an end Friday morning. The base’s first Black female commander left command. Command changes every two years, and Col. Eries Mentzer led this base where every airman that wants to be an officer must go to.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Boat collision injures three on Lake Martin

An early Saturday morning boating accident sent two to the hospital and injured another. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a Stratos bass boat and a personal watercraft collided at approximately 2:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30. “The operator and the passenger on the personal watercraft...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
FanSided

FanSided

270K+
Followers
513K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy