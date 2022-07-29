North Dakota wildlife bounces back following several year drought

www.kfyrtv.com
South Dakota firefighters will be helping fight the Carter Canyon fire in Nebraska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota firefighters are heading to Nebraska. The Brookings Fire Department saysw Brush 2 and crew are on the way to help fight the 600 acre Carter Canyon fire burning in the Wildcat Hills. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said they are closing several areas in the panhandle so firefighters won’t be hindered by vehicle traffic. A C-130 tanker from Rapid City is heading to the fire, as well as Brush 3 and crew from Miller.
Is This the Most Remote Spot in All of South Dakota?
South Dakota is home to some wide-open spaces. If you've ever driven east to west, north to south, or anywhere in between, you've likely driven across some of the most desolated parts of the state. But where is the most remote spot in all of South Dakota? As it turns out, someone has already figured that out, and not just for South Dakota, but they're working on every state in the country.
On-time planting and timely rains give central North Dakota wheat 'best potentials we've ever seen'
WILTON, N.D. — It wouldn't have taken much for 2022 spring wheat in central North Dakota to beat the 2021 crop. "Well, last year's crop — there wasn't one, right?" said Jamie Schurhamer, agronomy manager at Hefty Seeds in Wilton, said. Most of the wheat and corn in the area was hayed rather than combined as drought stress limited growth and yield.
North Dakota’s only abortion clinic to move to Minnesota
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The overturning of Roe v. Wade is having it’s effects. A judge’s ruling that will delay the closing of North Dakota’s lone abortion clinic should provide more than enough time to move the business to a neighboring city in Minnesota, the facility’s owner and operator said Thursday.
The 15 Things We Would Like To Outlaw In North Dakota
Most of these are not possible but sure would be nice.
North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said Saturday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of...
Fish kill in Minnesota river tops 2,500; state confirms deaths 'did not occur naturally'
LEWISTON, Minn. — Some conservation groups are sounding the alarm concerning some waterways in southeastern Minnesota after thousands of fish were recently found dead. And it's not the first time that's happened in that area, which is home to a lot of trout. "They need cold water and there's...
Standing Rock tribal flag raised at International Peace Garden
INTERNATIONAL PEACE GARDEN – Another one of the five tribes that lie within the state of North Dakota has seen its flag fly over the International Peace Garden. Tribal and state leaders gathered Friday morning to raise the flag of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe at the garden. Those...
USDA announces funds to improve internet access in rural ND, Mont.
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Internet providers in northwest North Dakota and eastern Montana are being awarded federal grant funding towards improving access. On Thursday, the US Department of Agriculture awarded $401 million towards giving rural residents and businesses high speed internet through the ReConnect Program. Nemont and Reservation Telephone Cooperative...
North Dakota Derby Day highlights social horse racing culture
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The dapper outfits are on full display. Derby day is the season finale for horse racing in the North Dakota Horse Park, owners, trainers, and jockey’s have been working for months to prepare their horses, for this moment. Hundreds came out and laid their...
Is It Legal To Hitchhike In Minnesota?
When I was younger, hitchhiking was a pretty common way to get around. In today's world I would be horrified if I found out one of my kids was hitching rides with strangers. I don't know if there are more weirdos these days or that we just hear about them more with all the media and internet available.
More rural North Dakota counties getting high speed internet
(Bismarck, ND) -- More rural North Dakota counties are getting high-speed internet. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing 18-million dollars to provide access to high-speed internet for more than eleven-hundred rural residents and businesses in North Dakota and Montana. The Reservation Telephone Cooperative will connect the residents, businesses, public...
NAWS project update
MAX, N.D. (KMOT) – Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, and the Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton met in North Dakota to check on upcoming water supply projects in the state. One such project was the Northwest Area Water Supply that will help supply up to 27 million gallons of...
Gas prices fall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Finally some good news to report about filling up your car. According to AAA average gas prices in North Dakota are down $0.48 compared to a month ago, and down $0.16 over the last week. With numbers finally falling, people at the pump are relieved but still not satisfied.
Generations of vendors at the ND State Fair
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – One vendor family has been coming for decades, though they’ve spread out to multiple booths. This is Brandon selling JD’s Salsa at the fair. Across from him his uncle owns a pruning booth, and throughout the commercial buildings there are parents, cousins, and more. They travel between different state fairs in the summer and trade shows in the fall and winter.
Unreal: Watch 6 Semi Trucks All Tip Over On Windy Minnesota Highway
Being a truck driver would be a super hard job, between long days away from home, dealing with traffic, terrible drivers deadlines, and don't forget weather conditions. I have a ton of respect for these men and women who do their best to make sure we all have access to products we need in our favorite stores.
Youngsters compete in Mutton Bustin’ at the ND State Fair
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It was kiddos time to shine Thursday night at the State Fair’s ranch rodeo for the mutton bustin’ competition!. The competitors wore helmets and padded vests rode sheep in the arena. We’re happy to report no injuries and only some tears. “A...
Long-term care facilities struggling in our state
North Dakota long-term care facilities continue to face staff shortages, and it’s happening across our state. According to the North Dakota Long Term Care Association, about 15 hundred employees left the field during the covid-19 pandemic. Right now, the organization says facilities have been contracting out to fill in vacancies, but that is costing a […]
North Dakota long term care facilities still facing staff shortages
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota long-term care facilities continue to face staff shortages. North Dakota Long Term Care Association President Shelly Peterson says about 15-hundred employees left the field during the pandemic. Peterson says facilities are temporarily using high cost contract staff to fill positions. She says continued requirements for...
