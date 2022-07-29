ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars sign Fry to replace errant kicker Mevis after 4 days

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 2 days ago
www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Nfl#Cowboys#American Football#Sports#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Hall Of Fame#Fry
Outsider.com

Jacksonville Jaguars Cut Kicker Who Nearly Nailed Team Official With Errant Kick

Rookie placekicker Andrew Mevis came into Jacksonville Jaguars training camp looking to win the starting job. After just four days of competition, Mevis finds himself on the unemployment line. Unfortunately for Mevis, an errant kick too many doomed his chances at finding a spot on head coach Doug Pederson’s football team. During warm-ups ahead of Thursday’s practice, Mevis wildly missed three field-goal attempts.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy