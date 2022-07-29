Jaguars sign Fry to replace errant kicker Mevis after 4 days

Rookie placekicker Andrew Mevis came into Jacksonville Jaguars training camp looking to win the starting job. After just four days of competition, Mevis finds himself on the unemployment line. Unfortunately for Mevis, an errant kick too many doomed his chances at finding a spot on head coach Doug Pederson’s football team. During warm-ups ahead of Thursday’s practice, Mevis wildly missed three field-goal attempts.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO