IKEA greenhouse cabinets are the newest IKEA hack that every plant enthusiast needs in their home. Does your space lack adequate light for all of the houseplants that you have (or wish to have)? Are your humidity-loving houseplants struggling in your bone-dry living room? Look no further than a fully equipped mini greenhouse right in your home! Not only are they functional, but these trendy cabinets look great too and are surprisingly easy to make. Plus, like any good DIY the options for your finished piece are truly endless. Ready to dive in? Here’s everything you need to know about making your own IKEA greenhouse cabinet.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 DAYS AGO