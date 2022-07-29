ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

The Kitchn

Before & After: A Lackluster Space Transforms into a Dream Kitchen, Thanks to the “IKEA Fairy”

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Little changes can do a lot to boost the look of your surroundings — after all, it’s hard to argue with the transformative power of a new paint color, or even just fresh hardware. But there are other times when little changes just don’t feel like enough. That’s how homeowner Kori Hale (@kori.hale) was feeling about her Brooklyn apartment’s kitchen.
BROOKLYN, NY
Architectural Digest

Your Favorite IKEA Cabinet Upgrade Is Now Available for All Kitchen Renovations

Across more than 20,000 projects over the past decade, Semihandmade has given IKEA cabinets new, Insta-ready doors, even making their way into the home kitchens of major designers like Sarah Sherman Samuel and Athena Calderone. Those customizations have been the envy of many a design lover whose lack of IKEA cabinetry has left them on the outside looking in.
HOME & GARDEN
domino

Bamboo Wood Doors Meet IKEA Cabinet Frames in This London Apartment’s Kitchen

A console table topped with an oversize vase, a staircase covered in a runner, a large mirror for last-minute outfit checks—these are the kinds of things you expect to see when you walk through someone’s front door. But a washer and dryer? That’s not your typical “welcome, come in” setup. Interior decorator Lizzie Green, who was tasked with overhauling this apartment in North London, knows this. The thing was, Green didn’t have any wiggle room to move the utility room away from the entry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
SHOPPING
thespruce.com

How to Choose a Doorknob

One of the most important features of a home is the ability to secure it against people, animals, and the elements. Doors allow you to access the home and close the door behind you to help ensure you are safe and secure, but they are not as effective without a functional doorknob. Whether you are using a bedroom door, bathroom door, or exterior door, most doors have doorknobs, door levers, or door handles to operate an internal latch and pull open the door.
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

Airstream and REI Just Unveiled a New Eco-Friendly Trailer Geared Toward Cleaner Camping

Click here to read the full article. Airstream and REI want to make your next camping trip a little greener—and we’re not talking about foliage. The two companies have joined forces to create a new REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp travel trailer. The compact vehicle is filled with a ton of eco-conscious upgrades designed to minimize your impact on the environment. The special edition is based on Airstream’s Basecamp, which is not the kind of bullet-shaped trailer most people associate with the 91-year-old nameplate. It’s a smaller, two-wheel model that stretches just 16 feet from end to end. Despite its rather modest...
CARS
thespruce.com

How to Make an IKEA Greenhouse Cabinet

IKEA greenhouse cabinets are the newest IKEA hack that every plant enthusiast needs in their home. Does your space lack adequate light for all of the houseplants that you have (or wish to have)? Are your humidity-loving houseplants struggling in your bone-dry living room? Look no further than a fully equipped mini greenhouse right in your home! Not only are they functional, but these trendy cabinets look great too and are surprisingly easy to make. Plus, like any good DIY the options for your finished piece are truly endless. Ready to dive in? Here’s everything you need to know about making your own IKEA greenhouse cabinet.
HOME & GARDEN
hunker.com

This DIYer Upcycled a Nightstand Using Popsicle Sticks

Do you remember the thrill of building houses out of popsicle sticks as a child? (Or as an adult — we won't judge!) Stacking the sticks evenly and securing them with Elmer's glue before adding all of your favorite paint colors was an after-school activity for the books. TikToker @fixitsimone has brought that nostalgia to their latest DIY project. The creator upcycled an old nightstand into a brand new one by using — you guessed it — popsicle sticks.
HOME & GARDEN

