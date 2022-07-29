It’s not every day that impact players are released, so when the Seattle Seahawks parted ways with Bobby Wagner, the NFL was caught by surprise. After an up-and-down season where they missed the playoffs, the Seahawks decided it was time to rebuild as they traded Russell Wilson. Wagner could have been a great locker room presence and mentor for Seattle, but the franchise decided it was time to part with one of their best players.

