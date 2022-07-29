profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
2022 NFL Draft Review: Seattle SeahawksAdrian HolmanSeattle, WA
Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
saturdaytradition.com
Change of plans? George Kliavkoff addresses possibility of UCLA returning to Pac-12
There may be some trouble on the horizon for UCLA. Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff mentioned that there could be some roadblocks in the way for the Bruins’ path to the B1G according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. UCLA is still going to be joining USC and leaving the...
Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React
The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
Saquon Barkley’s glaring miscues in training camp could prematurely set off alarms
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley broke onto the scene as a rookie in 2018 as an absolute star. Many believed he’d keep getting better, but it’s been the total opposite due to injuries and inconsistent play. 2022 also profiles to be a potential extension year for Barkley, therefore what he does this season will prove to be huge for his future in the Big Apple.
Richard Sherman Believes Rams Got A ‘Steal’ In Bobby Wagner
It’s not every day that impact players are released, so when the Seattle Seahawks parted ways with Bobby Wagner, the NFL was caught by surprise. After an up-and-down season where they missed the playoffs, the Seahawks decided it was time to rebuild as they traded Russell Wilson. Wagner could have been a great locker room presence and mentor for Seattle, but the franchise decided it was time to part with one of their best players.
The time Luke Walton came to practice hung over and Kobe went at him
Luke Walton, a 10-year NBA veteran (most of that with the Lakers, where he won a couple of rings), was known to enjoy a night out in the bars and clubs of L.A.’s South Bay. Not necessarily more than other players of his era — Walton was not a partier in the extreme — but he enjoyed the NBA lifestyle.
Micah Hyde carted off field
According to Sal Capaccio, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde was carted off the field after intercepting a pass and limping to the sideline during Friday's training camp session. (Sal Capaccio on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Micah Hyde's health is paramount to the success of the Bills' defense and would be a...
Raiders LB Ted Hendricks Was Great at Fun and Games
The Las Vegas Raiders have a long history of great players, and perhaps none embodies the image of the Silver and Black better than Ted Hendricks
The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”
If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
Giants lose big bat as Joc lands on 7-day concussion IL
SAN FRANCISCO — Joc Pederson came inches away from robbing a homer and saving two runs for Alex Wood in the Giants' 4-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night at Oracle Park, but Pederson knew something wasn’t quite right as soon as he hit the wall. A day later, he was put on the 7-day concussion IL.
NFL training camps: Julio Jones, Jaylen Waddle, Saquon Barkley shine
Training camps are underway across the NFL, and some of the league's biggest stars are already turning heads as practices get underway this week. Teams are getting in the swing of things this week ahead of joint practices, which begin in less than two weeks, and in preparation for the upcoming 2022-23 season, which begins on Thursday, September 8.
Arthur Smith ends Falcons practice after a pair of fights
As “Back Together Saturday” unfolds, one coach already is working to pry guys apart. Falcon coach Arthur Smith pulled the plug on practice after two fights, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The first one involved defensive lineman Jalen Dalton. The second one included nose...
Guardian Cap Use a Concern for Watt, Saleh Early in Training Camp
The soft shells over helmets are designed to prevent head injuries in the practices leading up to the regular season.
Dolphins making interesting offensive change
The Miami Dolphins are getting back to the basics with their offensive playcalling under new coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel had already made clear that he intends to call offensive plays for the Dolphins this season, but he got more specific about his role on Thursday. McDaniel made clear that he intends to relay his calls directly to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa instead of shifting that responsibility to an assistant.
Seahawks, Dolphins, Texans are the betting favorites to land Jimmy Garoppolo
Several days ago, the 49ers essentially invited one or more of the other 31 teams to make an offer, any offer, for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Since then, there has been (checks Twitter) no reporting of any team, name or unnamed, having interest in Garoppolo. It appears that the 49ers and...
Pac-12 Commish George Kliavkoff Confirms Alliance Is Over
The Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC had a "gentlemen's agreement" that didn’t last long.
Still on top: Dallas Cowboys valued at $7.6 billion
While the Dallas Cowboys continue to seek their first on-the-field title since the 1995 season, Jerry Jones has won another trophy for fiscal strength.
Seattle Seahawks – who’s being released and who’s retiring?
The Seattle Seahawks have been busy signing contracts recently – especially the one-day kind. Both K.J. Wright and J.R. Sweezy retired this week with the Seattle Seahawks, returning home after playing for other teams. Right before these ceremonial contracts, we saw RB Chris Carson get released in result of retiring with a lingering neck injury.
Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs
SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
Discipline officer requires Deshaun Watson to get massages from Browns’ staff only
The six-game suspension handed to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson includes an apparently unprecedented condition: Watson can only get massages from therapists on the Browns’ staff. That mandate from Judge Sue L. Robinson means that Watson can’t hire his own therapists, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Watson is...
