Blue Wahoos To Celebrate Pensacola Pelicans Legacy, Community Impact

By Bill Vilona
Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago
The team’s bus driver was named James Bond. Some of the road games required 2,400 miles round trip to Fort Worth and El Paso, Texas.

Or another of the nearly the same distance to St Paul, Minnesota and back through Lincoln, Nebraska.

The beloved mascot was named Scoop. The home game chant was, “Who Can? Pela-Cans!” The crowd had noisemaker clackers. Win or lose, the players remained on the field to meet fans after the game and sign autographs.

This was the Pensacola Pelicans. Part of their legacy, their challenges, their fun, their place in setting a foundation two decades ago for what exists now with the Blue Wahoos and Pensacola’s respected brand throughout Major League and Minor League Baseball.

“I equate the Pelicans as really the last era of what Minor League Baseball used to be,” said Jay Burnham, the team’s radio broadcaster and personality from 2005-2007. It was Bull Durham up until the mid-2000s when a lot of new ballparks were built and the game changed.”

Local baseball:Seattle Mariners drafted Pace's Walter Ford during a commercial break. He's fine with that

“When you think of what Pensacola was 20 years ago to what it is now, it’s night and day. It is very personal to me, very proud for me,” said Talmadge Nunnari, a Pelicans employee for nine years, including the final five years as team general manager. “The Pensacola Pelicans played such a big role in shaping our community and what (team owners) Quint and Rishy Studer have meant to Pensacola.”

That history will be celebrated Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The game against the Mississippi Braves (6:05 p.m. start) is designated as Pensacola Pelicans Night.

Fans are being encouraged to arrive after 5 p.m. to help celebrating the 20th anniversary of the first season of the former Independent League team. Former players, along with former manager Bernie Carbo, who in 1975 with the Boston Red Sox, hit one of the most memorable home runs in World Series history, will be there.

Popular former players like pitcher Trey Stephens, slugger Larry Bethea, Pensacola’s Pete Della Ratta, who reached Double-A and others will be part of the players honored on the field before the game.

The Pelicans’ made their debut in 2002 at Pensacola State College’s ballpark. Quint and Rishy Studer purchased the team later than year, then worked an arrangement in 2003 to play home games at the University of West Florida’s ballpark, which was renamed Pelican Park for the team’s summer schedule and upgraded with various enhancements that still exist.

It is a history that Quint Studer has summarized by saying, “Without the Pelicans, there would not be a downtown ballpark, there would not be the Blue Wahoos, there would not be affiliated baseball with Major League Baseball, there would not be all the stadium has meant for the community and revitalization of downtown.”:

While Burnham and Nunnari cannot attend Saturday, due to their own involvement in baseball these days, they share an personal, emotional attachment to the Pelicans and what it meant to their careers.

“What Quint and Rishy have done is incredible. They are very loyal people and the amount of personal money they put into the Pelicans and the Blue Wahoos is staggering,” said Nunnari, 47, who grew up in Pensacola and went from a player at Booker T. Washington High to making a Major League Baseball debut with the Montreal Expos on Sept. 7, 2000.

Nunnari is now the national hitting coordinator and regional scout for Baseball Factory, as well as manager of the Ponte Vedra Thunder, a travel ball team near his Jacksonville home. This week he is in California working for the Baseball Factory.

Nunnari said the Pelicans never made a profit in their history. He said Quint and Rishy Studer believed the community impact and helping provide family-fun entertainment outweighed any financial loss.

“When they took over the Pelicans in 2002, the league the team was in (Southeastern Association of Independent Baseball) was in disarray, the franchise was not being run correctly and Quint and Rishy came in and really brought the backing of character, credibility and staying power.

Local baseball:Pensacola Catholic's Carter McCulley drafted at the buzzer by the Los Angeles Dodgers

“A lot of minor league owners get in and start losing money and get out. (Studers) just saw it differently. They saw it as a way to connect to community. That was reaially important to them doing it the right way.

“Quint would say to me, ‘Whatever you need, tell me and I will make sure the staff gets it.’ He ran the franchise like it was a top shelf franchise… and when you look at our budget and revenue, we were getting our butts kicked. But Quint and Rishy belief was we’re going to do it because it’s the right thing to do.”

Burnham, who is now the broadcast voice of the University of Massachusetts, as well as the Worchester Red Sox, said he admired how the Studers continued to support the Pelicans and pushed for the eventual public-vote approval for the Community Maritime Park, the stadium, while ignoring naysayers.

“One of the challenges faced was skeptics in the public saying, ‘Is this guy really doing this for the community? This guy is trying to buy a Double-A team and build a ballpark and move it here? Is he doing for his own purpose or community purposes? And, of course, now that answer is yes, he did it for the community.

“There is a stick-to-it-ness on him and Rishy’s part to make this happen. I remember had desire to get this home run tree that he wanted to light up behind the outfield fence at Pelican Park. It didn’t seem like a great investment, but he was trying to create that family atmosphere.

“I think the whole Pelicans experience might have done a lot for Quint to become involved in baseball, become a player in baseball business, go to the meetings, talk to executives and understand what baseball is, which is a very difficult business and a lot of people don’t make a ton of money. I think it might have been an eye-opeing experience for him to see the inner workings.”

The Pelicans player legacy includes two former players, Joe Espada and Carlos Mendoza, who are now bench coaches for the Houston Astros (Espada) and New York Yankees (Mendoza). Another former Pelican Edwar Ramirez went from the Pelicans to pitching in the Major Leagues with the Yankees.

”When you think about the Pelicans, it’s Quint and Rishy, hands down,” Nunnari said. “If they don’t come in that year (2002) buy the team, bring stability, do all they did, then none of this we’re talking about now ever happens.”

Bill Vilona is a retired Pensacola News Journal sports columnist and now senior writer for Pensacola Blue Wahoos. He can be reached at bvilona@bluewahoos.com.

ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

