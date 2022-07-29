ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

PCB teen and Kentucky woman, daughter injured in two-car crash

By The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 2 days ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH — Police reports show a 16-year-old boy in a pickup truck ran a red light, causing a crash that injured a Kentucky woman and her daughter late Wednesday.

Police were called at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of U.S. 98 and Nautilus Street where the crash occurred.

According to the crash report, the Panama City Beach teen was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck west on U.S. 98 and failed to stop at a red light. His truck collided with a 2004 Chevrolet SUV driven by Angel Johnson, 38, of Argillite, Kentucky, who was turning onto U.S. 98 from Nautilus.

Johnson and her 14-year-old daughter suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to Bay Medical Center. Their conditions were not available on Friday.

The teen was treated at the scene for minor injuries and cited for the red light violation, the report shows.

