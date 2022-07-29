Hawaii received its final shipment of coal, in win for environmentalists

cbs58.com
'It's a labor of love': Wisconsin rescue takes in 60 animals from Kentucky shelter affected by flood
UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As devastating floods continue in eastern Kentucky, a southern Wisconsin animal rescue is stepping up to help. Rescue Outreach, a foster-based rescue in Union Grove, Wisconsin, has partnered with a Kentucky shelter for several years -- they typically take in animals from the area every two weeks due to high demand in southern states, but this week's intake was critical.
Ithaca High School receives new patriotic stadium from private donor
ITHACA, Michigan (WNEM) -- A Michigan high school sports stadium will get a facelift with grand plans to make it an enormous memorial to veterans and first responders. Over the last 10 years, Ithaca’s football program has been one of the most dominant in the state of Michigan, with seven division six championship game appearances and five state titles. This summer, thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, the program now has a new, state-of-the-art, artificial field turf.
Teen dead, 4 inured in stabbing on Apple River
SOMERSET, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A teenager was killed and four people were critically wounded after they were stabbed while tubing on a busy Wisconsin river. The sheriff says a 17-year-old boy from Minnesota was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The four other victims are all believed...
