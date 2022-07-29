'We're in a recession': NYC mayor contradicts Biden administration on state of economy

Ever found yourself living your life with $1 million worth of jewelry in New York City just have it stolen off you as you tried to do your job? No? Yeah, not exactly a universal experience. But it did happen to a pastor friend of New York City Mayor Eric Adams. No stranger to theft, he is also accused of swindling a congregant out of her life savings, the New York Post reported, and had even served prison time for grand larceny. For the rest of this week’s news, keep reading.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO