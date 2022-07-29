www.jamescitycountyva.gov
Related
Chilling update about hidden cameras that captured 21,000 secret videos of rental guests without consent over 20 years
A MAN has been charged with secretly filming tenants at his properties in a chilling voyeurism scandal. Accused voyeur Rhett Riviere, 66, allegedly produced “thousands” of images of unsuspecting guests spanning multiple decades. Shocking new information is now coming out about the South Carolina resident, who is currently...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Inmate kills guard at Oklahoma private prison, officials say
An Oklahoma guard was killed by a prison inmate on Sunday, authorities said. The corrections officer died from injuries sustained during an unprovoked attack by an inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) told The Independent in a statement. The suspect, who has been placed in isolation, was returning to a housing area with other inmates from recreation time at the time of the incident, local news station KOCO first reported. Medical staff at the facility provided first aid measures but the officer succumbed to his injuries, ODOC said. The officer’s identity...
Comments / 0