You’ll Love Spam At These Amazing Locations

wmmq.com
Related
Michigan Man Scarfs Down 7 Coney Dogs to Win Eating Contest
Have you ever been in an eating contest? I was in a pizza eating contest one time back in the '80s. Even though I didn't win, I plowed through several slices very quickly and had fun doing it. I think it would be fun to be in a Coney Dog...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Sneek Peek’ - Meet Your First Vote 4 The Best Winner for best italian dining
We’ve tallied hundreds of thousands of votes and we’re close to revealing the winners. Our Big Reveal Week is Monday through Friday, Aug. 1 - 5. Winners will be showcasing signature dishes, desserts, drinks and much more on multiple shows throughout the week. Where to Watch:. Local 4...
The ‘weirdest’ pizza place in Michigan is now open and we tried the pies
DETROIT - There’s a new pizza place in town which bills itself as the weirdest pizza restaurant around. Michigan’s first Pizza Cat is now open at 407 East Fort Street in Detroit’s Greektown. There are so many different toppings and sauces to choose from that the possibilities...
Things to Do: Dive into Michigan's Bacon Festival at Jackson field on July 30
Grab your forks and knives. For the first time ever, Michigan's Bacon Festival is bringing the heat to Jackson Field this Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 great places for meals under $10 in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although Ann Arbor is home to plenty of fine dining, a keen eye can can find deal-seekers delicious cheap eats. Check out these restaurants with dishes under $10. Jerusalem Garden. Jerusalem Garden, 314 E. Liberty St., is a popular Mediterranean restaurant in downtown Ann Arbor, and...
Chelsea’s downtown welcomes food, art and music
CHELSEA, MI -- Chelsea’s downtown was filled with laughing children and dancing visitors as they enjoyed food trucks, children’s play places, live music and art. Bright sun and clear skies marked a fun-filled afternoon for many to enjoy. Chelsea’s Sounds and Sights Festival 2022 kicked off with their car show on Friday, July 29, and continued through Saturday with a weekly farmers market, local food trucks, art activities for all ages, as well as vendors selling home goods and art pieces. For those over 21, there was live music and drinks.
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
There’s certainly no shortage of gorgeous waterfront areas in Michigan. From the Detroit Riverwalk to the popular Grand Haven City Beach–but nothing beats a more low-key and peaceful experience.
Short's Brewing Co. again calls out 'jerk' customers, says they are as relentless as ever
Short's Brewing Co. has had enough — again. Amid another busy summer with tourists flocking Up North, the popular northern Michigan brewery said it's experiencing another "relentless" wave of rude customers at its sprawling downtown Bellaire brewpub who "swear, yell, laugh in our faces, name-call, belittle, bring us to tears, and threaten negative reviews or to never come back." ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesalinepost.com
Amazing Storefront Opportunity in Downtown Saline
We at Saline Main Street love this building. It was a pilot project for the Match on Main Grant Program by Michigan EDC and we received funding in 2019 to bring the property up to code for seated dining — new 40 gal water heater, upgraded electric, 2 ADA bathrooms and kitchen. Home to the former beloved Cheese Shop of Saline (and sorely missed sandwiches by John and Ruth Loomis), the project ended just as the pandemic reared its ugly head.
familydestinationsguide.com
15 Best Restaurants in Ann Arbor, MI — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Go on a vacation in Ann Arbor that you won’t soon forget as you explore its many attractions and phenomenal eateries. It has something to offer that perfectly suits your budget, cravings, desires, and dietary restrictions. There are dining establishments serving cuisine from different countries, delis offering an array...
county-journal.com
New Lavender Farm Flourishing in Charlotte
Charlotte has a new destination worth visiting! Mi Alchemy, which includes the Carlisle Lavender farm, opened for the first time this summer and is already thriving. Located at 3418 Carlisle Hwy, the farm offers over a mile of beautiful blooms composed of nearly 1,500 plants, as well as an adorable storefront for purchasing the many products they make themselves. Collection baskets and scissors are provided for patrons to leisurely walk the fields and collect their own lavender. The store on the property is a 1980’s horse trailer which they have converted into a selling booth that can both park comfortably on the farm or be towed to farmers markets. The farm is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays while the lavender is in bloom. First bloom made its appearance this July and as long as nature cooperates, there will be a second bloom again in September. Once in bloom, the fields will offer fresh lavender for around two months at a time. The owners of Mi Alchemy are able to maintain such a long bloom time by growing six different varieties of lavender that all peak at slightly different times in the season.
Your Generosity Made Miracle Treat Day Was A Huge Success
Yesterday, July 28th, was Miracle Treat Day at participating Dairy Queen locations throughout the United States. Dairy Queen raises money to support their local Children's Miracle Network hospitals. We are blessed to have a Children's Miracle Network hospital at Sparrow. Al and his team at the Dairy Queen in Grand...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
95.3 MNC
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale set to happen soon
“Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale” is happening soon. The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission has set the date for the annual US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale. The sale stretches over 200 miles, from New Buffalo to Detroit. Citizens set out items including antiques, furniture, and dishware in their front...
deadlinedetroit.com
A Slice of Local History: Detroit's 'Freaky Deaky' Disco Dance in the 70s Led To Jealous-Lover Killings
Bless the Detroit Free Press for digging up a 1970s article on the "Freaky Deaky" dance that swept Detroit at the time. On Sunday, the Freep republished an edited version of the 1978 article which talks about the disco dance "which has swept the local clubs, has been implicated in at least three jealous-lover killings and has prompted a Detroit city councilman to ponder banning the moves." Many believe the dance started in New York.
Westlund’s Apple Market in Lansing Puts Out Potato Salad Plea on Facebook
A local Lansing grocer has put a plea out for potato salad, and they are totally serious. Here's the backstory: I live in Lansing, and I adore this small grocery store in town called Westlund's Apple Market (shout out to them for celebrating their 100th birthday last year!). They are a beloved staple within the community and their hot, to-go deli section is amazing for a quick lunch or dinner on the fly. So of course I follow them on Facebook. I like to keep up with what they're doing. And their most recent Facebook post really caught my attention.
chevydetroit.com
Waterfront Dining In Metro Detroit
There’s something simply quintessential about enjoying a tasty meal in front of a breathtaking waterfront, especially when summer comes around. Soak up the warm summer breeze and watch the boats as they pass by, all while indulging in deletable Metro Detroit cuisine. It just doesn’t get much better than that. Here are the spots you need to check out…
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be Real
Michigan possesses a wide range of often unexpected beauty, from the rolling hills of wine country to the unforgettable architecture of historic Detroit. Read on for a list of places that are so beautiful they almost look surreal and let us know in the comments where some other dream-like spots might be hiding here in Michigan.
buzznicked.com
Lady Buys Abandoned House In Detroit For $500 And Brings It Back To Life With 4,000 Flowers
We’ve seen a lot of stories about Detroit and how buildings are being left abandoned, simply waiting for Mother Nature to take over. In Detroit, they are even paying people to move to their city or giving them free houses with the stipulation and goal of getting these once thriving neighborhoods turned around into something more than what they are today. One of the many cool things about Detroit is that there are a ton of amazing houses with beautiful architecture, just waiting for a new owner. When florist, Lisa Waud, bought a house in Detroit for just $500, everyone thought she was crazy. But once they saw what she had in mind, they can’t help but talk about her new and upcoming project.
Check Out These Newborns at Lansing’s Potter Park Zoo!
Also known as a bearcat, these carnivorous mammals are native to South and Southeast Asia. They can typically be found in tropical rain forest treetops. Until recently, Potter Park Zoo in Lansing was home to two of these animals (Barry, born in 2017 at Brookfield Zoo in Illinois; and Thistle, born in 2019 at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Rhode Island). But just before fireworks lit up the sky this 4th of July, Thistle gave birth to three adorable bintlets!
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Michigan History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
94.9 WMMQ
Lansing, MI
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0