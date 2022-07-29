ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

'We're in a recession': NYC mayor contradicts Biden administration on state of economy

By ALEC SCHEMMEL
Turnto10.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
turnto10.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

New York City joins New York in disaster emergency declaration

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is following Governor Hochul’s lead. He declared a disaster emergency for New York State. Adams says 150-thousand are at risk of infection. According to Governor Hochul’s office – more than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are right here in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

This NJ city has been named U.S.'s most expensive for renters

NEW JERSEY - When it comes to sky-high rents, much of the focus is, understandably, on New York City, but it might surprise you to find out that the nation's highest rents are actually just across the Hudson River. According to a report by Rent.com, Jersey City actually has the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Nyc Mayor#U S Economy#Real Gdp#Gross Domestic Product#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Politics Local#Democrat#The White House#Jewish
PIX11

Advocates sleep outside in protest of homeless crisis in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Homeless advocates, formerly homeless people and members of the community gathered on the edge of Morningside Park in Manhattan to raise awareness about the homeless crisis in New York City during Homeless Awareness Month. More than 60,000 New Yorkers currently live in city shelters, and it’s estimated at least another 3,000 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Gothamist

Adams administration reverses course on NYC principals’ access to their school budgets

Hours after suspending principals’ ability to use the NYC Department of Education online tool for hiring staff and managing school budgets, the mayor's office changed course. Hours after suspending principals’ ability to use the NYC Department of Education online tool for hiring staff and managing their school budgets, the mayor’s office said it would restore their access. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

“Tsunami” of NYC evictions? More like a trickle

Evictions in New York City are ticking up since a statewide moratorium expired Jan. 15, but they’re coming in drips, rather than the downpour many predicted. This year, in a city with nearly 2.2 million rentals, marshals had executed only 1,527 residential evictions through the third week of July, according to City Limits. That’s as many as they did every four and a half weeks in 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy