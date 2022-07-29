'We're in a recession': NYC mayor contradicts Biden administration on state of economy

turnto10.com
Report: City concerned ahead of release of 9/11 memos detailing toxic air around ground zero
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City is prepared to release a trove of documents relating to its knowledge of toxic air surrounding ground zero after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but officials are calling on federal lawmakers to protect the city from potential lawsuits in the wake of the disclosure, the Daily News reported.
WNYT
New York City joins New York in disaster emergency declaration
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is following Governor Hochul’s lead. He declared a disaster emergency for New York State. Adams says 150-thousand are at risk of infection. According to Governor Hochul’s office – more than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are right here in New York.
On the Record with Legal Aid’s Judith Goldiner: Informal eviction stats are triple what stats show
NEW YORK (PIX11) — As rents in New York City continue to skyrocket, so do evictions, according to the Legal Aid Society. The number of informal evictions is triple or quadruple what the city data shows, according to Judith Goldiner, supervising attorney at Legal Aid. Goldiner said good cause eviction legislation keeps tenants in homes […]
fox5ny.com
This NJ city has been named U.S.'s most expensive for renters
NEW JERSEY - When it comes to sky-high rents, much of the focus is, understandably, on New York City, but it might surprise you to find out that the nation's highest rents are actually just across the Hudson River. According to a report by Rent.com, Jersey City actually has the...
Gotham Gazette
Public Advocate Releases Plan to 'End Systemic Homelessness' in New York City by 2026
A coalition led by New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has released a four-year roadmap to “ending homelessness as we know it,” proposing several strategies to help the roughly 55,000 unhoused people in the city move into stable, affordable housing. Williams, a Democrat, released the new report...
Banks refuse work with NY cannabis companies, threatening state’s equity goals
As the first New York cannabis businesses work toward the start of sales at the end of the year, many are having trouble getting loans and banking due to the federal prohibition.
queenoftheclick.com
Republicans Can Rock the Democratic Primary in NYC – New Rules Due to Redistricting
Did you know that you can vote in the upcoming Senate Democrat primary from August 13th to August 21st?. Due to redistricting, you can go to the voting center, change your party THAT DAY and submit an affidavit ballot to vote against the champion of bail reform, Andrew Gounardes. (Information)
1 New York Republican Voted in Favor of Semi-Auto Gun Ban
Gun violence is a growing concern for many Americans. It is gut wrenching to see and read about innocent victims of gun crime but many citizens do not think that should allow their rights to defend themselves with a gun to be infringed. According to statistics from the NYPD, New...
NYC speed cameras to operate 24/7 starting Monday: Here’s how we got here
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Starting Monday, the 2,000-plus speed cameras installed across New York City will start ticketing motorists 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The city’s school zone speed camera program has come a long way since it was first enacted in 2013...
Advocates sleep outside in protest of homeless crisis in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Homeless advocates, formerly homeless people and members of the community gathered on the edge of Morningside Park in Manhattan to raise awareness about the homeless crisis in New York City during Homeless Awareness Month. More than 60,000 New Yorkers currently live in city shelters, and it’s estimated at least another 3,000 […]
NJ City Is America's Most Expensive Place For Renters, Website Says
How much would you pay to wake up to views of the New York City skyline every day?. Hopefully your answer is around $5,500, because that's how much you'd need just to rent in Jersey City. According to Rent.com, Jersey City is the most expensive city for renters in America. That's about $500 more than the average Manhattan rental.
NBC New York
Metro-North Union Calls NY Mask Mandate ‘Hazard' for Workers to Enforce
Metro-North's largest union is calling for an end to the mask mandate on trains. The head of the Association of Commuter Rail Employees said masks should be optional -- not mandatory -- because members who have tried to enforce the mandate have been physically and verbally assaulted by defiant riders.
Opinion: NY’s Mitchell-Lama Housing Should Be Preserved, Not Dismantled
“Dissolving our building’s Mitchell-Lama status would be a small but significant injustice in an already deeply unequal city. Shareholders who have long benefited from the program would be autonomously divesting some of the city’s affordable housing stock, and profiting from the conversion.”. Since I moved in at Cadman...
NYC education department bars school principals from reviewing their budgets amid lawsuit over cuts
The move – expected to cause disruption for school principals – is in response to a temporary restraining order, issued by a judge last week. [ more › ]
Adams administration reverses course on NYC principals’ access to their school budgets
Hours after suspending principals’ ability to use the NYC Department of Education online tool for hiring staff and managing school budgets, the mayor's office changed course. Hours after suspending principals’ ability to use the NYC Department of Education online tool for hiring staff and managing their school budgets, the mayor’s office said it would restore their access. [ more › ]
Families Temporarily Avoid Losing Their Homes After $4 Million Housing Fraud
20 Chinese families in Brooklyn temporarily avoided losing their homes after media attention and officials' action. The post Families Temporarily Avoid Losing Their Homes After $4 Million Housing Fraud appeared first on Documented.
FOXBusiness
NY governor has the ‘authority’ and ‘obligation’ to remove Manhattan’s District Attorney Alvin Bragg: Zeldin
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, New York gubernatorial candidate and Rep. Lee Zeldin previews the action program he intends to implement the "first day" he potentially takes office as the governor of New York. REP. LEE ZELDIN: The first thing my first day that I'm in office,...
NYC considers changing the time you can put your trash out to 8 p.m.
NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City is proposing significant changes to how trash is collected. The NYC Department of Sanitation is considering changing the earliest time you can set your trash out on the street to 8 p.m. That’s four hours later than the current set-out time of 4 p.m. The proposed change is […]
therealdeal.com
“Tsunami” of NYC evictions? More like a trickle
Evictions in New York City are ticking up since a statewide moratorium expired Jan. 15, but they’re coming in drips, rather than the downpour many predicted. This year, in a city with nearly 2.2 million rentals, marshals had executed only 1,527 residential evictions through the third week of July, according to City Limits. That’s as many as they did every four and a half weeks in 2019.
As NYC battles heat and lifeguard shortage, Adams visits Bronx pool
Mayor Eric Adams at Mullaly Park in the Bronx on Sunday, July 31st, 2022. The Parks Department is managing to keep its 51 pools open, but not always at full capacity. [ more › ]
