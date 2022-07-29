ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs CEO: Dad would be ‘over the moon’ on KC hosting World Cup

By Juan Cisneros
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to Kansas City and Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt says his father would have been thrilled.

“I think he would be over the moon, literally. You guys have heard me mention before that Arrowhead was his favorite place on earth,” Hunt said.

Lamar Hunt played a large role in bringing professional soccer to the United States, helping start Major League Soccer in 1996 after the 1994 FIFA World Cup was hosted in the USA.

“He was a believer long before others that the sport would succeed here,” Hunt said. “I know he really enjoyed the 1994 World Cup that came to the United States, but there weren’t games in Kansas City.”

Arrowhead renovation is top priority, Chief’s Hunt says

His impact is seen with the country’s domestic tournament named the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Kansas City was one of 11 American host cities selected to host the international soccer tournament that will bring 48 national teams from around the world to North America.

Kansas City will welcome fans from around the world and the region to watch the biggest stars in the world play at the highest level.

“I know he would be so excited to host games at Arrowhead, primarily for the fans,” Hunt said. “The fans in the Midwest are gonna the chance to, with a short drive, come watch world-class soccer and really one of the greatest spectacles in the world.”

