North Troy man charged with stealing several thousand dollars from convenience store safe

Newport man arrested on DUI #4, Lyndon
LYNDON — A 34-year-old man from Newport was arrested for his fourth DUI following an incident in Lyndon yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Route 122 after observing several motor vehicle violations at around 11:25 p.m. The driver of the vehicle, identified as James A. Cunningham,...
Convenience store employee aided robbery in Newport
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A convenience store employee Newport police say helped get her own store robbed will be in court Monday. 40-year-old Angela Birk was charged with Embezzlement, False Reports to Law Enforcement and Accessory Aiding Commission of Felony. Police say the case dates back to last September, when...
Wrong-way driver on I-89 charged with DUI in Georgia
GEORGIA — A 50-year-old man from Montgomery was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Georgia early this morning. Authorities say they were traveling north on I-89 when they were nearly struck head-on by a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane against the flow of traffic at around 12:50 a.m.
Maine man arrested for DUI after a crash on I-89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 39-year-old man from Maine was arrested for DUI following a crash in South Burlington early this morning. The two-vehicle crash took place on I-89 north at around 1:00 a.m. Police identified the driver as Timothy Danse, of Lisbon, ME. The other driver was identified as...
Man arrested for assault in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY — A 52-year-old man was arrested for aggravated assault following an incident in Montgomery on Monday. The incident took place on Main Street at around 5:00 p.m. State police met with Timothy Malloy, 61, of Berkshire, to acquire his account of the event and photographs of his injuries.
Police seek suspect in Plattsburgh Town murder
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Authorities are looking for a North Carolina man wanted in connection with the murder of a Plattsburgh woman. Forty-five-year-old Monique Yanulavich’s body was found July 13 in a car off of Plaza Boulevard near the La Quinta Inn in the Town of Plattsburgh. Now, New York State Police say they have issued an arrest warrant for Larry Hicks Jr., 47, of Tabor City, North Carolina, and say he is responsible for her murder.
U. Vermont Student Murdered, Friend Seriously Injured by Man Who Then Turned Gun on Himself
A University of Vermont student was found dead inside her friend's apartment early Monday morning after police responded to a call for shots fired, officials said during a press conference. Upon arrival at 2:20 a.m., Burlington police discovered the bodies of Kayla Noonan, 22, and Mikal Dixon, 27, who allegedly...
Missing Man Found
The Vermont State Police found the missing Ellsworth Spear this afternoon, per a state police press release. “Early this afternoon, Mr. Spear was located safe after emerging from the woods in the vicinity of Pigeon Pond in Groton. He reported becoming disoriented in the woods Thursday night before he was able to find his way out Friday.”
Trooper: Zhukovskyy Cried When Told of Death Toll in Randolph Crash
LANCASTER – New Hampshire State Trooper Derek Newcomb testified Friday that Volodymyr Zhukovskyy began to cry when he learned for the first time that seven motorcyclists were killed in the Route 2 crash in Randolph three years ago. Friday marked the end of the first full week of Zhukovskyy’s...
Search crews recover body from Green River Reservoir
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Search crews Thursday morning recovered a body from Green River Reservoir believed to be that of a New York man missing since Tuesday. The Vermont State Police say the body, thought to be Joshua Hwang, 22, of New Windsor, New York, will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death.
Colchester officials consider Route 2 speed limit following fatal crash
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Town leaders in Colchester are considering asking state officials to review the speed limit on a stretch of Route 2 following a fatal crash that killed a 64-year-old woman last month. Changes could be coming to a stretch of Route 2 between Colchester and Milton after...
Shelburne home damaged by fire
Stuck in Vermont: Essex Art League’s plein air painters visit Mt. Philo. The Essex Art League celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and its members will be the featured artists at the Champlain Valley Fair, opening in late August. New pupil funding formula expected to blunt tax bills for...
UVM student fatally shot in murder-suicide knew assailant for several years
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Social media accounts indicate that the University of Vermont student fatally shot in a murder-suicide in Burlington’s Old North End knew the assailant for at least a year prior to Monday’s deadly encounter. A vase of flowers Tuesday marked the scene where 22-year-old Kayla...
Proposed Town of Essex trash ordinance sparks frustration in some haulers
TOWN OF ESSEX — Local trash haulers are frustrated they may lose up to 1.5 hours of their work day due to a possible change in the proposed public nuisance ordinance the Town selectboard is still discussing. At the last Town selectboard meeting on July 11, the board discussed...
Where to park when you catch the Ethan Allen Express in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is set to welcome Amtrak service to the city on Friday, but if you ride the train, where do you park your car?. The Ethan Allen Express will stop at Union Station on the waterfront, but there are no long-term spaces for train travelers nearby.
‘All I have left’: The struggle of seeking shelter with pets
A woman named Jean has been living out of her black car in Vermont for several months, and the heat is becoming harder and harder to bear. Still, Jean would refuse the prospect of giving up her beloved dogs — even if it meant she would finally have a roof over her head. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘All I have left’: The struggle of seeking shelter with pets.
Vermont Woman Accused of Using Bear Spray on Hunters
A bear hunter from Newbury says he got a face full of bear spray earlier this month after a Groton woman apparently took issue with his chosen pastime. Butch Spear, the former president of the Vermont Bearhound Association, told Seven Days that he and a couple of hunting buddies were driving near Groton State Forest with a pack of hounds in their pickup on July 10 when they were confronted by a foul-mouthed animal lover.
Pets with Potential: Meet Baby Girl
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential is a six-month-old rabbit named Baby Girl. Baby Girl came to the Chittenden County Humane Society as a rescue. She is still a little shy, but is very friendly, loving, and will benefit from a home that allows her to settle in at her own pace. If interested, contact or come by the HSCC.
Shelburne toy store gives girl whose family lost home a special birthday
Shelburne, VT — The Cartwright family is trying to get their lives back together after losing their home and two pets to a weekend fire. On Thursday, Lucy Cartwright celebrated her fifth birthday, and a neighbor and a local toy shop owner came together to make it special. For...
WTSA News For Your Saturday, July 30th:
The first case of monkeypox has been detected in Vermont. State health officials say the infection was in an adult from Franklin County and that lab results confirmed the disease. Officials say the current risk of community transmission from that case is low. They’re not releasing any other information about them to protect their privacy. Monkeypox is usually transmitted with skin-to-skin contact, direct contact with bodily fluids, or prolonged face-to-face contact. There have been about 5,000 cases in the country, but no reported deaths.
