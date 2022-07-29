ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, VT

North Troy man charged with stealing several thousand dollars from convenience store safe

By Dispatch
newportdispatch.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
newportdispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
newportdispatch.com

Newport man arrested on DUI #4, Lyndon

LYNDON — A 34-year-old man from Newport was arrested for his fourth DUI following an incident in Lyndon yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Route 122 after observing several motor vehicle violations at around 11:25 p.m. The driver of the vehicle, identified as James A. Cunningham,...
LYNDON, VT
WCAX

Convenience store employee aided robbery in Newport

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A convenience store employee Newport police say helped get her own store robbed will be in court Monday. 40-year-old Angela Birk was charged with Embezzlement, False Reports to Law Enforcement and Accessory Aiding Commission of Felony. Police say the case dates back to last September, when...
NEWPORT, VT
newportdispatch.com

Wrong-way driver on I-89 charged with DUI in Georgia

GEORGIA — A 50-year-old man from Montgomery was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Georgia early this morning. Authorities say they were traveling north on I-89 when they were nearly struck head-on by a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane against the flow of traffic at around 12:50 a.m.
MONTGOMERY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Troy, VT
City
Newport, VT
Newport, VT
Crime & Safety
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY — A 52-year-old man was arrested for aggravated assault following an incident in Montgomery on Monday. The incident took place on Main Street at around 5:00 p.m. State police met with Timothy Malloy, 61, of Berkshire, to acquire his account of the event and photographs of his injuries.
MONTGOMERY, VT
WCAX

Police seek suspect in Plattsburgh Town murder

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Authorities are looking for a North Carolina man wanted in connection with the murder of a Plattsburgh woman. Forty-five-year-old Monique Yanulavich’s body was found July 13 in a car off of Plaza Boulevard near the La Quinta Inn in the Town of Plattsburgh. Now, New York State Police say they have issued an arrest warrant for Larry Hicks Jr., 47, of Tabor City, North Carolina, and say he is responsible for her murder.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
montpelierbridge.org

Missing Man Found

The Vermont State Police found the missing Ellsworth Spear this afternoon, per a state police press release. “Early this afternoon, Mr. Spear was located safe after emerging from the woods in the vicinity of Pigeon Pond in Groton. He reported becoming disoriented in the woods Thursday night before he was able to find his way out Friday.”
GROTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Store#Newport Police#K 9 Unit
WCAX

Search crews recover body from Green River Reservoir

HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Search crews Thursday morning recovered a body from Green River Reservoir believed to be that of a New York man missing since Tuesday. The Vermont State Police say the body, thought to be Joshua Hwang, 22, of New Windsor, New York, will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death.
HYDE PARK, VT
WCAX

Shelburne home damaged by fire

Stuck in Vermont: Essex Art League’s plein air painters visit Mt. Philo. The Essex Art League celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and its members will be the featured artists at the Champlain Valley Fair, opening in late August. New pupil funding formula expected to blunt tax bills for...
SHELBURNE, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
VTDigger

‘All I have left’: The struggle of seeking shelter with pets

A woman named Jean has been living out of her black car in Vermont for several months, and the heat is becoming harder and harder to bear. Still, Jean would refuse the prospect of giving up her beloved dogs — even if it meant she would finally have a roof over her head. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘All I have left’: The struggle of seeking shelter with pets.
WILLISTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Vermont Woman Accused of Using Bear Spray on Hunters

A bear hunter from Newbury says he got a face full of bear spray earlier this month after a Groton woman apparently took issue with his chosen pastime. Butch Spear, the former president of the Vermont Bearhound Association, told Seven Days that he and a couple of hunting buddies were driving near Groton State Forest with a pack of hounds in their pickup on July 10 when they were confronted by a foul-mouthed animal lover.
GROTON, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Baby Girl

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential is a six-month-old rabbit named Baby Girl. Baby Girl came to the Chittenden County Humane Society as a rescue. She is still a little shy, but is very friendly, loving, and will benefit from a home that allows her to settle in at her own pace. If interested, contact or come by the HSCC.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
wtsaradio.com

WTSA News For Your Saturday, July 30th:

The first case of monkeypox has been detected in Vermont. State health officials say the infection was in an adult from Franklin County and that lab results confirmed the disease. Officials say the current risk of community transmission from that case is low. They’re not releasing any other information about them to protect their privacy. Monkeypox is usually transmitted with skin-to-skin contact, direct contact with bodily fluids, or prolonged face-to-face contact. There have been about 5,000 cases in the country, but no reported deaths.
BRATTLEBORO, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy