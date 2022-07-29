MacDill AFB has a new 6th Air Refueling Wing commander

www.wtsp.com
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Three things to do in Tampa, FloridaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTampa, FL
niceville.com
Florida pain management clinic ordered closed
FLORIDA – A Tampa-area pain management clinic has been ordered closed by a federal court, and the clinic’s owners have been ordered to pay civil penalties associated with alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to a statement by...
Why would Russians care to interfere with St. Pete politics? Experts say there are several reasons
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 24-page indictment uses 50 examples of how a Russian nationalist worked with United States political groups to promote Russian propaganda. The FBI is investigating the Uhuru Movement Headquarters in St. Pete. The FBI alleges the St. Pete group worked with a Russian nationalist to...
Tampa church urges community to vote in August primary
TAMPA, Fla. — On Sunday morning, Allen Temple AME Church held a family and friends day for their back-to-school bash. The church donated shoes to people in need, but they also used the event to raise awareness about the importance of voting. The church, along with groups from across...
100-year-old WWII veteran honored for her service overseas
RUSKIN, Fla. — Allow us to set the scene: It's World War II. You're a soldier overseas. Your friends and family promised to write. But you haven't gotten a single letter in months. Morale was low, and in the darkness of war, you wonder if you're lucky enough to make it home, there will be anyone there to greet you.
hernandosun.com
Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders
Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
police1.com
Fla. police officers, firefighters to receive 18.5% raises
TAMPA, Fla. — The City Council approved new contracts Thursday, giving 18.5% in raises over three years to its police officers, firefighters and other unionized workers. The contracts with the Police Benevolent Association, Firefighters Local 754 and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1464 include first-year wage increases of 9.5%, and then 4.5% in each of the following two years. The raises take effect on Oct. 1.
Clearwater Man’s Life Becomes Circus Of Lawsuits
CLEARWATER, Fla. – A homeless Clearwater man’s life has become a circus of lawsuits both filed by him and filed against him. On July 23, Bassam Minawi, 58, filed a pro se lawsuit in the Pinellas County courts. Minawi, last reported as homeless, claims his
Addison Davis discusses new laws’ effect on teachers
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County School Superintendent Addison Davis spoke with Evan Donovan about the effect of new laws on the upcoming school year. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.
RELATED PEOPLE
SEE: Manatee swims up to St. Pete rescue team during training
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue and the Pinellas County Technical Rescue Team were greeted by a curious manatee during a training session this week.
995qyk.com
Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories
Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories. Some Florida counties have had their beaches labeled with “no swim” advisories by the Florida Department of Health. Why and which beaches are they?. As for why, water samples taken at a number of beaches on the Gulf of Mexico have shown...
2 Tampa Bay-area men die while snorkeling during lobster mini-season
Authorities are investigating the deaths of three men who died in three separate snorkeling incidents in the Florida Keys over the past week, the Miami Herald reported.
St. Petersburg to conduct air quality investigation in Childs Park
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Reports of odors in the St. Petersburg neighborhood of Childs Park have been documented for years. Some residents complained of headaches and said the smell was so strong they stayed inside. "We have documents going back to the mid-'90s, at least," Sharon Wright, the head...
Biometric screenings expanding for faster boarding at TPA
TAMPA, Fla. — Meant to make the boarding process for international travel more efficient, biometric screening is now in place at some Tampa International Airport gates. Biometric gates will soon be installed at all eleven international gates at the airport, according to Executive Vice President of Airport Operations John Tiliacos. It is being tested by airlines and is expected to be in full use at some point in August.
Tampa gas station to temporarily sell fuel for $2.38 to make political statement
With the help of a conservative advocacy group, a Tampa gas station plans to provide its customers with a little relief at the pump next week.
St. Pete man cuts off ankle monitor, says President Biden told him to do it: affidavit
A St. Petersburg man was arrested Saturday after he removed his court-issued ankle monitor, according to deputies.
An Indiana Woman Took Her First Trip to Florida – Here’s What She & Her 3 Dogs Found in St. Pete
At almost 32 years old, I had never been to Florida until we took a vacation there last week. Okay, now that you're done gasping and judging me, let's move on. A few years ago, I randomly read about The Happy Mural Project and how they were painting a sunflower mural in St. Petersburg, Florida. Being the art lover and sunflower enthusiast that I am, I instantly added this place to my bucket list because I had to see this mural in person. Their whole mission is to inspire happiness, and who doesn't want more of that?
businessobserverfl.com
St. Petersburg man defrauds government out of nearly $800K, invests in stocks
The owner of three nonexistent health care businesses was sentenced to three years and six months in federal prison after receiving more than $800,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. Louis Thornton III, a 63-year-old St. Petersburg resident, is serving his sentence at the United States Penitentiary McCreary in Kentucky. He’s expected...
Pasco County deputies serve eviction in wrong home
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Jennifer Michele was at her mother's home on Thursday afternoon in Land O' Lakes when she saw a notification from Ring that someone had rung her doorbell. Ring security systems have a video component, and she said she was alarmed by what she saw.
Bringing in the green: National Park visitors spent $855 million in Florida last year
BRADENTON, Fla. — They're known for their natural beauty, history and fun recreational opportunities, but national parks also generate a lot of money for their surrounding communities. Florida is home to 11 National Park Service lands. In 2021, 13.4 million visitors to those parks spent an estimated $855 million...
Clear the Shelters 2022 aims to find forever homes for Tampa Bay pets
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes and News Channel 8 is On Your Side helping to make that happen through the whole month of August with a national Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive. The 2022 Clear the Shelters will again feature online donations through partners Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit, and The Animal Rescue Site, […]
