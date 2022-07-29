ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

MacDill AFB has a new 6th Air Refueling Wing commander

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wtsp.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
niceville.com

Florida pain management clinic ordered closed

FLORIDA – A Tampa-area pain management clinic has been ordered closed by a federal court, and the clinic’s owners have been ordered to pay civil penalties associated with alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to a statement by...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa church urges community to vote in August primary

TAMPA, Fla. — On Sunday morning, Allen Temple AME Church held a family and friends day for their back-to-school bash. The church donated shoes to people in need, but they also used the event to raise awareness about the importance of voting. The church, along with groups from across...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

100-year-old WWII veteran honored for her service overseas

RUSKIN, Fla. — Allow us to set the scene: It's World War II. You're a soldier overseas. Your friends and family promised to write. But you haven't gotten a single letter in months. Morale was low, and in the darkness of war, you wonder if you're lucky enough to make it home, there will be anyone there to greet you.
RUSKIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
hernandosun.com

Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders

Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
FLORIDA STATE
police1.com

Fla. police officers, firefighters to receive 18.5% raises

TAMPA, Fla. — The City Council approved new contracts Thursday, giving 18.5% in raises over three years to its police officers, firefighters and other unionized workers. The contracts with the Police Benevolent Association, Firefighters Local 754 and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1464 include first-year wage increases of 9.5%, and then 4.5% in each of the following two years. The raises take effect on Oct. 1.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Johnson
995qyk.com

Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories

Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories. Some Florida counties have had their beaches labeled with “no swim” advisories by the Florida Department of Health. Why and which beaches are they?. As for why, water samples taken at a number of beaches on the Gulf of Mexico have shown...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macdill Air Force Base#Laughlin Air Force Base#Afb#U S Central Command#The Air Force
10 Tampa Bay

Biometric screenings expanding for faster boarding at TPA

TAMPA, Fla. — Meant to make the boarding process for international travel more efficient, biometric screening is now in place at some Tampa International Airport gates. Biometric gates will soon be installed at all eleven international gates at the airport, according to Executive Vice President of Airport Operations John Tiliacos. It is being tested by airlines and is expected to be in full use at some point in August.
TAMPA, FL
KISS 106

An Indiana Woman Took Her First Trip to Florida – Here’s What She & Her 3 Dogs Found in St. Pete

At almost 32 years old, I had never been to Florida until we took a vacation there last week. Okay, now that you're done gasping and judging me, let's move on. A few years ago, I randomly read about The Happy Mural Project and how they were painting a sunflower mural in St. Petersburg, Florida. Being the art lover and sunflower enthusiast that I am, I instantly added this place to my bucket list because I had to see this mural in person. Their whole mission is to inspire happiness, and who doesn't want more of that?
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WFLA

Clear the Shelters 2022 aims to find forever homes for Tampa Bay pets

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes and News Channel 8 is On Your Side helping to make that happen through the whole month of August with a national Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive. The 2022 Clear the Shelters will again feature online donations through partners Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit, and The Animal Rescue Site, […]
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy