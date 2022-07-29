New street project approved in South Bend

www.953mnc.com
abc57.com
Quince Road closed due to construction
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Construction is set to begin on Quince Road from U.S. 20 and Edison Road August 1st. Work will include tree removal, drainage improvement and roadway milling. The project is expected to take one day, but could spill over into the 2nd. A recommended detour is taking...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
South Shore Line to study new route to South Bend Airport, again
The South Shore Line continues pushing for a more direct route to South Bend Airport but isn't ruling out a future extension to the city's downtown. Mike Noland, the president of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD), says the current route to the east side of the airport was only meant to be temporary but has now been in place for about 30 years. "We go past the airport, farther than we need to go, and we come around the back side, which is 20 grade crossings. And it takes us 12 to 15 minutes extra to travel that, to come in the back side of the airport," Noland told the NICTD board Monday.
inkfreenews.com
City Cutting Ties With Matthews On Multi-Use Building
WARSAW – City officials are done waiting for Matthews LLC to finish demolishing the old Indiana American Water plant on North Buffalo Street. In fact, the city is cutting ties with Matthews LLC for the portion of the Buffalo Street redevelopment centerpiece – a four-story multi-use building overlooking Center Lake and Central Park.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart Common Council votes in favor of driver cards for undocumented immigrants
The Elkhart Common Council has voted in favor to issue driver cards to undocumented immigrants. It was a 6 to 2 vote in favor of the legislation. Driver cards allow undocumented immigrants to drive legally, if they have insurance and training. The city will not issue the cards, but are...
elkhartindiana.org
Home Owner Occupied Rehabilitation (OOR)
The City of Elkhart Home Owner Occupied Rehabilitation (OOR) program is a grant funded by the American Rescue Program. All applicants must be income qualified, 120% of Area Median Income or less, for a family of four is $90,600 (See chart for other family sizes) and have experienced negative economic impact due to COVID-19. Assistance that an applicant is eligible for is determined by the type of and dollar value of the home repairs.
WNDU
Luxury housing development breaks ground in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new luxury housing development is being built right here in South Bend. A groundbreaking was held for the new Sideline Flats earlier on Thursday. Once completed, it will be a four-story building filled with luxury condos and high-end stores, all with a view of Notre Dame’s campus and stadium.
WNDU
‘Lamppost Lighting Program’ continues in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Mayor James Mueller is back on the job. And on Thursday, he helped with the kickoff the city’s 2022 Lamppost Lighting Program. The cost-share program offers solar-powered lampposts to help brighten and beautify neighborhoods across the city. Once installed, the homeowner is responsible for maintenance and upkeep.
95.3 MNC
JA BizTown in Elkhart hosting Community Open House on Saturday
Junior Achievement serving Elkhart County is proud to announce JA BizTown will host a Community Open House on Saturday, August 6th from 9:30 am to 11:30 am in conjunction with the 2022 Lemonade Day festivities. This event, that is open to the public, will provide a sneak peek of the...
95.3 MNC
Calls for change in wake of officer-involved shooting in South Bend
Some community members are calling for change after the officer-involved shooting death of Dante Kittrell in South Bend. The man, said to be suffering from a mental health crisis, was shot by police after he pointed a gun at officers, Friday, on Sheridan Street. Josh Morgan with the South Bend...
abc57.com
City of Elkhart passes resolution on driver cards for undocumented immigrants
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Common Council of the City of Elkhart voted 6-2 in favor of supporting legislation to issue driver cards to undocumented immigrants on Monday. The legislation garnered support from state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle and from law enforcement statewide. "Elkhart's undocumented residents are active...
95.3 MNC
Indiana USB Director Weighs in on $123M Budget to Help ‘Move the Pile’
The farmer-leaders of the United Soybean Board (USB) convened for their summer board meeting last week in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to approve a 2023 fiscal year budget of $123M for program work, starting Oct. 1, 2022. “I look at it as the checkoff dollars that we’re spending from USB soybean farmers...
abc57.com
Country Night continues in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Country Night Series continues tonight in Michigan City featuring music from Steel Country and Diego Fresh. The event is free and open to anyone. Country Night begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time, 7 p.m. Central at The Lost Lagoon RV Resort.
95.3 MNC
Berrien Co. Health Dept. Back To School events planned for Aug 1 & 3
The Berrien County Health Department is hosting a pair of back to school events this week. Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. they’ll be at the department’s Benton Harbor office for a Back To School bash. The second will be Wednesday from 9 to 6 at their office in Niles.
abc57.com
More information about overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--An overnight shooting left four people in the hospital, one in critical condition. Officers found two people injured: one on the 1600 block of Chapin Street and another on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St. At around 1:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to shots fired on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St., where they found one victim with life-threatening injuries.
abc57.com
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run in Benton Charter Township
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run crash on Walnut Street on Friday, the Benton Charter Township Police Department announced. At 10:15 p.m., police were called to the area of Walnut and Chicago Avenue for a pedestrian traffic crash. At the scene, officers found the victim, a...
abc57.com
Clothing pantry for back to school shopping being offered to St. Joseph County families
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A clothing pantry for back to school shopping is being offered to St. Joseph County families to help get children ready for the new school year. It will take place on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Monroe Circle Community Center in South Bend.
wfft.com
INDOT plans to close State Road 3 intersection in Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) — There have been 13 crashes at the State Road 3 and Waits Road intersection in the last 3 years. The Indiana Department of Transportation thinks the best way to make the area safer is to close off the intersection. “You really kind of notice how...
WNDU
Eastbound lanes reopen on Indiana Toll Road, modified traffic pattern in place for work on westbound lanes
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Traffic is once again moving in both directions on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 96 (Elkhart East exit). A detour was put into place Thursday night due to a washout with a void found under the shoulder of the road in that area, but officials say the detour is down and traffic is moving in both directions using a modified traffic pattern.
WNDU
4 hurt in early Sunday morning shootings in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating multiple shootings that sent four people to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police were called to the area of St. Joseph Street and Milton Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, where they found one...
