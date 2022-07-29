ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LCSO: Occupant, dog safe after structure fire Friday afternoon

The following is a press release from Lubbock Fire Rescue:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE)– Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-story structure fire at, 2301 E FM 1294, at approximately 11:50 a.m., July 29, 2022.

Abernathy Fire Department, Idalou Fire, and the Lubbock Fire Department all responded and assisted with the fire.

The sole occupant of the resident and her dog did make it out of the house. No injuries were reported.

Currently the cause of the fire is unknown.

End of release.

