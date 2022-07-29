Colton Underwood and Fiancé Jordan C. Brown Enjoy Romantic Getaway to South of France

Her role introduced one of daytime’s most important characters. We are saddened to report that former All My Children actress Mary Alice passed away on Thursday, July 28, our sister site Variety reports. Various sources report her ages at 80, 84 or 86, but one thing is certain; Alice lived a long, full life. Many folks these days will remember her as the mysterious Oracle in The Matrix Revolutions, taking over the role from Gloria Foster who passed away before the third film in the original trilogy could be completed.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO