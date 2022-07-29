Westport Office of Emergency Management Statement Regarding Water Conservation and Drought Conditions

The Putnam Arts Council and Putnam County Tourism are partnering to challenge area artists to participate in a show featuring beautiful Putnam County. All submissions will be accepted, prizes will be awarded, and the work will be exhibited in the A. Eric Arctander Gallery as well as featured virtually throughout the Fall. This opportunity looks to engage artists, celebrate their talents, and showcase the beauty of Putnam County.

