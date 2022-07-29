Westport Office of Emergency Management Statement Regarding Water Conservation and Drought Conditions

news.hamlethub.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Related
hamlethub.com
Lamont Directs $3.5M in Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Funds to Energy Efficiency Programs for Low-Income Customers That
Governor Ned Lamont yesterday announced that he is directing $3.5 million in funds from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) to be allocated to Connecticut’s utility-administered energy efficiency programs for low-income customers. This support will increase the delivery of energy efficiency programs that save residents money on their utility bills while reducing energy use and carbon emissions.
hamlethub.com
Brookfield First Selectman Christine Carr Coffee with the Community on August 27
Saturday, August 27 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., at Dunkin Donuts located at 782 Federal Road. We encourage you to stop by with any questions or concerns.
hamlethub.com
GPS Superintendent Appoints Diane Chiappetta Fox Interim Principal at Hamilton Avenue School
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced the appointment of Mrs. Diane Chiappetta Fox as interim principal of Hamilton Avenue School, effective immediately. Mrs. Chiappetta Fox replaces Dr. Shanta Smith, who recently departed GPS. Mrs. Chiappetta Fox will serve as the chief administrator of Hamilton Avenue School, developing...
hamlethub.com
Newtown resident Robyn Abrams earns 2nd Place in CT's Beardsley Zoo photo exhibit
Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo is proud to announce the winners from its fourth non-juried photography exhibition, “Photography Goes Wild.” More than 100 photos were submitted from the Zoo’s many dedicated amateur and professional photographers, and hundreds of votes were received online for a People’s Choice winner. This year, a Youth Category was included for the first time, for children 16 years and younger.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
CT's Beardsley Zoo Announces Zoo Photo Exhibit Winners
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo is proud to announce the winners from its fourth non-juried photography exhibition, “Photography Goes Wild.” More than 100 photos were submitted from the Zoo’s many dedicated amateur and professional photographers, and hundreds of votes were received online for a People’s Choice winner. This year, a Youth Category was included for the first time, for children 16 years and younger.
hamlethub.com
Brookfield Public School Superintendent Barile's August Update
Brookfield Public School Superintendent Dr. Barile covers three main points in his update from the July 20 Board of Education meeting:. BHS Pillar Committee has worked for over 10 months to analyze the mental health concerns facing our students, particularly since COVID. The Board heard comments from several members of...
hamlethub.com
Putnam Arts Council's Open Call to Artists for September Exhibition
The Putnam Arts Council and Putnam County Tourism are partnering to challenge area artists to participate in a show featuring beautiful Putnam County. All submissions will be accepted, prizes will be awarded, and the work will be exhibited in the A. Eric Arctander Gallery as well as featured virtually throughout the Fall. This opportunity looks to engage artists, celebrate their talents, and showcase the beauty of Putnam County.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Harriets Hair Bar @ My Suite Boutique
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Harriets Hair...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
SHU Irish Dancer Takes 3rd Place in National Championship
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Rising sophomore and Sacred Heart University Claddagh dancer Maeve Cahill recently placed third in the nation at the 2022 North American Irish Dance Championships in Montreal. Cahill’s home is nestled in central Massachusetts. She’s lived in Auburn for most of her life, graduating from Auburn High School before...
hamlethub.com
GPS Superintendent Appoints Kerry Gavin Interim Principal at Cos Cob School
Greenwich, CT, July 29, 2022 – Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced the appointment of Mr. Kerry Gavin as interim principal at Cos Cob School, effectively immediately. Mr. Gavin replaces Mr. Gene Schmidt, who recently retired after holding the position since 2013. Mr. Gavin will serve...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Pump Station & Force Main Project Update
Anticipated impacts to residents and businesses during construction. * Detours around the areas of work on Lee Road and Limekiln Road. * Some areas with unfinished road conditions (steel plates and/or unpaved sections of road) * Construction equipment will be mobilizing daily in the Limekiln Road, Lee Road, and Farmingville...
hamlethub.com
Retired Danbury Public School Music Teacher Fritzie Dretel, 91, has Died
Freida “Fritzie” Dretel, 91, a retired Danbury Public School music educator, died on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Myrtle Beach, SC. Mrs. Dretel was the wife of the late Martin George Dretel. She was born in Hackensack, NJ, on September 18, 1930, a daughter of the late Leon and Jean (Lempert) Reiter. Education background: She received her Bachelor’s Degree and Master's degree from Western State University. She also attended Julliard School of Music and Montclair State Teachers College.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
Services for Danbury residents Sonia Loja, and Junior, Joselyn, and Jonael Panjon on Friday at St. Peter Church
The Mass of Christian Burial for Sonia Loja, Junior Panjon, Joselyn Panjon, and Jonael Panjon will take place on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 10 am in St. Peter Church, 121 Main St., Danbury. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. Family and Friends will be received at St....
hamlethub.com
The Meetinghouse community hub in Ridgebury will soon be unveil coffee shop and market
The short answer is A LOT. Construction is underway to create a coffee shop and market in Ridgebury's magnificent historical building with the brilliant red doors. Here, Carolyn Neugarten interviews the powerhouse, local creative, Pastor, and Director of the Meetinghouse, Deborah Rundlett. What are the plans for the new coffee...
hamlethub.com
Tyler Fote’s Two-Run Double puts Danbury in the Loss Column
In the top of the seventh, Tyler Fote laced a game-winning two-run double down the left-field to grant the Blues a 3-1 victory over the Westerners at Rogers Park. Danbury (21-22) snapped their three-game winning streak with the loss, and Bristol (32-12) finished the regular season 6-2 against the Westerners. Bristol clinched the no. 2 seed in the NECBL Playoffs, earning themselves a bye during Monday’s Wild Card Round.
hamlethub.com
Obituary: Henry von Bargen, Carmel, NY. Formerly of Brewster.
Henry von Bargen of Carmel, NY and formerly of Brewster, NY passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the age of 94. He was born November 14, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Henry and Anna (Jacobs) von Bargen. On February 11, 1951 he married Marie Weber. She predeceased him in July 2018.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Running Company Announces Run On Art - AUCTION!
Ridgefield Running Company is auctioning off Tharini Pande's art to benefit The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum. In June, we partnered with The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum and On Running for a "Run On Art" that celebrated The Aldrich's "52 Artists: A Feminist Milestone" exhibition. It was a wonderful collaboration and a unique and fun event that brought new people to the museum.
hamlethub.com
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Barbara Manners
Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Police Congratulate Junior Police Academy Class of 2022!
Congratulations to the Ridgefield Police Department Junior Police Academy (JPA) Class of 2022!. The JPA is a week-long summer camp held in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Ridgefield in which kids ages 8-15 come to police headquarters and learn about what we do. A variety of topics are covered to include- crime scene investigation, accident reconstruction, laser/radar, Police K-9 and much more.
hamlethub.com
Milford resident Lorie Lewis starts nationwide art movement to end gun violence and inspire peace
Artists 4 Peace, a grassroots coalition of artists for gun safety formed in response to the Uvalde tragedy, announces the launch of its first national art project. Wings 4 Peace launched nationwide on July 24th and continues through October 24, 2022. Join the movement HERE. Wings4Peace is an open invitation...
Comments / 0