On The Run: Man Wanted for Recent Northern NY Murder Sought By Police

Family of pilot, who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency, left reeling, father says
The father of a North Carolina pilot, who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency, said his family is still trying to reckon with what led to the 23-year-old's death. Charles Hew Crooks had spent years working toward his dream of becoming a pilot, his father Hew Crooks...
Firefighter’s family killed in car accident hours before his funeral, NY reports say
A fatal car accident left three dead and two injured hours before they were to attend a funeral, New York police say and news outlets reported. New York State Police said officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover car crash around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, on Chub Lake Road in Fowler.
Upstate NY Road Rage Incident! Driver With Gun Threatens Man and Kids?
Road Rage! Sure, many of us have cursed the driver that cut us off and sometimes the urge to do more crosses your mind. Is that road rage? Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the act as a motorist's uncontrolled anger that is usually provoked by another motorist's irritating act and is expressed in aggressive or violent behavior.
Cop Blocked Ambulance, Handcuffed EMT Trying to Get Patient Into Hospital
A Rochester police officer was placed on desk duty after being involved in an altercation with an employee of Monroe Ambulance inside an emergency department. This comes after Pew Research released findings from a study that showed an all-time low in community trust in police. The incident occurred at Strong Memorial Hospital on July 11 after the officer allegedly parked his vehicle in the ambulance bay.
Officer fatally shot, another wounded in Rochester, New York
A police officer was fatally shot and another wounded in Rochester, New York, officials said Friday. The officers were on patrol as part of a plainclothes tactical unit when they were shot around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, authorities said. Police Chief David Smith identified the slain officer as Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a...
NY governor has the ‘authority’ and ‘obligation’ to remove Manhattan’s District Attorney Alvin Bragg: Zeldin
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, New York gubernatorial candidate and Rep. Lee Zeldin previews the action program he intends to implement the "first day" he potentially takes office as the governor of New York. REP. LEE ZELDIN: The first thing my first day that I'm in office,...
DNA Test Confirms Wolf Was Killed in Upstate New York
A wild canine that was shot by a hunter in Upstate New York last winter has been confirmed to be a gray wolf after a DNA test. The male wolf weighed 85 pounds and was shot near Albany, according to Connecticut’s WTNH-TV8. The test found that the animal had...
New York police investigator suspended after handcuffing Black EMT worker who bumped his car unloading a patient
A Rochester, New York, police investigator has been suspended after he was caught on video earlier this month handcuffing a Black EMT worker after she bumped his vehicle in a hospital ambulance bay while unloading a patient. Witnesses told NBC affiliate WHEC of Rochester that after the EMT from Monroe...
Son of retired NYS judge jumps to his death from UES co-op after killing mom
A 30-year-old naked man jumped to his death from the 16th floor of an Upper East Side building Tuesday after allegedly killing a woman inside, police said.
After decades in prison, 3 men cleared in notorious 1995 murder of NYC subway clerk
After decades in prison, three men were cleared Friday in one of the most horrifying crimes of New York's violent 1990s — the killing of a clerk who was set on fire in a subway toll booth. A judge dismissed the murder convictions of Vincent Ellerbe, James Irons and...
Pigeon sentenced to prison
Former political operative Steve Pigeon was sentenced to 4 months in prison for his role in directing an illegal campaign contribution. That contribution went to then-Governor Andrew Cuomo’s campaign.
Six-year-old boy with autism in New York drowns after wandering into a pond
A six-year-old boy with autism has drowned after wandering away near the Washington County Fairgrounds in upstate New York. Police are investigating the death of Onnex Thompson-Hall, who slipped away from his caregivers on Sunday and was later found drowned in a pond near his home.The child was barefoot and wearing on his diaper at the time of the incident, according to the Times Union. New York State Police said the drowning appears accidental but the agency is launching an investigation regardless. The boy was reportedly enrolled in the Crossroads Centre for Children in Schenectady. The group mourned for the...
2 killed after boat capsizes in Hudson River
Two people were killed and several others suffered injuries after a rented boat capsized in the Hudson River, officials said. Two others are in critical condition and a third person is in critical but stable condition, according to New York City Fire Department interim Commissioner Laura Kavanagh. The two people...
Man indicted 10 months after victim gunned down for $50K settlement check on LI
A fifth person has been indicted for the Sept. 2021 shooting death and robbery of a man who had just received a $55,000 settlement check.
