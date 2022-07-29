ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Vengeance’ review: B.J. Novak’s Texas murder film tries to do too much

By Johnny Oleksinski
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

“Vengeance” is a movie about making a podcast while solving a murder mystery. How novel!

Or it would be, were it not for the better Hulu comedy series “Only Murders in the Building,” which has a similar premise and is releasing new episodes at the very same time.

movie review VENGEANCE

Running time: 94 minutes. Rated R (language and brief violence). In theaters.

Where B.J. Novak’s (“The Office”) promising-if-overcrowded directorial debut tries to differentiate itself from the Steve Martin/Martin Short show is its fish-out-of-water theme.

Novak also wrote and stars in the movie as Ben Manalowitz, a neurotic New Yorker (and a writer for the New Yorker) who reluctantly jets off to the farthest reaches of Texas after he learns that a girl he had been hooking up with is dead.

The woman, Abilene, told her wacky Texas family that Ben was her devoted boyfriend, and they naturally want him to fly in for her funeral. We’re, at first, led to believe “Vengeance” is a film about the awful things piggish men do to women, like sleep with a bunch and then deceive them. But not all is as it seems.

When Ben arrives in the Lone Star State, Abilene’s brother Ty (Boyd Holbrook) insists that the tragic situation is fishy and that his sis was actually killed — and together they must nab the murderer.

“I don’t avenge deaths,” says Ben in a Woody Allen-ish way. “It’s just not who I am!”

But the fame-hungry writer commits to the vigilante cause and works with a podcast producer friend (Issa Rae) back in NYC to turn the story into a hit series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LkwVK_0gy0cyb000
The Shaw family in Texas loves Whataburger.
Courtesy of Patti Perret / Focus

The idea is OK, but all the “Green Acres”-style city-versus-country commentary in the satire is tired. Abilene’s little brother, for example, is only called El Stupido (Eli Bickel). And all the family likes to talk about is their love of Whataburger. Everybody’s got a gun, everybody wears cowboy boots, everybody cries about the Alamo, yippee-ki-yay . We half expect Ben to sing, “Darling, I love you but give me Park Avenue!”

There are darker, more relevant threads. During Ben’s investigation, he learns about a popular hangout spot in the desert called “The Afterparty” where drug overdose deaths are common, and which brings to mind the opioid addiction epidemic.

He later learns that Abilene was a talented, aspiring singer and meets her sleazy pal Quentin (Ashton Kutcher), a small-time record producer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lurx0_0gy0cyb000
Ben (B.J. Novak, right) questions Quentin (Ashton Kutcher) about the murder of Ben’s sometime girlfriend.
Courtesy of Patti Perret/Focus F

The half-baked whodunit aspect, however, is un-involving. As Ben becomes more absorbed in and open to the regional quirks of Texas life, we completely stop caring who might have killed this woman and stare off into beautiful horizons. The supporting characters, unlike “Only Murders,” aren’t eccentric or mysterious enough to grab us.

Novak’s forever-skill as an actor is likability, and that approachable magnetism is on display here. What doesn’t work in this otherwise naturalistic movie are the punchlines he’s written for himself. Too planned and stilted, not terribly funny. The huge size of all the actors’ humor never matches the intimate way the film has been shot.

Nonetheless, there are glimmers of directing talent here. Novak’s off-camera career isn’t Texas Toast just yet.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Carrie Preston was ‘terrified’ to act in horror film ‘They/Them’

Carrie Preston was more than nervous to take on the role of a villainous counselor at a gay conversion camp in the horror film “They/Them.” “I was terrified,” she told Page Six in a recent interview. “I thought, ‘oh my goodness, I cannot say these things. These are horrible things to say.’ “But then I thought, ‘Hey listen, this is what the film’s about. It’s about the horrors of this thing that this woman is doing.’ So the film doesn’t really work if you don’t have that, so I was very happy to be invested in it.” The slasher film —which also...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘Vengeance’ Will Make You Want to Punch B.J. Novak in the Face — in a Good Way

Click here to read the full article. It’s a wonder more fish-out-of-water comedies aren’t about journalists. Being an outsider is, in many versions of the job, central to the task. Disaster strikes, you helicopter in, vacuum up the details, organize them, spit them out with a handsome lede, helicopter out. Or, in the case of Vengeance’s Ben Manalowitz, you hook up with a girl a few times and later get a call out of nowhere that she died — a call that you, a mere hookup, are getting thanks to kissy-faced photos she posted on social media, which have confused...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer’s Son Nabs Leading Role in Upcoming Movie

Jack Kilmer, the son of “Top Gun: Maverick” star Val Kilmer, is set to star opposite of Clifton Powell in the upcoming drama “The Thrill Is On.”. Variety reports that Val Kilmer’s son will play Michael, a young drummer who encounters Powell’s blues legend, B.B. King. The film is based on the true story of producer Michael Zanetis’ experience with King, who passed away in 2015.
MOVIES
UPI News

Judith Light, Rosemarie DeWitt headline cast of film 'Out of My Mind'

July 18 (UPI) -- Judith Light and Rosemarie DeWitt are among those that have been added to the cast of the upcoming Disney+ film Out of My Mind. The pair were part of a group of six new cast members that the streaming service announced Monday. Other notable names include Michael Chernus and Emmy Award-winner Luke Kirby.
MOVIES
Deadline

Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
B. J. Novak
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Boyd Holbrook
tvinsider.com

‘Twin Peaks’ Star Lenny Von Dohlen Dies at 63

Lenny Von Dohlen, who was best known for playing the agoraphobic orchid-growing Harold Smith on David Lynch’s Twin Peaks, has died at the age of 64. Von Dohlen passed away Tuesday, July 5, at his home in Los Angeles after a long illness, his longtime manager, Steven J. Wolfe, has confirmed. His sister, Catherine Von Dohlen, posted a tribute to him announcing his passing on Facebook on July 7. “The world lost a magnificent man on July 5,” she wrote alongside a photo of her with her brother. ” Brother Len was passionate about everything and everyone. He was always leading; whether it be riveting conversation, an artistic creation or a trip to new places. He loved a good laugh. He continues on his spiritual journey. Living life full in his memory.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead spinoff Isle of the Dead casts NCIS: Hawai'i star and more

The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spinoff has cast NCIS: Hawai'i star Mahina Napoleon among others. Speaking at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, TWD showrunner Scott M Gimple announced the new cast and explained that filming had already begun on the spinoff series. Joining Napoleon will be Damages' Željko Ivanek,...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Major Update Revealed

Fans of Criminal Minds rejoice! The long-running crime drama came to an end in 2020 after 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes on TV. But after much speculation and wishful thinking, the show is set to make a return on Paramount+. TVLine reported the news on Wednesday to huge...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vengeance#Texas Toast#Jets
Variety

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds Harry Shum Jr. to Season 19 Cast

Harry Shum Jr. will join ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” for its upcoming 19th season, adding to a group of new characters played by recently cast actors Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis. Shum will play Daniel “Blue” Kwan, a character described as sharp-witted, impatient...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Career Opportunities In Murder & Mayhem’ For Hulu Casts Annie Q. Riegel

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem, the Hulu series in the works that stars Mandy Patinkin, has cast Annie Q. Riegel (Kung Fu, The Leftovers) in a major recurring role. Riegel will play Winnie in the project written by Stumptown duo Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams and directed by Marc Webb. The series asks how do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something, but is one of them a killer? That’s what the world’s once greatest detective,...
TV SERIES
Cheryl E Preston

Justin Hartley to executive produce and star in new CBS pilot The Never Game

CBS has ordered a pilot forThe Never Game which will star This is Us and The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley who will also executive produce the project. The drama series is an adaptation of Jeffery Deaver’s novel and the pilot initially was ordered in 2021. There was a delay due to Hartley's commitment to the final season of This is Us.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
E! News

How Daniel Wu Reacted to That Shocking Westworld Scene

Watch: Westworld Star Evan Rachel Wood Teases Twist on Dolores' Return. When it comes to Westworld, always expect the unexpected. That's all the cast can really do anyway. As Aurora Perrineau previously told E!, the actors only get the scripts for the episodes once they're ready to film it. So Daniel Wu was completely unaware that his character Jay, a rebel leader, would become a host and later be stabbed in the head by Maeve (Thandiwe Newton)—all of which happened in episode six.
MOVIES
Deadline

Krysten Ritter To Star In ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ AMC Networks Series

Click here to read the full article. Breaking Bad alumna Krysten Ritter is returning to AMC as star and executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes, the upcoming Orphan Black offshoot series slated for a 2023 debut on AMC Networks’ digital platform AMC+ and linear nets. The 10-episode new series, produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker, is set in the world of Orphan Black. Orphan Black: Echoes takes place in the near future and explores the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women — one of them played by Ritter — as they weave their way...
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy