AG launches new office to enforce New Jersey’s new firearm safety legislation

Domestic extremists and rail security: What NJ passengers need to know
We haven’t had a significant terrorism-related incident in the Garden State in quite a while but the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness has issued an advisory about a possible passenger rail threat. While law enforcement officials have not indicated any kind of specific, credible threat has...
New Jersey is one of the most inequitable states in the nation. We must imagine more. | Opinion
We’re learning firsthand that progress is fragile as our nation confronts sustained assaults on equality and justice. Books that teach our country’s fraught history are being banned, bodily autonomy is under attack, the racial wealth gap is worsening, and communities of color and immigrant families who already lack representation continue to be further marginalized. And contrary to its progressive reputation, New Jersey is not immune to these assaults on equity.
New bag law a nail in the coffin for NJ party store (Opinion)
This is pathetic. And something I predicted. While it was a combination of factors that went into the decision of Sugar Sisters party store in Franklin to close down, part of the reason was New Jersey’s new law banning single-use plastic bags. I had theorized this could be difficult...
Dying patients desperately need N.J. lawmakers to improve medical aid-in-dying law | Opinion
Three years after New Jersey’s historic “Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act” took effect on Aug. 1, 2019, the evidence is clear: lawmakers need to amend and improve this law. The reason: a large percentage of terminally ill adults who want to access it cannot. As a result, they’re dying with needless suffering that the law was designed to prevent.
NJ: GOV MURPHY ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF MONKEY POX VACCINE
Starting today, New Jersey will have access to an additional 14,520 vaccines to protect against monkeypox infections – furthering our efforts to safeguard the health of our community members during this outbreak. 💉. Thank you to the Biden-Harris Administration for working to increase vaccine availability across the country. Media...
After shopping bag ban, NJ isn’t done yet with laws targeting plastics
TRENTON — A bill introduced in Trenton and sponsored by state Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, is pushing for stronger plastic packaging in what is called “Extended Producer Responsibility” or EPR. But what exactly does this mean?. It all comes down to recycling, said Doug O’Malley, director of...
Why eliminating front license plates in New Jersey makes sense (Opinion)
Earlier this summer, New Jersey announced a measure to help save New Jerseyians some money if they had to renew their driver's licenses. Free driver's license renewals certainly sound like something we can all get behind (you can read more about this change by clicking here). Now yes, this change...
Drought update: How dry is NJ now, and how concerned should you be?
UPDATE as of Monday 8/1... Rain, glorious rain! We had a batch of wet weather slide through New Jersey overnight. Top rainfall totals approached an inch. It makes a little dent in our drought status — maybe rewinding the clock about a week. But it was not a drought buster — the rest of my concerns and analysis below is still valid.
Gov. Murphy signs legislation awarding second round of Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act grants to schools
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed A4224/S2830 and A4225/S2831 into law, awarding school districts and county colleges a second round of grant funding through the Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act (SOCFBA). The grants will fund improvements to and enhancements of career and technical education (CTE)...
With NJ water restrictions a growing concern, please deactivate sprinklers with timers
It's no surprise that New Jersey has been exceptionally dry. So much so, there's a growing concern of increasing water restrictions statewide if the Garden State doesn't get some steady, beneficial rain soon. Some parts of the state have seen occasional showers and storms over the past month or so....
New Jersey Police Tap Into Secret State Database that Contains DNA Quietly Taken From Every Baby Born
TRENTON, NJ – If you’re under 20-years-old, you might want to think twice before committing...
NJ police use DNA collected from every baby born in the state for investigations: lawsuit
New Jersey police used blood samples taken from babies to investigate the crimes of family members, according to a lawsuit filed by the New Jersey Office of the Public Defender and the New Jersey Monitor.
New Jersey shore visitors, when did putting up flags become a thing? (Opinion)
Maybe I’ve just been a bad New Jersey resident and I haven’t gotten much beach time in the last few years, but I feel like I completely missed the memo on this trend. I swear I had never seen this before last week in Wildwood, but suddenly a bunch of people are putting up flags during their day at the beach.
N.J. has the 7th highest rents in the nation, report says. Here’s what a typical apartment costs.
A New Jersey resident would need to make more than $65,000 a year, or $31.32 an hour, to afford an average two-bedroom apartment in the state, according to a report released Thursday. The rental market has become a “predatory sector of profit-making,” said Staci Berger, of the Housing and Community...
Low-income residents in NJ to receive $900K to secure housing
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Friday “Mainstream Vouchers” to help those in need stay safe amid the pandemic. The assistance come from CARES Act funding.
Report on NJ rents: Expensive, easing but ‘much worse’ than seems
TRENTON – New Jersey remains among the nation’s most expensive places to rent a home although it became slightly more affordable over the past year, according to the latest version of a yearly report that doesn’t accurately capture the recent soaring rents. Fair market rent in New...
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
These New Jersey Hospitals Rank As Some Of The Best In America
When you're sick, it is good to know that you are in excellent hands in New Jersey. U.S. News and World Report just evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals in 15 specialties and 19 procedures and you will be proud to know that New Jersey represents itself with excellence. This is information I really want to know before someone I love gets sick.
Student Debt Elimination in New Jersey
Good news for New Jersey residents with student debt!(eyecreationphotography/iStock) With the looming weight of student debt repayment coming back within the next month, the pressure has been on.
Stop & Shop To Shutter Another NJ Store
Stop & Shop has announced the closure of its third New Jersey store this year. The Highland Park grocery store is slated to close sometime in 2023. A Stop & Shop spokesperson cited operating performance as the reason for not renewing the lease at 424 Raritan Ave. Stop & Shop...
