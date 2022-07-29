Victor Hamilton: Second arrest after body found in driveway

www.bbc.co.uk
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
BBC
Burnley father charged with murdering seven-week-old baby son
A man has been charged with murder over the death of his seven-week-old son. Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road, Burnley, on 28 November 2021, Lancashire Police said. A post-mortem examination, along with further tests, found Abel-Jax died of a head...
12-year-old girl is among group of youths arrested after death of man, 55, who was attacked and robbed in street
A 12-year-old girl is among a group of youths arrested today after the death of a man, 55, who was attacked and robbed in a street. Merseyside Police confirmed today that Christopher John Molly died of his injuries in hospital yesterday evening a week after he was attacked in Bootle in the early hours of last Tuesday, July 12.
Woman, 60, and man, 78, arrested on suspicion of murdering baby boy
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a baby boy in Burnley.Lancashire Police were called at around 1.20pm on 1 March to an address in the village of Hapton following reports a baby had suffered a medical episode.The child was rushed to hospital for treatment following the arrival of emergency services, but he died on 5 March. The force said his family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.In March, a 60-year-old woman from Haslingden and a 78-year-old man from Burnley were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault.Following further enquiries, they were both...
BBC
Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life
A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
Three teenage boys are charged with murdering a 16-year-old at a party: 'Somebody thought they had to defend their girlfriend'
Three teenage boys have been charged with murder after the alleged stabbing of another 16-year-old boy at a party at a home in western Sydney. Emergency services were called to a home on Australis Drive at Ropes Crossing, near Blacktown, about 2.50am on June 4. They found a teenage boy...
Nevada parents arrested after 19-day-old child reportedly dies from 'unjustifiable physical pain'
PAHRUMP, Nev. (TCD) -- Three people were taken into custody after a 19-day-old child died from living in an unsanitary home and possibly from ingesting methamphetamine. On Thursday, July 28, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced officials arrested Daniel Bills, Erica Eisenloffel, and Angela Guerini-Bolt for the death of Bills and Eisenloffel’s 19-day-old son.
Lilia Valutyte: Girl, 9, stabbed to death in front of sister while playing with hula-hoop in the street, as two men held
A GIRL of nine was stabbed to death in front of her little sister as they played with a hula-hoop in the street. Lilia Valutyte was with her five-year-old sibling outside a café where their mum was working when she was attacked with a knife. Two men were last...
One Green Planet
Kitten Traumatized By Police After They Captured Her On Suspicion of Being an Endangered Species
An animal charity has claimed that police traumatized a kitten after it was seized on suspicion of being an endangered species. The police apparently thought that the kitten, now named Finlay, was a Scottish wildcat when it was taken from an address in Conwy, North Wales. The kitten was kept for four and a half months in police custody before they finally assessed its features and found only a low portion of wildcat genes, but not enough to be considered a Scottish wildcat.
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
Daily Beast
Dad Says Door Was Left Open Before 7-Year-Old Boy Was Found Dead in Washing Machine
The father of a 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in the family’s washing machine told reporters that when he came home hours before the shocking discovery, the front door to the home was open. “I put my keys to the door handle and then it just open,” Troy Khoeler’s...
Tattoo on Arm of Florida Mother Found Dead in a Lake Led Police to Charge Her Boyfriend with Murder
A Florida man has been arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend whose body was found in a lake earlier this month. Dedric Jaquan Rashan Wesley, 26, stands accused of murder in the second degree (without premeditation) over the death of 24-year-old Beverly Febres, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
Firefighters attacked with golf balls as they tackle ‘deliberate’ blaze at nature reserve
Firefighters have been attacked with golf balls while putting out a “deliberate” blaze at a nature reserve. Crews spent more than three hours tackling the fire at Oak Tree Nature Reserve in Nottinghamshire on Friday evening. They managed to extinguish it shortly before 10pm and stop it from...
BBC
Leiland-James Corkill: Killer lied to social workers, report finds
A woman who murdered the baby she was trying to adopt lied to professionals about her alcohol use and mental health problems, a report has found. Laura Castle, 38, killed 13-month-old Leiland-James Corkill at her home in Barrow, Cumbria, in January 2021. A safeguarding children board review found there were...
‘Employee’ tears down luxury homes at marina with digger in revenge for ‘getting fired’
DRAMATIC video shows the moment an angry worker took revenge after “getting fired” by allegedly using a digger to wreck luxury homes at a popular marina. Footage appears to show a person using the huge machine to smash through one of the lakeside properties in Calgary, Canada. Shocked...
Cops hunt man accused of nasty attack outside a McDonald’s that left victim with a shattered cheek
Victoria Police are on the hunt for a man following an alleged unprovoked assault outside a McDonald's restaurant in Melbourne that left another man with a shattered cheek. A 49-year-old Keilor man was randomly attacked outside the Keilor Park Drive McDonald’s just after midnight on July 8, police allege.
Man arrested over fatal stabbing of nine-year-old girl in Boston
A man has been arrested over the fatal stabbing of a nine-year-old girl in Boston.Lincolnshire Police said officers detained a 22-year-old in the Boston Central Park area at about 2.45pm on Saturday, on suspicion of murdering Lillia Valutyte.It comes after the force released four CCTV images of a man they sought to identify, and several members of the public came forward with information.The man is being held in custody, and while police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, officers will continue investigations in the town.In a statement at 4pm on Saturday, Chief Superintendent Martyn...
BBC
Barrow woman injected child with faeces-contaminated needle
A woman who injected a child with needles contaminated with faeces has been jailed. Cumbria Police investigated in December 2016 after concerns were raised over the health of the youngster. Elizabeth Faragher appeared in court earlier this year and admitted five counts of administering a poison or noxious substance with...
BBC
Mother imprisoned in Brazil for 17 years speaks of ordeal
A Brazilian woman has spoken of her ordeal of being imprisoned - along with her two children - by her husband for 17 years, local media report. The family was rescued from a house in the Guaratiba neighbourhood, in the west of Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, police said. The...
Police find body in hunt for 24-year-old who went missing after swimming in reservoir on UK's hottest-ever day
A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing after swimming in a reservoir during record-breaking temperatures this week. Lewis Saggers, 24, was last seen at Hadham Hall reservoir in East Hertfordshire at around 4pm on Tuesday. Extensive searches began the same day involving Hertfordshire...
