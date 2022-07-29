Atlantic City Summer Scene In Full Force As Multiple Casinos Reopen Pools

www.playnj.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Atlantic City unveils new murals featuring Martin Luther King, Jr. at an N.J. beach
A three-story mural of historic photos debuted this month in Atlantic City. The shots include one of a young Muhammad Ali, and another of Martin Luther King Jr. in a linen shirt and shorts at nearby Chicken Bone Beach. A third is of Fannie Lou Hamer, who rocketed to national attention during the 1964 Democratic National Convention, held in Atlantic City. She’s known for leading the Mississippi Freedom Party’s efforts to highlight virulent racism in the South that was costing Black people their lives.
15 Local Bars Make List of Greatest 33 at Jersey Shore
There are a ton of great local bars at the Jersey Shore from Brigantine to Cape May, we have a ton of bars at the beach and beyond. Over at NJ.com, they ranked the 33 greatest bars at the Jersey Shore, with 15 bars from Atlantic and Cape May county making the list.
Paralyzed Man Enjoys Ocean City Beach After 18 years on Sand Mats
After 18 years away, Ryan Gooch Nelson returned to his favorite place on Earth on Sunday when he wheeled his wheelchair out on the new beach access mats on the Ocean City Beach. Nelson was paralyzed in a truck accident 18 years ago and has been wheelchair-bound ever since, meaning...
Atlantic City Tiki Boats and other hidden gems for summer fun in Atlantic City
Atlantic City is known for its casinos but there is much more to experience at the Jersey Shore hotspot -- you just have to know where to go.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amazon Cancels Plans to Build Galloway NJ Facility
An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a 'last mile' delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
fox29.com
'Biggest shark': Man catches 7-foot sand tiger shark on Sea Isle City beach, releases it back into the ocean
SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. - A normal day at the beach quickly became a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a group of beach goers this weekend. PJ Braun, a man known as the "Shark Fisher," caught a 7-foot-long sand tiger shark on the beach near 82nd Street in Sea Isle City on Saturday.
Top 6: What to see after Bally's Atlantic City Casino Resort's $100 million renovations
The weather is hot, hot, hot, which means it's the perfect time to head down the Jersey Shore!
capemayvibe.com
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atlantic City, NJ, Restaurant Ranked as One of the Best Waterfront Restaurants in USA
This area is filled with so many great restaurant options all over South Jersey and especially on the water. You can find some great places, but according the website moneyinc.com, there is one place in Atlantic City that stands out above all the rest when it comes to waterfront dining.
Our Readers Select The Best Steaks In Atlantic & Cape May Counties
We took to our Facebook page yesterday and asked our readers to submit their favorite steaks in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. This was such a fun project to collaborate with our faithful listeners and readers. Almost every photo that you will see in our photo gallery below was taken...
shorelocalnews.com
Dinosaurs are Lighting Up The Night In Atlantic City
As per the LuminoCity Festival website, “LuminoCity was conceived out of a desire to create unforgettable and immersive experiences for all!” In our opinion, Mission accomplished!. From the moment you arrive at the LuminoCity Festival, Dino Safari, Atlantic City you will be amazed at what you will see....
phillyvoice.com
Fearsome-looking dead shark washes ashore on Longport beach
Right on cue for Shark Week, some beachgoers at the Jersey Shore got a grisly lesson from nature on Thursday morning. A man taking a stroll in Longport at the 12th Avenue beach spotted the unmistakable form of a shark's body in the surf. It was around 7:00 a.m. and a few other people on the quiet beach noticed the animal, too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United States
The deli was brought to the United States in the late 19th century by Jewish European immigrants. They usually specialized in bringing high-quality meats and other foreign prepared foods to the community.
New Jersey shore visitors, when did putting up flags become a thing? (Opinion)
Maybe I’ve just been a bad New Jersey resident and I haven’t gotten much beach time in the last few years, but I feel like I completely missed the memo on this trend. I swear I had never seen this before last week in Wildwood, but suddenly a bunch of people are putting up flags during their day at the beach.
fastphillysports.com
A DONE DEAL FOR AC CASINOS — 4 YEARS OF LABOR PEACE!
Atlantic City casino workers are getting raises and casinos will enjoy four years of labor peace. That’s the bottom line on all nine casinos reaching new contracts with the main employee union. The Golden Nugget reached agreement with Local 54 of the Unite Here union on a new contract,...
NBC Philadelphia
Why Is the Water at the Jersey Shore So Cold This Summer — And Will it Warm Up?
Cold ocean water along the Jersey Shore is actually keeping some people out of the surf, and experts say the water has been pretty chilly for an unusually long period of time. But it shouldn't stay this way all summer, and could warm up pretty quickly and soon. Though until then, surfers in Margate were seen hitting the waves while wearing a wetsuit.
All New Jersey restaurants that were on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
With Guy Fieri making the state of New Jersey Flavortown (he’s on his third Garden State eatery in a month), I thought I would look and see how many restaurants he’s visited through the years. Dolce & Clemente's in Robbinsville. Jersey Girl Café in Hamilton. Jammin’ Crepes...
Intense erosion wipes away Jersey Shore beach. Avoid the area, mayor says.
The Brick section of Normandy beach at 8th Avenue remains closed Friday due to intense erosion, Mayor John G. Ducey told NJ Advance Media. Signs have been posted by the Brick Township Police Department warding off visitors after a resident reported the issue Wednesday, Ducey said. The mayor noted that...
Is This The BEST Cheesesteak in NJ?
One thing we have to be supremely proud of: The tri-state area is the BEST corner of the world to get an authentic cheesesteak. However, working out where to get the BEST one is a hotly debated subject, as we are a passionate people who are proud of our food.
Comments / 1