ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City Summer Scene In Full Force As Multiple Casinos Reopen Pools

By Chris Imperiale
playnj.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.playnj.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Atlantic City unveils new murals featuring Martin Luther King, Jr. at an N.J. beach

A three-story mural of historic photos debuted this month in Atlantic City. The shots include one of a young Muhammad Ali, and another of Martin Luther King Jr. in a linen shirt and shorts at nearby Chicken Bone Beach. A third is of Fannie Lou Hamer, who rocketed to national attention during the 1964 Democratic National Convention, held in Atlantic City. She’s known for leading the Mississippi Freedom Party’s efforts to highlight virulent racism in the South that was costing Black people their lives.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Atlantic City, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Atlantic City, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Amazon Cancels Plans to Build Galloway NJ Facility

An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a 'last mile' delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…

Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
CAPE MAY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spa#Fitness#Bally#Resorts Casino#Ac
shorelocalnews.com

Dinosaurs are Lighting Up The Night In Atlantic City

As per the LuminoCity Festival website, “LuminoCity was conceived out of a desire to create unforgettable and immersive experiences for all!” In our opinion, Mission accomplished!. From the moment you arrive at the LuminoCity Festival, Dino Safari, Atlantic City you will be amazed at what you will see....
phillyvoice.com

Fearsome-looking dead shark washes ashore on Longport beach

Right on cue for Shark Week, some beachgoers at the Jersey Shore got a grisly lesson from nature on Thursday morning. A man taking a stroll in Longport at the 12th Avenue beach spotted the unmistakable form of a shark's body in the surf. It was around 7:00 a.m. and a few other people on the quiet beach noticed the animal, too.
LONGPORT, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
fastphillysports.com

A DONE DEAL FOR AC CASINOS — 4 YEARS OF LABOR PEACE!

Atlantic City casino workers are getting raises and casinos will enjoy four years of labor peace. That’s the bottom line on all nine casinos reaching new contracts with the main employee union. The Golden Nugget reached agreement with Local 54 of the Unite Here union on a new contract,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Is This The BEST Cheesesteak in NJ?

One thing we have to be supremely proud of: The tri-state area is the BEST corner of the world to get an authentic cheesesteak. However, working out where to get the BEST one is a hotly debated subject, as we are a passionate people who are proud of our food.
CAMDEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy