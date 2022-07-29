HCC’s Eastham chosen to serve on Council for Advancement Advisory Committee

whopam.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBKO
WKU Board of Regents vote NOT to dismiss tenured professor
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After more than seven hours of open session and two hours of closed doors, the WKU Board of Regents made their decision whether to dismiss tenured professor Dr. Jeanine Huss. The voting process went as follows: “I am going to call for a vote of...
wkdzradio.com
Helping Hands Presented Key To The City
To celebrate its 25th Anniversary, Helping Hands of Trigg County invited residents to West Cadiz Park Saturday for a cookout, where they recieved a surprise. Cadiz Mayor Todd King presented KG Ariagno with a Key to the City for her part in starting the organization. The Board of Helping Hands...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Hospital Board Hears Renovation Updates
John Sumner, Trigg County Hospital CEO, addressed a litany of subjects during Thursday’s board meeting — giving updates on a number of projects surrounding and ongoing along the hospital’s campus. The former Dr. Bostick building, he said, is in the first stages of the bid process for...
Plan to erect Union soldier statue continues
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — That Confederate statue in Daviess County was taken down earlier this year. All the while, another effort to build a Union soldier statue next to one in Hopkins County is still in the works. The plans were approved less than two years ago. They call for building a Union soldier statue […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkdzradio.com
28 Residents In 2022-23 Leadership Hopkinsville Class
One of the largest Leadership Hopkinsville-Christian County classes in recent history was announced Thursday night. Christian County Chamber President Taylor Hayes says the program is beneficial for anyone in Christian County, even those who grew up here. He adds HES Energynet’s Robin Tabor and Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library’s Tiffany Luna...
wnky.com
Environmental professor weighs in on soap in Lost River Cave
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Soap is still running through Lost River Cave. After Thursday’s heavy rainfall and flooding, the soap is still visible today. News 4o spoke to Dr. Jason Polk, a professor of environmental science at Western Kentucky University about the suds. According to Polk, he and...
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Homicide trial, fortune tellers, new distillery and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Couple convicted of negligent homicide in death of bed-ridden sister: The woman had Parkinson’s disease and was in the couple’s care for a year and a half. She was found malnourished and riddled with bed sores. READ MORE.
hazard-herald.com
Three companies plan to invest nearly $700M in Kentucky
(The Center Square) – Three companies announced plans to invest $690 million in Kentucky and create or retain about 250 jobs through their separate economic development projects. The projects were presented to the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority for tax incentives during its monthly meeting. Glass bottle maker O-I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Law enforcement agencies team up for Back to School Bash in Clarksville
Clarksville law enforcement agencies make sure kids are ready for going back to school. This is how they did just that.
whopam.com
Outdoor burn ban lifted in Todd County
The outdoor burn ban that has been in effect for several weeks in Todd County has been lifted following recent rainfall. Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith reminds residents to call Todd County Dispatch at 270-265-2501 prior to burning anything outside so they’ll be aware.
WBKO
BGFD deploys personnel to aid in flooding search and rescue operations
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Bowling Green Fire Department’s Facebook page, a team of 10 personnel were deployed Saturday morning to Breathitt County, KY. BGFD was there to help aid in search and rescue operations due to flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Officials say they are now...
Incarcerated people pay more as inflation hits Kentucky prison stores
The private contractor operating prison commissaries in Kentucky increased prices by 7.2% on July 1 with DOC approval. The post Incarcerated people pay more as inflation hits Kentucky prison stores appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by 64-year-old Michael Long was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a sign then a light pole for exit 11 ejecting him.
whvoradio.com
Three Injured In Cadiz Road Crash
A wreck on Cadiz Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Zachary Rosby of Fort Campbell was crossing Cadiz Road on Kentucky 1026 when it collided with an eastbound car driven by Iyanna Grubbs of Trigg County.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Fire destroys house on Marrast Drive, 2 firefighters injured
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house east of Clarksville was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon. At about 11:30 a.m., a house on Marrast Drive caught fire, according to Montgomery County EMA Director Ed Baggett. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The homeowners were out of...
tnrealestatelistings.com
3779 Glen Raven Rd Cedar Hill, TN 37032 — MLS# 2418375
Beautiful 2 year old house in the country but close access to the interstate. Large rooms with an open concept and a big front porch. Home has an attached 3 car garage and a swimming pool off the back patio.
tnrealestatelistings.com
317 Walnut St Springfield, TN 37172 — MLS# 2414979
This charming, updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located right in the heart of downtown, historic Springfield, TN. A spacious, upstairs master suite features a huge walk-in closet, newly renovated bathroom with double vanity. Also upstairs is a second bedroom with a walk-in closet. Two more spacious bedrooms are located downstairs with a second full bath and bathtub. Apply now if you have a 640+ credit score, no pets, and are a non-smoker! Qualifications: income should be 3x rent, must complete a credit check, and background check.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man killed in Pennyrile Parkway accident
A Hopkinsville man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway. Coroner Scott Daniel says 64-year old Michael Long of Stanley Street had been headed north just before 2 a.m. when his vehicle went off the parkway near the 11 mile-marker and struck a pole, ejecting him from the pickup.
wkdzradio.com
Man Killed In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a sign then a light pole for exit 11 ejecting the driver. The driver was pronounced dead...
whopam.com
Women wanted in Paducah arrested in Hopkinsville
Two women sought by Paducah police for theft and robbery-related charges were arrested Friday morning in Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville police found 25-year old Marissa Hicks and 38-year old Latasha Taylor of Hopkinsville at a location on East Ninth Street and served them with warrants. Both are charged with with felony receiving...
Comments / 0