HCC’s Eastham chosen to serve on Council for Advancement Advisory Committee

This charming, updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located right in the heart of downtown, historic Springfield, TN. A spacious, upstairs master suite features a huge walk-in closet, newly renovated bathroom with double vanity. Also upstairs is a second bedroom with a walk-in closet. Two more spacious bedrooms are located downstairs with a second full bath and bathtub. Apply now if you have a 640+ credit score, no pets, and are a non-smoker! Qualifications: income should be 3x rent, must complete a credit check, and background check.

SPRINGFIELD, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO