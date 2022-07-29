www.republicaneagle.com
One person dead after motorcycle crash near Chippewa Falls
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash near Chippewa Falls on Saturday.
Sheriff: Teen flees officers at 120+ mph, crashes into two cars
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The sheriff's department says a teenage suspect is in custody after they fled officers and crashed into two cars while going over 120 mph in St. Paul.The Ramsey County Sheriff's Department says a deputy found a car with no license plates on Friday evening. The deputy followed the car but the suspect began to flee at 120 mph along Maryland Avenue.Officers tried to apply stop sticks, but the suspect went over a hill on Barclay street and hit the back of another car. That collision launched the victim's car into a front yard. Then, the suspect crashed into another car, at which time it came to a stop.The crashes injured two other drivers, the sheriff's office said on Saturday afternoon. The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, had a gun with him, the sheriff's office says. He has a previous criminal history and was unconscious, but breathing at the scene. He was taken to the hospital.
Ramsey County squad car struck while assisting traffic on I-694
ARDEN HILLS, Minn. -- A Ramsey County sheriff's squad car was struck Saturday evening while assisting with traffic control for a crash on Interstate 694 near Snelling Avenue.The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash around 6:30 p.m. involving a car that rear-ended a semi-truck. The driver and passenger of the car had serious injuries, officers report. The state patrol says there was alcohol in the 20-year-old driver's system. Then, the squad car was on the split of 694 and Highway 10 when it was struck around 7:30 p.m. No one was injured.The initial crash is under investigation.
Man hospitalized after crashing homemade plane in western Wisconsin
PRESCOTT, Wis. -- A 69-year-old Inver Grove Heights man is in the hospital after crashing a homemade airplane in Wisconsin.The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the man was operating a homemade experimental "Sonax" aircraft around 7 a.m. on Friday when he lost engine power. He tried to make an emergency landing on State Highway 35 and County Road E but the plane hit road signs and came to a stop in a ditch. He was taken to the hospital with undetermined injuries.The incident is under investigation.
Apple River stabbings: 4 surviving victims are in stable condition, charges expected Monday
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin have released more details in the fatal stabbing incident at a popular tubing area on the Apple River, including the conditions of the surviving victims.According to the St. Croix Sheriff's Office, the dispatch office received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found five people with stab wounds to their mid-sections."Deputies, as well as citizens, began providing medical care to the victims," the sheriff's office said Sunday.The suspect -- a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota -- fled...
Apple River tubing closed Sunday as investigation into fatal stabbing continues
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Tubing on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin is closed Sunday following a stabbing incident that left a teenager dead and several other people injured.On Sunday morning, River's Edge, which offers tubing on the river, called the stabbing a "senseless act" and the incident "difficult and tragic."A 17-year-old Minnesota boy was stabbed and killed in the afternoon. One woman and three men are critically hurt and being treated at Regions Hospital. All were stabbed while tubing. A 52-year-old Minnesota man is under arrest in the St. Croix County Jail."No amount of preparation can predict or plan for random acts of violence like this, but due to the concerted efforts of all involved, the situation was fully addressed and under control in a short time," River's Edge said in a Facebook post. River's Edge says that tubing will be closed Sunday as investigators continue to work both in and outside of the river. Tubing is expected to resume Monday.
After witnessing "horrific" crash, surgeon rushes to help driver pinned behind semi
MINNEAPOLIS -- It was supposed to be a day for Dr. Ryan Fey to relax. The Hennepin Healthcare trauma surgeon got out of the operating room early on July 20, so he drove out west of the Twin Cities to his farmland. He planned to check on his bees. But has he was passing through Rockford on Highway 55, he witnessed a serious crash. A pickup truck slammed into the back of a semi carrying telephone poles. The wooden beams smashed through the truck's cab, pinning the driver inside. "I was the car right behind 'em," Fey said. The doctor...
One Dead, Four Injured in Stabbing Incident Near MN-WI Border
TOWN OF SOMERSET, WI (WSAU) — An afternoon of tubing on the Apple River near the Minnesota and Wisconsin border in St. Croix County turned dangerous for five people on Saturday. Officers were called to Somerset Township at about 3:45 for a report that five people had suffered stab...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were critically wounded after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
Man, 49, dies after suffering medical emergency on central Minnesota lake
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities man died Friday after suffering a medical emergency on a central Minnesota lake.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says emergency crews responded around 1:45 p.m. to South Lindstrom Lake on a report of a man on a boat struggling to breathe. First-responders found the boaters near the Beach Park public swimming area and attempted to help the man, although the lifesaving efforts were not successful. The 49-year-old Coon Rapids man was pronounced dead at the scene. While officials did not detail when led up to the man struggling to breathe, they said that foul play was not suspected. The man's name is being withheld from the public until his family is notified. The death remains under investigation by the sheriff's department and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. South Lindstrom Lake is located in Lindstrom, roughly 40 miles northeast of Minneapolis.
1 killed, 4 injured after being stabbed on Apple River
Officials say a 17-year-old has died and four other people are in "serious to critical" condition after being stabbed Saturday afternoon along the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin. In a press conference, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said officials were called to the area of the Sunrise Bridge near...
5-year-old Red Wing boy leaves hospital 8 weeks after boating accident
A 5-year-old Red Wing boy is home from the hospital after he was trapped under a boat on the Mississippi River nearly two months ago. On the evening of June 3, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reported that a stalled boat had collided with a barge near the Ole Miss Marina.
Man fatally stabs teen, wounds 4 on Wisconsin river
A group was tubing down the Apple River in Wisconsin on Saturday when a man stabbed four people and killed one 17-year-old, according to local authorities.
Crash in Lake Elmo construction zone leaves teen driver dead, 2 passengers injured
LAKE ELMO, Minn. — A single-vehicle crash in a construction zone has claimed the life of a teen from Roseville. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 17-year-old male was driving westbound on Highway 36 in Lake Elmo around 3:30 a.m. when he entered a closed-off construction area and struck a pile of dirt.
1 arrested after stabbing in Maplewood
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A man is in critical condition and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Maplewood on Friday afternoon.Maplewood public safety officials say officers were called to the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue East around 1:45 p.m. There, they found a 30-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.Police were able to identify and arrest a suspect. The incident is still under investigation.
Teenager dead, 4 others injured in stabbing on Apple River in Wisconsin
SOMERSET, Wis. -- A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others are seriously injured after a stabbing on the Apple River near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border on Saturday.St. Croix County dispatch received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. The victims were tubing on the river when the incident took place. One woman and three men, all in their early twenties, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their wounds, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said.The suspect, a 52-year-old man from Minnesota, initially ran off but is now in custody. Police say he was with another group that was tubing. He did not have a knife when officers arrested him.It is unclear if the stabbing was random, the sheriff's office said, stressing it is still early in the investigation.
Officials investigate deadly crash in Chanhassen
CHANHASSEN, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol said it's investigating a fatal crash in Chanhassen that occurred Wednesday afternoon. An incident report from the State Patrol says the Carver County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident at 1:49 p.m. "A bicyclist crossing the intersection against the light on northbound...
Apple River stabbing: Teen dead, 4 hurt after man goes on stabbing spree while tubing in Wisconsin
SOMERSET, Wis. (FOX 9) - Police say a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota went on a stabbing spree while tubing on the Apple River in Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon, killing a 17-year-old boy, who was also from Minnesota, and critically injuring four other people. The suspect was not previously...
Teen driver dies after crashing in closed-off construction zone in Lake Elmo: State Patrol
LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 36 in Lake Elmo. According to the State Patrol, 17-year-old Michael Philip Schweiger of Roseville was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox in a closed-off construction zone around 3:30 a.m. Thursday when they hit a dirt pile, rolled the car, and were thrown from the car.
1 person killed in ‘suspicious’ Chippewa Falls house fire; suspect in custody
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a house fire in Chippewa Falls Wednesday. The Chippewa Falls Police Department said the death and the fire are being investigated as a criminal act. Police also identified a suspect, 58-year-old Scott Vaningan of Chippewa Falls, who was taken into...
