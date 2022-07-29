San Juan County officials monitoring impact of recent monsoon rain
SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan County officials are keeping a close eye on waterways after recent rains. A county spokesperson told KRQE News 13 that areas along the San Juan River are starting to swell up, not only because of the rain but a recent release from Navajo Lake.
Crews have also seen rock slides along Highway 64 near Waterflow. One rock crashed into a passing jeep. KRQE News 13 was told the woman had some scratches to her face but was otherwise okay.
