ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

U.S. DoE Launches New Initiative To Boost Domestic Solar Industry

By Paul Anderson
rigzone.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.rigzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Electric bills skyrocket nationwide

Customers across the U.S. are seeing drastic increases in their electricity bills. American are expected to pay 20% more than last summer, with many states seeing even bigger rate increases. Pennsylvania regulators are now warning of a 45% hike. And some customers in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire will see an increase of 50%.July 30, 2022.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Verge

Joe Biden’s new plan: solar power for everyone, not just the rich

The Biden administration has new plans to get lower-income households hooked up to solar energy. The White House announced two new programs today aimed at expanding access to “community solar” projects among subsidized housing residents and households that receive federal assistance to pay their utility bills. It also launched a new rewards program for existing community solar projects.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Washington, IL
Local
Colorado Industry
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Industry
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Illinois Business
BGR.com

Using this trick to ‘supercool’ your home can cut your energy bills

In January of this year, the national average residential electricity rate was already up 8 percent compared to the year prior — the biggest year-over-year jump in a decade. For most of us who’ve been sweltering in recent weeks, of course, prices have only gone up from there. Energy bills are up double-digits throughout the country, and we’re only just now getting to some of the hottest days of the summer.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Renewable Energy#Business Industry#Linus Business#Hhs#Liheap#Americans
InsideClimate News

Inside Clean Energy: Did You Miss Me? A Giant Battery Storage Plant Is Back Online, Just in Time for Summer

On July 9 at 7:35 p.m., California’s power grid hit an all-time peak for battery storage. But that record is just one of many. All-time peaks—like the 2,519 megawatts on that evening—are going to be happening with regularity as more battery storage systems come online. What’s more interesting is the development of the projects that are helping to set those records, and the implications for transforming the grid into one that doesn’t need fossil fuels.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Autoweek.com

Biden Admin. Invests $102 Million in Louisiana EV Processing Plant

The Biden Administration continues pushing for EV development, closing billions in supply-chain development loans. The Department of Energy has issued a $102.1 million ATVM loan to Syrah Technology, which will construct a graphite-based active anode material processing plant in Vidalia, Louisiana. Following an energy deal made in the Senate, Congress...
VIDALIA, LA
The Associated Press

Hyliion Supports Movement on Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 Toward Fighting Climate Change

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, is pleased with the movement surrounding the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, and its proposed legislation aiming to significantly reduce carbon emissions by 2030. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005277/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Hidden Menace: Massive methane leaks speed up climate change

To the naked eye, the Mako Compressor Station outside the dusty West Texas crossroads of Lenorah appears unremarkable, similar to tens of thousands of oil and gas operations scattered throughout the oil-rich Permian Basin. What’s not visible through the chain-link fence is the plume of invisible gas, primarily methane, billowing from the gleaming white storage tanks up into the cloudless blue sky. The Mako station, owned by a subsidiary of West Texas Gas Inc., was observed releasing an estimated 870 kilograms of methane – an extraordinarily potent greenhouse gas — into the atmosphere each hour. That’s the equivalent of...
LENORAH, TX
MarketRealist

Solar Stocks to Buy Now as Manchin Backs Clean Energy Deal

Clean energy stocks rose sharply on July 28 after Joe Manchin backed the spending bill for reaching the climate change goal. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 proposes a massive $369 billion for the clean energy transition. Solar stocks rose sharply after the announcement. Previously, Manchin said that he wouldn't back climate spending. What are the best solar stocks to buy now?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Grist

‘Biggest story of the year’ for renewables

It’s Thursday, July 28, and the Midwest’s grid operator is preparing for a fossil fuel-free future. 2,000 miles of new, high-voltage transmission lines — which help deliver clean energy to homes and businesses — are coming to the Midwest. In a move that’s being hailed by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MSNBC

House GOP tries (and fails) to kill key U.S. competitiveness bill

After the Senate passed the CHIPS and Science Act, intended to bolster U.S. competitiveness and domestic production of microchips, eyes turned to the House, where the bill’s prospects looked good — but not certain. Some on the left appeared skeptical, and it initially looked like it’d take some Republican votes to get the bill across the finish line.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy