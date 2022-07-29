U.S. DoE Launches New Initiative To Boost Domestic Solar Industry

www.rigzone.com
Related
Rick Perry shuts down Biden's electric vehicle push, says it will spike electricity costs for Americans
Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry warned the Biden administration's push for electric vehicles will drive up costs for Americans who can't afford high electricity bills. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Perry argued the U.S. needs fossil fuels to support the power grid. RICK PERRY: And driving the cost of electricity...
Electric bills skyrocket nationwide
Customers across the U.S. are seeing drastic increases in their electricity bills. American are expected to pay 20% more than last summer, with many states seeing even bigger rate increases. Pennsylvania regulators are now warning of a 45% hike. And some customers in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire will see an increase of 50%.July 30, 2022.
3 reasons US coal power is disappearing – and a Supreme Court ruling won’t save it
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The U.S. coal industry chalked up a rare win this summer when the Supreme Court issued a ruling limiting the government's ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. But that doesn't mean coal-fired power plants will make a comeback. As...
The Verge
Joe Biden’s new plan: solar power for everyone, not just the rich
The Biden administration has new plans to get lower-income households hooked up to solar energy. The White House announced two new programs today aimed at expanding access to “community solar” projects among subsidized housing residents and households that receive federal assistance to pay their utility bills. It also launched a new rewards program for existing community solar projects.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Toxic California Lake Has Lithium to Power EVs for Decades, Make US Less China-Dependent
The barren wasteland of the Salton Sea in Southern California holds a treasure that could potentially be an immense benefit to the EV industry: a massive supply of lithium. The post Toxic California Lake Has Lithium to Power EVs for Decades, Make US Less China-Dependent appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Using this trick to ‘supercool’ your home can cut your energy bills
In January of this year, the national average residential electricity rate was already up 8 percent compared to the year prior — the biggest year-over-year jump in a decade. For most of us who’ve been sweltering in recent weeks, of course, prices have only gone up from there. Energy bills are up double-digits throughout the country, and we’re only just now getting to some of the hottest days of the summer.
California’s biggest water project in 50 years expected to solve drought issues
(Courtesy of Department of Water Resources) On Wednesday, the office of Governor Gavin Newsom reaffirmed its dedication to starting California’s largest water project in fifty years by announcing a freshly revised design for a 45-mile conveyance tunnel beneath a River Delta in California.
IN THIS ARTICLE
China is stockpiling cash instead of pumping it back into their economy - and that's pushing a decades-high dollar even further
Chinese investors are parking excess liquidity in safe areas of the financial system, Bloomberg reported. Instead of letting yuan flow to the real economy, the money is ending up in bank bonds and corporate debt. Chinese funds are also heading for the US dollar, helped by higher rates. Chinese investors...
MSNBC
DOJ's scrutiny of Trump raises prospect of 'something extraordinary' Joy Reid says
Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On Clouds. 3 Reasons Why You Can Still Learn a Language For Your Summer Travels. The Best Face Mask for Air Travel Out of California. EnergyBillCruncher /. SPONSORED. California Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In...
Inside Clean Energy: Did You Miss Me? A Giant Battery Storage Plant Is Back Online, Just in Time for Summer
On July 9 at 7:35 p.m., California’s power grid hit an all-time peak for battery storage. But that record is just one of many. All-time peaks—like the 2,519 megawatts on that evening—are going to be happening with regularity as more battery storage systems come online. What’s more interesting is the development of the projects that are helping to set those records, and the implications for transforming the grid into one that doesn’t need fossil fuels.
The Gas Industry Is Pumping Money Into A Tiny Local Race To Crush A Climate Champion
Alex Ramel took the lead on electrifying buildings in Washington state — and fossil fuel interests want to make an example of him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In light of EPA court ruling, new focus on states’ power
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court limited the power of the federal government to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants. But its ruling didn’t touch the power of the states. That’s putting a renewed focus on efforts across the country to limit the reliance...
Autoweek.com
Biden Admin. Invests $102 Million in Louisiana EV Processing Plant
The Biden Administration continues pushing for EV development, closing billions in supply-chain development loans. The Department of Energy has issued a $102.1 million ATVM loan to Syrah Technology, which will construct a graphite-based active anode material processing plant in Vidalia, Louisiana. Following an energy deal made in the Senate, Congress...
CNET
Electric Vehicle Tax Credit Would Extend Buyer Discounts Under Proposed Senate Deal
A newly proposed Senate deal would extend the consumer tax credit for many electric vehicles sold in the US, including used cars. As reported Wednesday by Bloomberg, if the bill passes, buyers could get a tax credit for purchasing electric vehicles even from automakers currently excluded from the existing deal, like GM, Tesla and Toyota.
Hyliion Supports Movement on Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 Toward Fighting Climate Change
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, is pleased with the movement surrounding the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, and its proposed legislation aiming to significantly reduce carbon emissions by 2030. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005277/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Hidden Menace: Massive methane leaks speed up climate change
To the naked eye, the Mako Compressor Station outside the dusty West Texas crossroads of Lenorah appears unremarkable, similar to tens of thousands of oil and gas operations scattered throughout the oil-rich Permian Basin. What’s not visible through the chain-link fence is the plume of invisible gas, primarily methane, billowing from the gleaming white storage tanks up into the cloudless blue sky. The Mako station, owned by a subsidiary of West Texas Gas Inc., was observed releasing an estimated 870 kilograms of methane – an extraordinarily potent greenhouse gas — into the atmosphere each hour. That’s the equivalent of...
Solar Stocks to Buy Now as Manchin Backs Clean Energy Deal
Clean energy stocks rose sharply on July 28 after Joe Manchin backed the spending bill for reaching the climate change goal. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 proposes a massive $369 billion for the clean energy transition. Solar stocks rose sharply after the announcement. Previously, Manchin said that he wouldn't back climate spending. What are the best solar stocks to buy now?
Grist
‘Biggest story of the year’ for renewables
It’s Thursday, July 28, and the Midwest’s grid operator is preparing for a fossil fuel-free future. 2,000 miles of new, high-voltage transmission lines — which help deliver clean energy to homes and businesses — are coming to the Midwest. In a move that’s being hailed by...
MSNBC
House GOP tries (and fails) to kill key U.S. competitiveness bill
After the Senate passed the CHIPS and Science Act, intended to bolster U.S. competitiveness and domestic production of microchips, eyes turned to the House, where the bill’s prospects looked good — but not certain. Some on the left appeared skeptical, and it initially looked like it’d take some Republican votes to get the bill across the finish line.
Comments / 0