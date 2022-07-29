Cheektowaga Polish American Arts Festival starts today at 5pm

www.wkbw.com
WKBW-TV
Buffalo's Day of Hope and Healing is making sure families are ready for the school year
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Day of Hope and Healing is making sure families have everything they need as the new school year approaches. One mom told 7 News she has 10 children at home and seven of them will be returning to the Buffalo Public School District.
WKBW-TV
Evergreen Health to hold open interviews for care coordinators and clinical care coordinators on August 3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Evergreen Health announced it will hold open interviews for care coordinators and clinical care coordinators on August 3. The open interviews will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Evergreen Health’s service center at 282 Delaware Avenue in Buffalo. Opportunities will be offered on the spot.
WKBW-TV
Bills and girl's flag football community come together for special opportunity
ROCHESTER, NY. (WKBW) — Following Friday's training camp practice, a few lucky members of some flag football teams got some autographs and snapped a few photos with members of the Bills. It all has to do with the recent decision from the NYSPHSAA on Tuesday to officially declare girls...
WKBW-TV
Mostly sunny, warm and muggy Monday for WNY. Isolated storms are possible late this afternoon!
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny, warm and humid today with highs in the low to mid 80s. Isolated showers and storms will develop late this afternoon. A better chance for showers and storms this evening. It will be cooler on Tuesday with highs back in the 70s. Wednesday will warm up with highs near 90.
