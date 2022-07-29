Vehicle ‘Fully Engulfed in Fire’ Shuts Down Interstate 25 in Wyoming

kisscasper.com
Cheyenne Police Issue Phone Scam Warning
The Cheyenne Police Department is warning Cheyenne residents to be wary of a scam that has been reported recently. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The scam features a caller claiming to be a Laramie County Sheriff's Deputy who says the intended victim owes...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/28/22–7/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Laramie County Sheriff Seeking Square Dance Uniform Burglar
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down the burglar who stole square dance uniforms from a local residence. That's according to agency spokesman Capt. Don Hollingshead. He says the theft happened sometime before June 28 in the 2200 Block of Persons Road, with 30 square dance uniforms being taken.
Governor Gordon Appoints Ed Buchanan to Wyoming District Court Judge
When Ed Buchanan, announced that he would not be seeking a second term as Wyoming's Secretary of State but would, instead, apply to be a state district court judge, many Wyoming residents weren't sure if he'd actually get the job. But he did. Governor Gordon recently announced that he had,...
