ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron County, MI

Huron Drug Task Force arrests Vassar man for selling meth, more charges possible

sanilacbroadcasting.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sanilacbroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Flint Journal

Davison Township man charged in mother’s killing

FLINT, MI – The man accused of killing a woman in her Davison Township apartment Wednesday, July 27, has been charged with her murder. Marc Leon-Charles Todd, 52, was arraigned Saturday, July 30, by 67th District Court Judge Jennifer J. Manley on one count of open murder and one count of domestic violence.
DAVISON, MI
MLive

Saginaw police arrest suspect in death of man found in driveway

SAGINAW, MI — A man has been arrested in relation to Saginaw’s 13th homicide of 2022, police said. A suspect in connection with the death of Ricky L. Terrell was arrested in the afternoon of Friday, July 29, the Saginaw Police Department announced in a news release. The male suspect is currently lodged at the Saginaw County Jail and will be arraigned this weekend.
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vassar, MI
Vassar, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Huron County, MI
Huron County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man Man#Methamphetamine#Huron Drug Task Force#Gmc Yukon#The Sebewaing Police
The Oakland Press

Hospital worker accused of raping teen patient turns self in to police

A medical technician accused of sexually assaulting a teen patient in the psychiatric ward at a Pontiac hospital turned himself in to police Thursday, a few hours after authorities reached out to the public in locating him. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, of Detroit, surrendered to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Fugitive...
PONTIAC, MI
abc12.com

18-year-old Chesaning village employee killed in crash on Gator ORV

CHESANING, Mich. (WJRT) - An 18-year-old Chesaning Department of Public Works employee died Wednesday after a crash involving a village-owned John Deere Gator. The crash was reported around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Liberty streets. Police say the Gator that 18-year-old Rafe Deal was on crashed with another vehicle.
CHESANING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNEM

Detroit police give update on Grand Blanc teen death

Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Wednesday evening forecast. Here are the top stories we're following tonight. Saginaw district schools await decision on 1.55 Special Education Millage on ballot for Saginaw Co. voters. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Saginaw Intermediate School District and Public Schools across Saginaw county are waiting to...
abc12.com

Active homicide investigation underway in Davison Township

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police in Davison Township are at the scene of a homicide and they say a suspect is in custody. Officers were at Building 18 in the Charter Oaks Apartments off Lapeer Road in Davison Township. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon said the investigation started...
DAVISON, MI
WNEM

Police: 1 dead in crash involving vehicle, ORV

CHESANING, Mich. (WNEM) - One resident died Wednesday from a crash involving a vehicle and a Gator ORV, according to the Chesaning Police Department. Multiple police departments were sent to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of E. Liberty Street and S. Main shortly before 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Police...
CHESANING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

They sued and lost after brother’s body sat in Wayne County Morgue with ID on him for 514 days

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A family who said their brother’s body sat in the Wayne County Morgue for 514 days before they were alerted lost their lawsuit against the morgue. Jeff and Greg Majchrzak from Macomb County sued because they said despite their brother having identification on him he spent 514 days in the morgue before they were told he was there.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Genesee County man to be resentenced after Michigan Supreme Court says 18-year-olds shouldn’t be sent to prison without parole

LANSING, MI – A Genesee County man who was 18 years old when he was involved in the fatal shooting of a man outside the Kingwater Party Store on Coldwater Road in Mt. Morris Township in 2016 will be resentenced after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled its unconstitutional to sentence an 18-year-old to life without parole.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Fake violin scam circulating in Oakland County, township supervisor warns

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Over the past year, police nationwide have issued warnings about people who are setting up outside of grocery stores or other retailers with a sign stating they need some help. They're also playing the violin - or at least that's what it looks like. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy