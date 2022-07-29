Huron Drug Task Force arrests Vassar man for selling meth, more charges possible

www.sanilacbroadcasting.com
WNEM
Sheriff: Vassar man arrested, formally charged after traffic-stop for selling methamphetamine
HURON COUNTY, Mich., (WNEM) – Just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the Huron County Drug Task arrested a Vassar man during a routine stop on M-25 in Sebewaing Twp., for selling methamphetamine in our county. “The 40-year-old has been the focus of an ongoing investigation that involved other drug...
Davison Township man charged in mother’s killing
FLINT, MI – The man accused of killing a woman in her Davison Township apartment Wednesday, July 27, has been charged with her murder. Marc Leon-Charles Todd, 52, was arraigned Saturday, July 30, by 67th District Court Judge Jennifer J. Manley on one count of open murder and one count of domestic violence.
Saginaw police arrest suspect in death of man found in driveway
SAGINAW, MI — A man has been arrested in relation to Saginaw’s 13th homicide of 2022, police said. A suspect in connection with the death of Ricky L. Terrell was arrested in the afternoon of Friday, July 29, the Saginaw Police Department announced in a news release. The male suspect is currently lodged at the Saginaw County Jail and will be arraigned this weekend.
nbc25news.com
Clarkston man critically injured after single-vehicle crash in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A 22-year-old Clarkston man was critically injured when the car he was driving left the road and struck a tree in Springfield Township. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened on Foster Road near Dixie Highway just after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Police say...
Cache of weapons, Nazi items found in Warren after gunman targets victim walking along Schoenherr: police
Anthony Mangiapane was arraigned in 37th District Court Wednesday in connection with the incident late Monday night in the area of at 8 Mile Road and Schoenherr in Warren.
Macomb County officials say gunman killed himself after shooting another man in the face following domestic dispute
Macomb County officials say gunman killed himself after shooting another man in the face following domestic dispute. Officials said one man is dead and another is seriously injured
Supervisor charged with murder after police say he shot, killed employee during work-related confrontation in Oakland County
A 27-year-old supervisor now faces murder charges after deputies say he shot and killed an employee after a series of work altercations in June.
Man accused of raping teen patient at Oakland County hospital turns himself in
An Oakland County hospital employee wanted for sexually assaulting an 18-year-old female patient at a Pontiac Hospital has now turned himself in.
Westland man arrested after trying to start fight at Joe Kool's, driving drunk: cops
Police say a 33-year-old Westland man was arrested after he caused a scene at a Troy sports bar, then drove drunk. Officers arrived at Joe Kool’s to find him yelling at other customers.
The Oakland Press
Hospital worker accused of raping teen patient turns self in to police
A medical technician accused of sexually assaulting a teen patient in the psychiatric ward at a Pontiac hospital turned himself in to police Thursday, a few hours after authorities reached out to the public in locating him. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, of Detroit, surrendered to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Fugitive...
fox2detroit.com
22-year-old Oakland County man in critical condition after crashing into tree
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old Clarkston man was critically injured Saturday when the car he was driving left the road and struck a tree in Springfield Township. The crash happened on Foster Road near Dixie Highway at around 4:14 p.m. Saturday. Police say the driver was eastbound...
abc12.com
18-year-old Chesaning village employee killed in crash on Gator ORV
CHESANING, Mich. (WJRT) - An 18-year-old Chesaning Department of Public Works employee died Wednesday after a crash involving a village-owned John Deere Gator. The crash was reported around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Liberty streets. Police say the Gator that 18-year-old Rafe Deal was on crashed with another vehicle.
WNEM
Detroit police give update on Grand Blanc teen death
Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Wednesday evening forecast. Here are the top stories we're following tonight. Saginaw district schools await decision on 1.55 Special Education Millage on ballot for Saginaw Co. voters. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Saginaw Intermediate School District and Public Schools across Saginaw county are waiting to...
abc12.com
Active homicide investigation underway in Davison Township
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police in Davison Township are at the scene of a homicide and they say a suspect is in custody. Officers were at Building 18 in the Charter Oaks Apartments off Lapeer Road in Davison Township. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon said the investigation started...
WNEM
Police: 1 dead in crash involving vehicle, ORV
CHESANING, Mich. (WNEM) - One resident died Wednesday from a crash involving a vehicle and a Gator ORV, according to the Chesaning Police Department. Multiple police departments were sent to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of E. Liberty Street and S. Main shortly before 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Police...
ClickOnDetroit.com
They sued and lost after brother’s body sat in Wayne County Morgue with ID on him for 514 days
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A family who said their brother’s body sat in the Wayne County Morgue for 514 days before they were alerted lost their lawsuit against the morgue. Jeff and Greg Majchrzak from Macomb County sued because they said despite their brother having identification on him he spent 514 days in the morgue before they were told he was there.
Genesee County man to be resentenced after Michigan Supreme Court says 18-year-olds shouldn’t be sent to prison without parole
LANSING, MI – A Genesee County man who was 18 years old when he was involved in the fatal shooting of a man outside the Kingwater Party Store on Coldwater Road in Mt. Morris Township in 2016 will be resentenced after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled its unconstitutional to sentence an 18-year-old to life without parole.
fox2detroit.com
Fake violin scam circulating in Oakland County, township supervisor warns
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Over the past year, police nationwide have issued warnings about people who are setting up outside of grocery stores or other retailers with a sign stating they need some help. They're also playing the violin - or at least that's what it looks like. The...
Owosso police investigating financial questions at Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce
OWOSSO, MI – Financial questions at the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC) and The Armory in Owosso have prompted an investigation by Owosso police, authorities said this week. An internal review conducted by a financial consultant showed “financial questions” at the SRCC, as well as at The Armory,...
Michigan woman had bullet in head for nearly a week; where it came from remains unknown
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Days after suffering an inexplicable wound to her forehead over the Fourth of July weekend, a Saginaw Township woman fell in her home and was rushed to a local hospital. It was only then the cause of her injury was discovered — a small bullet was lodged in her skull.
