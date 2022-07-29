Luke Raley sitting for Rays on Friday

www.numberfire.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
Related
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sitting Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infeilder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Paolo Espino. In 191 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .235 batting average with a .724...
numberfire.com
Gavin Lux kept on Dodgers' bench on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Gavin Lux is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Lux will watch from the bench after Hanser Alberto was announced as Saturday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 236 batted balls this season, Lux has produced a 5.9% barrel rate and a...
3 sneaky MLB trade deadline targets for the Rays
The Tampa Bay Rays are in the middle of another good season despite having one of the lowest payrolls in the MLB. Every season, the Rays seem to find a way to exceed expectations and make a deep postseason run as a result. And so far, the 2022 season has been no exception.
Yardbarker
Report: Astros, Rays Discuss Choi, Urquidy Swap
According to Patrick Creighton of ESPN 97.5 Houston, the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays have conducted trade talks over a variety of players. Foremost among them are Ji-Man Choi and José Urquidy. In need of a first baseman, the Astros have shown a willingness to trade one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega not in Cubs' Sunday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Ortega is being replaced in center field by Nelson Velazquez versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. In 281 plate appearances this season, Ortega has a .233 batting average with a .677 OPS, 5 home...
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Edman is being replaced at second base by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. In 430 plate appearances this season, Edman has a .254 batting average with a .686...
numberfire.com
Yermin Mercedes starting Saturday for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants catcher Yermin Mercedes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Mercedes is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Mercedes for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Michael A. Taylor in Royals' lineup on Saturday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Taylor is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Nestor Cortes Jr. Our models project Taylor for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Reese McGuire catching for Chicago on Friday
Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Friday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. McGuire will start at catching position after Seby Zavala was rested versus right-hander James Kaprielian. numberFire's models project McGuire to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
Tampa Bay Rays Reportedly Acquire Gold Glove Winner In Significant Trade
The Tampa Bay Rays are upgrading their outfield before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. On Saturday afternoon, the Rays acquired outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's being reported that catcher Christian Cerda is also part of the trade. Peralta, 34, is batting .248 with 12 home runs and...
Yardbarker
Correa's bomb lifts Twins over Padres
Carlos Correa hit a two-run bomb and the Minnesota Twins snapped a three-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday evening. The Padres got on the board first with a Manny Machado home run in the third inning but Byron Buxton answered, launching his 26th bomb of the year in the fourth inning to tie the game.
numberfire.com
Yu Chang not in Rays' lineup on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Chang is being replaced at shortstop by Taylor Walls versus Guardians starter Zach Plesac. In 88 plate appearances this season, Chang has a .198 batting average with a .533 OPS, 1 home runs,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Owen Miller batting cleanup on Friday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is starting in Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Miller will start at first base after Josh Naylor received a breather versus Tampa Bay's left-hander Jeffrey Springs. numberFire's models project Miller to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
BREAKING TRADE: Rays And Diamondbacks Make A Deal
According to Robert Murray of FanSided, the Tampa Bay Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks have made a trade.
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini not in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Saturday in the team's gme against the Boston Red Sox. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Omar Narvaez versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. In 169 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .234 batting average with a .773 OPS, 7...
numberfire.com
Omar Narvaez starting Saturday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Narvaez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. Our models project Narvaez for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Jake Lamb sitting on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Jake Lamb is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Lamb will take a break after Will Smith was picked as Los Angeles' designated hitter and Austin Barnes was started at catcher. According to Baseball Savant on 37 batted balls this season, Lamb...
numberfire.com
3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 8/1/22
With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. As a result of this, the primary method of selecting hitters is to "stack" certain teams in good spots to produce. Most of the top stacks on a given day come with hefty salaries. In addition to that, a vast majority of pitchers with the upside to win tournaments are high-salaried hurlers.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Jackie Bradley Jr. not in lineup for Red Sox Saturday afternoon
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Bradley is being replaced in right field by Jaylin Davis versus Brewers starter Eric Lauer. In 286 plate appearances this season, Bradley has a .206 batting average with a .564 OPS, 3...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Connor Joe batting seventh on Sunday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Joe will start at first base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. C.J. Cron moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Joe for 9.3 FanDuel points...
Comments / 0