Ernie Clement starting at third base for Guardians on Friday

www.numberfire.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican DonorsBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for a Great Slice of Pizza, You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMiddleburg Heights, OH
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street SignBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive SushiIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Related
Dodgers, Cubs Reportedly Agree To MLB Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. This move came just before Tuesday's August 2 trade deadline. Martin appeared in 34 games for the Cubs this season. Through 31.1 innings pitched, the 36-year-old right hander logged 40 strikeouts and a 4.31 ERA with a 1-0 win-loss record.
Astros Should Pursue This New Available Catcher at Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros will likely pursue help at the catcher's position. This newly available player should be on the top of their list.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners: Trade for a hitter or do they?
The Seattle Mariners made a huge move to acquire Luis Castillo from Cincinnati. Now they could use another bat to help bolster their playoff run. But do they need to trade for that batter?. In a shocking move, the Seattle Mariners traded three of their top five prospects for Luis...
numberfire.com
Gavin Lux kept on Dodgers' bench on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Gavin Lux is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Lux will watch from the bench after Hanser Alberto was announced as Saturday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 236 batted balls this season, Lux has produced a 5.9% barrel rate and a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Ryan Mountcastle heads to Baltimore's bench on Saturday evening
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ryan Mountcastle is not starting in Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Mountcastle will take a break after Trey Mancini was shifted to first base and Terrin Vavra was named Saturday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 253 batted balls this season, Mountcastle has accounted for a...
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega not in Cubs' Sunday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Ortega is being replaced in center field by Nelson Velazquez versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. In 281 plate appearances this season, Ortega has a .233 batting average with a .677 OPS, 5 home...
numberfire.com
Reese McGuire catching for Chicago on Friday
Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Friday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. McGuire will start at catching position after Seby Zavala was rested versus right-hander James Kaprielian. numberFire's models project McGuire to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sitting Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infeilder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Paolo Espino. In 191 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .235 batting average with a .724...
RELATED PEOPLE
San Diego Padres pull off trade for 4x All-Star closer Josh Hader
The San Diego Padres have just pulled off a whopper of a trade ahead of the deadline. It may not
NBC Sports
Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs
SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
Tampa Bay Rays Reportedly Acquire Gold Glove Winner In Significant Trade
The Tampa Bay Rays are upgrading their outfield before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. On Saturday afternoon, the Rays acquired outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's being reported that catcher Christian Cerda is also part of the trade. Peralta, 34, is batting .248 with 12 home runs and...
Reds, Mariners Agree To Blockbuster Trade: Fans React
Late Friday night, the Seattle Mariners made a move that shocked the Major League Baseball world. While the team has made a few middling moves over the past few years, they showed they're all-in on a playoff run in 2022. Seattle shipped minor leaguers Noelvi Marte, Levi Stoudt, Edwin Arroyo and Andrew Moore to the Cincinnati Reds for ace pitcher Luis Castillo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges starting for Guardians on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Edman is being replaced at second base by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. In 430 plate appearances this season, Edman has a .254 batting average with a .686...
Yardbarker
Report: Oakland’s Sean Murphy A Guardians “Top Target”
We are now perilously close to the MLB Trade Deadline. And the question of whether the Guardians will be buyers or sellers is on every fan’s mind. Likely somewhere in the middle. But if the Guardians do intend to make a splash at the deadline, there’s one name to...
numberfire.com
Yermin Mercedes starting Saturday for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants catcher Yermin Mercedes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Mercedes is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Mercedes for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Owen Miller batting cleanup on Friday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is starting in Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Miller will start at first base after Josh Naylor received a breather versus Tampa Bay's left-hander Jeffrey Springs. numberFire's models project Miller to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Rays Trading for Diamondbacks OF David Peralta, per Report
Tampa Bay is adding some left-handed power to its lineup.
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini not in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Saturday in the team's gme against the Boston Red Sox. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Omar Narvaez versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. In 169 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .234 batting average with a .773 OPS, 7...
numberfire.com
Rays' Yu Chang batting ninth on Friday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Chang will start at shortstop on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Shane Bieber and Cleveland. Taylor Walls returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Chang for 5.1 FanDuel points on Friday....
Comments / 0