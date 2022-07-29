Christian Bethancourt catching for Rays on Friday

www.numberfire.com
Gavin Lux kept on Dodgers' bench on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Gavin Lux is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Lux will watch from the bench after Hanser Alberto was announced as Saturday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 236 batted balls this season, Lux has produced a 5.9% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com
Ryan Mountcastle heads to Baltimore's bench on Saturday evening
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ryan Mountcastle is not starting in Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Mountcastle will take a break after Trey Mancini was shifted to first base and Terrin Vavra was named Saturday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 253 batted balls this season, Mountcastle has accounted for a...
numberfire.com
Reese McGuire catching for Chicago on Friday
Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Friday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. McGuire will start at catching position after Seby Zavala was rested versus right-hander James Kaprielian. numberFire's models project McGuire to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega not in Cubs' Sunday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Ortega is being replaced in center field by Nelson Velazquez versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. In 281 plate appearances this season, Ortega has a .233 batting average with a .677 OPS, 5 home...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sitting Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infeilder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Paolo Espino. In 191 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .235 batting average with a .724...
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
numberfire.com
Michael A. Taylor in Royals' lineup on Saturday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Taylor is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Nestor Cortes Jr. Our models project Taylor for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
San Diego Padres pull off trade for 4x All-Star closer Josh Hader
The San Diego Padres have just pulled off a whopper of a trade ahead of the deadline. It may not
numberfire.com
Oakland's Nick Allen batting ninth on Friday
Oakland Athletics infielder Nick Allen is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Allen will start at second base on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Lance Lynn and Chicago. Chad Pinder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Allen for 6.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Willi Castro batting ninth for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Castro will start at second base on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jose Berrios and Toronto. Jonathan Schoop moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Castro for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Edman is being replaced at second base by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. In 430 plate appearances this season, Edman has a .254 batting average with a .686...
numberfire.com
Yu Chang not in Rays' lineup on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Chang is being replaced at shortstop by Taylor Walls versus Guardians starter Zach Plesac. In 88 plate appearances this season, Chang has a .198 batting average with a .533 OPS, 1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Owen Miller batting cleanup on Friday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is starting in Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Miller will start at first base after Josh Naylor received a breather versus Tampa Bay's left-hander Jeffrey Springs. numberFire's models project Miller to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Jesse Winker batting second for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Winker will start in left field on Sunday and bat second versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Houston. Dylan Moore is being placed on the injured list. numberFire's models project Winker for 9.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Yermin Mercedes starting Saturday for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants catcher Yermin Mercedes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Mercedes is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Mercedes for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
FOX Sports
Reyes has three hits, Castro HRs, Tigers beat Blue Jays 4-2
TORONTO (AP) — Willi Castro homered for the second time in two games, Victor Reyes had three hits, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Friday night. Javier Báez reached base three times, Harold Castro hit a two-run single and Riley Greene scored twice for the Tigers, who came in having lost five of eight since the All-Star break.
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini not in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Saturday in the team's gme against the Boston Red Sox. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Omar Narvaez versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. In 169 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .234 batting average with a .773 OPS, 7...
numberfire.com
Omar Narvaez starting Saturday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Narvaez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. Our models project Narvaez for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Yardbarker
Astros Send Goodrum on Minor League Rehab Assignment
The Houston Astros sent Niko Goodrum on a minor league rehab assignment with the FCL Astros Orange on Saturday. The 40-man-rostered infielder hasn't played for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys since June 1, when he sustained a hamstring injury running to first base. Goodrum hit .116/.156/.163 in 15 games for...
numberfire.com
Rene Pinto starting for Tampa Bay on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Rene Pinto is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Pinto is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Guardians starter Zach Plesac. Our models project Pinto for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 4.7...
