Christian Bethancourt catching for Rays on Friday

TORONTO (AP) — Willi Castro homered for the second time in two games, Victor Reyes had three hits, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Friday night. Javier Báez reached base three times, Harold Castro hit a two-run single and Riley Greene scored twice for the Tigers, who came in having lost five of eight since the All-Star break.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO