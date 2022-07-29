Park Township elected official resigns, applications for trustee open

PARK TWP. — A Park Township trustee resigned from his elected post Monday, July 25.

Jeff Hoekstra, a frequent critic of township governance who had a contentious relationship with the township manager and other board members, served nearly two years of the four-year term voters elected him to in November 2020. Hoekstra also previously served a stint on the board from 2012-16.

The relationship between Hoekstra and township manager Howard Fink was so strained that the township board eventually directed Hoekstra to obtain information about township business through the clerk's office rather than the manager and created a new FOIA process — using the Ottawa County IT department staff instead of township staff — and a special communications policy exempting Fink from replying to Hoekstra's emails as a result of various conflicts between the two.

Hoekstra, who did not reply to multiple requests for comment, often complained of difficulty getting answers to his questions about township affairs, while board members complained that his use of social media to air his disputes with the township gave Park Township a bad image.

Township supervisor Jim Gerard said the board never restricted Hoekstra's right to speak up, ask questions and challenge the decision-making of the manager and rest of the board and said he welcomes anyone who cares about the township to apply to fill the opening on the board.

"I want someone who is going to have the best interests of the township in mind," Gerard said. "I would welcome and encourage people who ask questions. I don't want a 'yes' person, I want someone that is going to speak their mind and work to improve the township. But we also have to be able to work together and do what's best for the township."

The township is accepting applications for township trustee through Sunday, Aug. 14. To be eligible to serve as a trustee, an applicant must be at least 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen and live in Park Township.

The person appointed will serve the remaining two years of Hoekstra's term, which ends in 2024.

The appointment of the new board member will be made by majority vote of the township board.

Hoekstra has not attended a Park Township board meeting since April.

