Saint Petersburg, FL

Yandy Diaz leading off for Rays on Friday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 2 days ago
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sitting Saturday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infeilder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Paolo Espino. In 191 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .235 batting average with a .724...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux kept on Dodgers' bench on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Gavin Lux is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Lux will watch from the bench after Hanser Alberto was announced as Saturday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 236 batted balls this season, Lux has produced a 5.9% barrel rate and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Astros, Rays Discuss Choi, Urquidy Swap

According to Patrick Creighton of ESPN 97.5 Houston, the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays have conducted trade talks over a variety of players. Foremost among them are Ji-Man Choi and José Urquidy. In need of a first baseman, the Astros have shown a willingness to trade one of...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Josh Naylor sent to Cleveland's bench on Friday night

Cleveland Guardians first baseman josh Naylor is not starting in Friday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Naylor will take a break after Owen Miller was announced as Friday's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 216 batted balls this season, Naylor has recorded a 9.7% barrel rate and...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Rafael Ortega not in Cubs' Sunday lineup

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Ortega is being replaced in center field by Nelson Velazquez versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. In 281 plate appearances this season, Ortega has a .233 batting average with a .677 OPS, 5 home...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Tommy Edman sitting for Cardinals on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Edman is being replaced at second base by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. In 430 plate appearances this season, Edman has a .254 batting average with a .686...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Yermin Mercedes starting Saturday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants catcher Yermin Mercedes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Mercedes is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Mercedes for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Shane Bieber
numberfire.com

Oakland's Nick Allen batting ninth on Friday

Oakland Athletics infielder Nick Allen is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Allen will start at second base on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Lance Lynn and Chicago. Chad Pinder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Allen for 6.5 FanDuel points on...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Michael A. Taylor in Royals' lineup on Saturday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Taylor is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Nestor Cortes Jr. Our models project Taylor for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Reese McGuire catching for Chicago on Friday

Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Friday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. McGuire will start at catching position after Seby Zavala was rested versus right-hander James Kaprielian. numberFire's models project McGuire to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
CHICAGO, IL
#The Cleveland Guardians
numberfire.com

Yu Chang not in Rays' lineup on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Chang is being replaced at shortstop by Taylor Walls versus Guardians starter Zach Plesac. In 88 plate appearances this season, Chang has a .198 batting average with a .533 OPS, 1 home runs,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Owen Miller batting cleanup on Friday

Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is starting in Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Miller will start at first base after Josh Naylor received a breather versus Tampa Bay's left-hander Jeffrey Springs. numberFire's models project Miller to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini not in Brewers' Saturday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Saturday in the team's gme against the Boston Red Sox. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Omar Narvaez versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. In 169 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .234 batting average with a .773 OPS, 7...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Omar Narvaez starting Saturday for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Narvaez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. Our models project Narvaez for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Jake Lamb sitting on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Jake Lamb is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Lamb will take a break after Will Smith was picked as Los Angeles' designated hitter and Austin Barnes was started at catcher. According to Baseball Savant on 37 batted balls this season, Lamb...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Rays' Yu Chang batting ninth on Friday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Chang will start at shortstop on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Shane Bieber and Cleveland. Taylor Walls returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Chang for 5.1 FanDuel points on Friday....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Ryan McMahon batting sixth for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. McMahon will start at third base on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Garrett Hampson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McMahon for 9.5 FanDuel points...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Jackie Bradley Jr. not in lineup for Red Sox Saturday afternoon

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Bradley is being replaced in right field by Jaylin Davis versus Brewers starter Eric Lauer. In 286 plate appearances this season, Bradley has a .206 batting average with a .564 OPS, 3...
BOSTON, MA

