How Often to Sharpen Your Kitchen Knives

Does This Aluminum Foil in Your Dishwasher TikTok Hack Really Work?
You can find a surprising number of cleaning tips on TikTok, but it can be hard to tell what actually works and which so-called miraculous cleaning secrets are merely click bait (sadly, it happens). For example, can a ball of aluminum foil (AKA tinfoil) really make your flatware shine like new? We decided to test this intriguing hack ourselves.
CNET
Save $100 on This Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven and Get It for Just $130
When it comes to small appliances, Cuisinart regularly comes out with affordable and useful devices for the kitchen. That's especially true with its air fryer and toaster oven. This two-in-one appliance is great for anyone who loves air frying. It's also useful for baking, toasting, and broiling food, so you can bring out your inner chef with just one device. Its versatility and effectiveness is worth its $230 price tag, but you can save $100 now and have it for just $130 at Best Buy.
I Tried the No-Pan Egg Frying Trick and Was Surprised by the Results
I’m all for cooking elaborate meals, but when it comes to breakfast, quick and easy is the name of the game. My morning routine is often stacked with to-dos before I sit down at my desk for the day, so I’m always searching for nutritious options with a little more staying power.
How to Make a Delicious Strawberry Shortcake in Roughly 10 Minutes
Even if you don’t consider yourself a natural in the kitchen, it doesn’t take much to master a few staples—maybe a basic pasta sauce, a simple buttermilk biscuit, and some fluffy scrambled eggs approved by Dolly Parton herself. Something sweet for after dinner (or anytime, really) is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Lay's Potato Chips Recalled
Consumers are being advised not to eat certain Lay's potato chips after they were found to pose a serious health risk. 1 Finger Pty Ltd. on July 3 recalled a total of four Lay's potato chips varieties due to undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which was not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.
Why Rachael Ray Skips Vegetable Oil In A Boxed Cake Mix
Boxed cake mixes were born of convenience and continue to be a popular pantry staple today. There are about as many opinions on how to elevate the finished products using the mixes as there are varieties on grocery store shelves, too. Cook's Illustrated says P. Duff and Sons started selling...
CNET
You're Loading Your Dishwasher All Wrong
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Loading a dishwasher is one of those tasks that seems like it should be so simple -- just throw everything in there, add detergent and hit Start, right?
The Daily South
How to Extend the Life of Your Nonstick Cookware
Nonstick cookware is the workhorse of many home kitchens. It is inexpensive, versatile, and easy to use. But while there are no hard and fast rules for use and care (like the ones with cast iron cookware), treating nonstick cookware right can go a long way towards helping it go the distance. If you want your nonstick cookware to stay in top form longer, here's what you need to do to extend its life.
BHG
The 6 Best Stainless Steel Cookware Sets, According to Lab Testing
Stainless steel pots and pans are a fantastic addition to your kitchen, whether you're just starting to build out your kitchen, or upgrading to a gorgeous new set. In addition to having a gleaming finish, stainless steel cookware sets are highly durable and can last a long time with the right care.
TMZ.com
Save Over $100 On This Versatile Kitchen Blade
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Become the chef of your dreams with the Kiru Knife Kitchen Master 8" Chef Knife for only $69.99 (Reg. $156), saving you well over $100. This multipurpose traditional Japanese blade can help enhance your knife...
TMZ.com
Get $90 Off This Emeril Lagasse Air Fryer, Reduce Calories, & Cook Perfect Meals
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Air fryers had a big moment in 2020, but just because the hype has died down a bit doesn't mean they're not still hot commodities. Especially this Emeril Lagasse 1500W Power Air Fryer Oven 360 with Accessories (Refurbished) that's going for only $109.99 (Reg. $199) to save you $90 off. It's cheaper here than you'll find it on Amazon!
marthastewart.com
Should You Refrigerate Apples to Keep Them Fresh?
Whether you prefer Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, Fuji, Red Delicious, or heirloom varietals, there are many types of apples to choose from at the grocery store or farmers' market. No matter your favorite, the ideal apple will be crisp, juicy, sweet, and maybe a little tart, depending on the variety. But how long will it stay that way when you bring it home? We talked to two experts to find out how to keep apples fresh for as long as possible, including whether refrigerating them is the best way to store apples.
The best nonstick pans of 2022
A quality nonstick pan is a true kitchen essential; from stir-fries to burgers to omelets, the stovetop staple basically does it all. And after we tested some from top brands, we found out you don't have to spend a fortune on a good one, either.
Best travel backpacks of 2022
Stan HoraczekThese are our top picks for hands-free carrying, whether you're a frequent flyer or a daily commuter.
Why Mushrooms Grow in Potting Soil—and What to Do About Them
Finding something unexpected around your houseplant is usually cause for alarm. Even the smallest insects can be a death sentence for plants when they invade a pot, and they should be dealt with immediately. But bugs aren't the only uninvited guests that can crash your planter. Fungi can grow spontaneously in potting soil, much to the surprise of many plant owners. If you spot a mushroom at the base of your monstera or philodendron, here's how you should react.
Which One of These Cabinets Is Bigger?
If you see a couple two-dimensional parallelograms near each other, you probably feel pretty confident in your ability to discern which one outsizes the other. But as soon as those 2D parallelograms are part of a 3D illustration, the task becomes surprisingly difficult. In the image below from UK-based furniture...
ETOnline.com
Sur La Table’s Summer Cookware Sale: Save Up to 50% on Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad & More
Sur La Table has everything you need to make your summer meals memorable — and at a discount! You can enjoy up to 50% off top brands from Thursday, July 28 to Tuesday, August 2 at Sur La Table's Cookware Sale. If you're eager to try out a new recipe for a summer dinner party, you need high quality cooking products to take your meal to the next level. Stock up on kitchen tools, bakeware, servingware and dutch ovens, including some of the most coveted Staub, All-Clad, and Le Creuset cookware. Right now, the must-have Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven is on sale for almost 35% off.
Autoblog
Drive mice away from your vehicle with this under-$30 rodent repeller
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Mice can make cute pets for some, but for most, they're pests that need to be removed. Just seeing a mouse running around your garage is bad enough, but these little critters are notorious for getting under hoods and chewing through wires, turning a creepy annoyance into a costly problem. Naturally, it's best to avoid this at all costs. Just last week, Autoblog Managing Editor Greg Rasa had a car in the shop, where a mechanic discovered signs of mice under the hood. Thankfully, no damage was done, but the mechanic recommended a precautionary measure to keep rodents out for good. Rodent repellers are simple, cruelty-free ways to keep pests away from your vehicle using lights and ultrasound imperceptible to most humans. Importantly, the recommendation was for a 12V hard-wired version, not the battery version. To our surprise, we were able to find this one on Amazon for just under 30 bucks, with over 1,400 ratings. You can learn a bit more about the product below or check it out for yourself right here.
PETS・
Calling All Cheese Fiends: Velveeta Martinis Are Here
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Velveeta may have overestimated people’s commitment to not knocking things until they try them. The brand has partnered with BLT Restaurant Group to concoct what’s described in the press release as “a decadent and indulgent summer sip made for pleasure-seekers.”
