Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Hoke, Scotland by NWS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Sampson, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-29 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-29 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Cumberland; Sampson; Wayne The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Wayne County in central North Carolina Sampson County in central North Carolina Eastern Cumberland County in central North Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 628 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northwest of Clinton to near Jerome, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clinton, Mount Olive, Roseboro, Stedman, Garland, Newton Grove, Salemburg, Turkey, Falcon and Autryville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 07:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong south to north longshore current. There is also a Moderate Risk of rip currents for Coastal Horry north of North Myrtle Beach, Coastal New Hanover, and Coastal Pender. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
