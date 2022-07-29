ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US Pandemic Revamp Raises Worry of ‘More Cooks in the Kitchen’

bloomberglaw.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Infrastructure Cash Leaves Buttigieg in a Bind to Hire Workers

The Transportation Department, tasked with spending the better part of $1 trillion from last year’s infrastructure law, needs more than 1,000 new employees to carry it out. Trouble is, the agency is struggling just to maintain the size of its workforce. “Right now, America is undertaking one of the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
bloomberglaw.com

Black Hair Bias Laws Spread, Including in Handful of Red States

The days of employers treating Black hairstyles and textures as unprofessional could be coming to an end, as laws banning race-related hair discrimination spread rapidly among states and a federal proposal awaits Senate action. Massachusetts became the latest state to enact a version of the CROWN Act with Gov. Charlie...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Climate Ruling Offers Opening to Challenge USDA Antitrust Role

The Senate’s top agriculture Republican is challenging the Biden administration’s authority to impose new rules on chicken farmers in his home state, and looking to a recent Supreme Court decision to buttress his case. Proposed regulations to boost competition in the meat and poultry industries “arguably carry substantial...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xavier Becerra
bloomberglaw.com

Loophole Lets DOL Install Wage Chief While Nomination Is Pending

A law aimed at checking the executive branch’s ability to install temporary leaders at federal agencies would have prevented Jessica Looman from continuing to lead the US Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division as “acting” administrator when she was tapped to head the division permanently. So...
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Amazon Hires Senior GOP Aide With Antitrust Bill in Play (1)

Amazon.com Inc . hired a senior Republican congressional aide, bolstering its efforts to stymie a new antitrust bill aimed at US technology companies, according to two people familiar with the hire. Judd Smith was the. Senate Judiciary Committee. ’s counsel as the panel wrote and approved a bill that would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

US Watchdog Says Chinese Firms Exiting Won’t Stop Audit Demands

The US’s top auditor watchdog is throwing cold water on a workaround that’s been floated as a way to avoid the delisting of nearly 200 Chinese companies from American stock exchanges. A company’s decision to leave the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq voluntarily might not keep the...
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Abortion Travel Reimbursements Raise Tax Issues for Employers

On June 24, 2022, the US Supreme Court held in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that there is no constitutional right to abortion. While Dobbs doesntprohibit abortions, it gives each state the right to determine its own laws related to abortion services. Since the decision, numerous states have implemented laws that severely restrict abortion services through civil and criminal penalties.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Health Security#Pandemic#Aspr
bloomberglaw.com

The EU Passed New Tech Rules. That Was the Easy Part

The EU has sweeping new tech rules—it just has to enforce them. But first…. • A Twitter shareholder is suing Elon Musk with a. Brussels is poised to become the big tech police after passing the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act. in July. . The two...
TECHNOLOGY
bloomberglaw.com

Lyft Gets California Arbitration Ruling Vacated After Viking

Lyft Inc. won Monday a motion for a California appeals court to void a ruling against it that held workers couldn’t waive arbitration of a unique California law, the first ruling since the US Supreme Court returned several cases to state court. The Court of Appeal, Second District, vacated...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Decentralized Autonomous Organizations: The New LLCs?

Behind the recent volatility of crypto asset prices lies the disruptive technology of blockchain and the distributed, decentralized ethos that spawned it. And a new kind of corporate structure designed to fit the culture behind this technology has emerged: decentralized autonomous organizations. Just as LLCs were widely adopted in the...
MARKETS
bloomberglaw.com

Florida’s ‘Guilt’ Ban May Squeeze Race Out of Diversity Training

Florida’s new law prohibiting concepts based on critical race theory from mandatory workplace trainings leaves the state’s employers with three options to continue racial diversity trainings: adjusting them, making them optional, or doing away with them all together. To Tammy Hodo, president of All Things Diverse LLC, a...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
bloomberglaw.com

Immigration Backlogs Leave Venezuelans Without Good Work Options

Mounting backlogs in government processing of applications for humanitarian immigration programs are leaving thousands of foreign nationals without the ability to work to support themselves and their families while they wait. The lengthy processing times—which can take up to a year or more—threaten to undercut the Biden administration’s expanded use...
IMMIGRATION
bloomberglaw.com

Mountain Valley Pipeline Shield in Manchin Deal Raises Hackles

Manchin pressing agencies to approve Mountain Valley Pipeline. Sen. Joe Manchin’s legislative deal to press the Biden administration to approve the Mountain Valley Pipeline and make sure appeals avoid a court that has struck down the project’s permits is unusual and could face legal challenges, energy analysts said.
VIRGINIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

California, U.S. Environmental Challenges Can Coexist (1)

California counties can’t seek to unwind a state-federal settlement of a lawsuit over hydroelectric licensing at the US’s largest earthen dam, but they can challenge the adequacy of a report a state agency uses without running afoul of federal law preemption, a divided California Supreme Court ruled Monday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Opportunity Zone Projects Hindered by Inflation, Higher Rates

Sean Lyons has enough equity for his multifamily and student housing projects, which are funded largely by opportunity zone investors. But the price of lumber he needs for construction has risen 16% in the past year, and the work has taken longer than expected. His company has assumed the cost...
MARYLAND STATE
AFP

US asks Argentina to seize grounded Venezuelan plane

The United States asked Argentina Tuesday to seize a Venezuelan plane that has been grounded in Buenos Aires since June after an Iranian airline allegedly violated Washington sanctions by selling it to Caracas. On July 19, a US court in the District of Columbia issued an order to seize the plane on the grounds that US "export control laws" were violated. 
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Senate approves bill to aid vets exposed to toxic burn pits

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill enhancing health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits won final approval in the Senate on Tuesday, ending a brief stalemate over the measure that had infuriated advocates and inspired some to camp outside the Capitol. The Senate approved the bill by a vote of 86-11. It now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. Biden described the legislation as the biggest expansion of benefits for service-connected health issues in 30 years and the largest single bill ever to comprehensively address exposure to burn pits. “I look forward to signing this bill, so that veterans and their families and caregivers impacted by toxic exposures finally get the benefits and comprehensive health care they earned and deserve,” Biden said. The Senate had overwhelming approved the legislation back in June, but a do-over was required to make a technical fix. That process derailed when Republicans made a late attempt to change another aspect of the bill last week and blocked it from advancing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Schumer, Manchin Agree on Speeding Clean Water Act Permits (1)

The side deal to the climate agreement between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) includes a compromise that would change the way states issue Clean Water Act permits, potentially making it easier for developers to build pipelines, according to a draft text reviewed by Bloomberg Law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Democrats Face Tough Messaging War on Prescription Drug Bill

Conservative groups, Republicans campaigning against drug bill. Democrats want to go into their August recess telling their constituents they’re lowering what they pay for medicines — but many of their promised changes won’t be felt for years, and only by a fraction of the nation. Drug-pricing legislation...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy