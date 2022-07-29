Skowhegan River Park receives large federal gift

www.wabi.tv
East Benton Fiddlers Convention marks 50 consecutive years
EAST BENTON, Maine (WABI) - Sunday marked the 50th consecutive year of the East Benton Fiddlers Convention. It's been 50 years since the sound of fiddles first carried through the hills of East Benton, and for the family running the show, carrying on that tradition is of the utmost importance.
wabi.tv
Kids receive backpacks full of school supplies
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wireless Zone hosted its 6th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway in Bangor Sunday. Every kid in attendance went home with a free backpack filled with school supplies. There was also a plant station and face-painting. Volunteers say they wanted to make school shopping easier for families.
NECN
Silver Alert Issued for Autistic Girl in Maine
Officials in Maine have issued a Silver Alert for an autistic girl last seen on Saturday evening. The girl, 16-year-old Asia Brown, was seen around 8:30 p.m. at her home on Campground Road in Livermore Falls, Maine, which is about 30 miles north of Lewiston and 60 miles north of Portland.
Neighbors Supporting Neighbors in Hermon Needs a New Home ASAP
A food pantry that serves the people of several Hermon-area communities is in need of a place to put their new trailer facility. It's really a good-news-bad-news type of situation. I chatted recently with Carol Lackedy with the Neighbors Supporting Neighbors food pantry in Hermon, who told me that the organization needs to vacate the building that they're currently in. Neighbors Supporting Neighbors is operating out of the old Family Dollar location in Danforth's Plaza, but they have to surrender the space to another organization on August 1st.
foxbangor.com
Belfast and Moosehead Railroad hold ride and eat event
UNITY — Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad is a non-profit and it's devoted to enriching the community with history and some fun. This Saturday a volunteer Julie Smith with the organization held a pizza and whoopie pie train ride for people to enjoy. She says The Depot Country Store in Unity made the pizzas and Conez ice cream store made the whoopie pies.
wabi.tv
Volunteers needed for massive cycling event coming to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds of cyclists will roll their way into Bangor next weekend for the inaugural ride that organizers hope kick starts an annual tradition. The Gran Fondo Hincapie Series will host the event that aims to get people celebrating the sport of cycling all while seeing some great views.
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31st
If you would like to get out of the house this weekend and are looking for something to do, then check out these events going on this weekend. As always, while I would love to list every event going on in the state, it's just not possible, so please feel free to add an event you are aware of in the comments. Please make sure you mention the location, time, and if there is an admission fee so others can be prepared if they want to check it out.
penbaypilot.com
75th Maine Lobster Festival offers free admission, schedule of events
ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission every day is just one of the new changes coming to the Festival this year. The Festival will take place Aug. 3-7 at Harbor Park in Rockland. Enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor after the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation on Wednesday,...
You think you know everything about where you live, and then the internet happened. I have lived in Maine for 38 of my 42 years (not counting five years of college out of state). I assume I have a great grasp on what makes this state what it is. However, sometimes you run into a fact that just absolutely floors you. Well, that happened to me recently.
wabi.tv
At Ride-4-Recovery, bikers start their engines to fight drug addiction
ROCKLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Hundreds of motorcyclists participated in the fifth annual Ride-4-Recovery in Rockland on Saturday. The event is the biggest fundraiser for the Mid-Coast Recovery Coalition and seeks to raise money to fight addiction and stigma. The ride started at the Rockland Elks Club and riders biked to...
Down East
The Inside Scoop on 70 Years at Island Dairy Treat
With its classic red-and-white trim, angular glassy front, and nightly neon glow, the Island Dairy Treat looks like it time-traveled straight from the 1950s, and in a sense, it has. This summer marks 70 years since the roadside ice-cream stand opened in Skowhegan, on an island in a bend of the Kennebec River, above a hydroelectric dam. Not much has changed about the place, and on a recent warm afternoon, some dozen families, young and old, were sitting around picnic tables shaded by maples, much as families have done for generations. One woman tried, without much success, to school her young daughter on licking around the cone to keep the chocolate-vanilla swirl from dripping, but sticky fingers are a rite of summer here.
Community Happenings – Ashley Bryan Celebration
Indigo Arts Alliance is gearing up for the third annual Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival, named after children’s book pioneer and artist Ashley Bryan. The festival is dedicated to the promotion of literacy and the development of positive identities for Black and Brown children. The Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival offers literary content throughout the year, as well as local and in-person events that will take place September 17-18 in Portland, Rockland, and Lewiston/Auburn. Visit www.BeautifulBlackbird.com to learn more.
wabi.tv
High-flying action in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - "Top Gun: Maverick" is now a billion-dollar movie. If you missed the high-flying action on screen, you might be able to see something similar in Bangor just by looking up. The Maine Air National Guard has been a staple of the Bangor community for...
Maine religious leaders hope to stem drop in attendance
Religious attendance is on the decline in Maine, the third least religious state in the nation, according to Gallup polls. Shown here is the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Lewiston. Photo by David Damon. Anita M. Madore shifted in her wooden pew at the Basilica of...
Supermarket News
Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades
Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
Mainers rowing historic boat from Bath to Colonial Pemaquid
Mainers rowing historic boat from Bath to Colonial Pemaquid
WPFO
Let's address the elephant in Livermore, Maine
LIVERMORE (WGME) -- Just when you thought you have seen it all in Maine, an elephant is causing people to do a double take in Livermore. "When something odd such as this comes up, I guess I'm a sucker for it," Cea Jay Pitcher, the current owner of the elephant, said.
