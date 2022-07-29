ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area players named to TSWA Class 5A All-State Baseball Team

By Rey Castillo, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 2 days ago
Eight Corpus Christi-area players were named to the Blue Bell Texas Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State Baseball Team announced on Friday.

Moody second baseman Derek Hernandez and Carroll designated hitter Alex Flores earned second-team honors during their senior campaigns.

Hernandez hit .400 with 32 stolen bases, scored 45 runs and had 19 RBI for the Trojans, who advanced to the area round.

Flores helped the Tigers reach the second round of the playoffs after hitting .425 with 21 RBI and had a 2.37 ERA as a pitcher.

Ray freshman Lucas Tinajero was the area's lone third-team honoree as a second baseman.

Honorable mention honorees were Ray pitchers Keevyn Goss and Christian Martinez, Ray shortstop Jack Bell, Gregory-Portland shortstop Easton Dowell and Veterans Memorial outfielder Xavier Perez.

