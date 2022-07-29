New Jersey city councilwoman caught on video hitting a cyclist with her SUV and driving away

www.nbcnews.com
E Dog
2d ago
Now, why is headline not, Democrat New Jersey City Councilwoman Caught on Video? Because the MSM has an agenda. If this had Been a Republican she would have been called Republican. I can honestly say I don't trust a word of today's news outlets.
Reply(21)
147
enough already
2d ago
why isn't the driver in jail for the crime of leaving the scene of an accident and there is no way she didn't see him
Reply(7)
136
L. A.
2d ago
let's not make this political. Right is right and wrong is wrong. She left the seen of an accident and should faces charges.
Reply(9)
98
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New York woman dies after being mauled by family pit bull
A woman in New York died on Wednesday after her family's dog attacked her. When the woman's husband arrived at the couple's home on Long Island at about 1 p.m., he discovered that his wife was dead after being attacked by the family's pit bull, according to FOX 5. The...
Search continues for missing Maine toddler and her parents
Authorities in Maine continue their desperate search for Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham, and their two-year-old child who were last seen by family members on June 27th before a camping trip. NBC News’ George Solis reports on how Sidebotham’s family fears for their daughter and granddaughter’s safety as the parents are said to be no longer romantically involved. July 21, 2022.
Woman Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands After $11K Theft Caught on Camera
Laura Lao posted the CCTV footage of the theft on Twitter where it has gained viral attention.
Girl, 12, dies crashing car she was driving at 2am with stepdad as passenger
Police are still trying to find out why a 12-year-old girl was driving a car at 2am before she died crashing it into a tree.Josseline Molina-Rivas was killed when the Toyota Corolla veered off the road and hit a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Sunday.Her 36-year-old stepfather Mario Arturo-Artiga was in the passenger seat and is now said to be in a coma in hospital after suffering serious injuries.Howard County Police said it was unclear why the pair were out driving together with the youngster behind the wheel and what caused the vehicle to leave the roadInvestigators traced the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pastor who was robbed of $1M worth of jewelry at gunpoint was accused of stealing $90K from congregant while running for Brooklyn Borough president
Bishop Lamor Whitehead raised eyebrows when police valued the worth of the jewelry stolen from him and his family on Sunday to be close to $1 million.
Family of pilot, who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency, left reeling, father says
The father of a North Carolina pilot, who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency, said his family is still trying to reckon with what led to the 23-year-old's death. Charles Hew Crooks had spent years working toward his dream of becoming a pilot, his father Hew Crooks...
Police seeking 3 suspects who violently attacked woman, yelled 'I hate white people'
Police are looking for three suspects accused of beating a woman on public transport in what is being described as a racially-motivated attack. New York City investigators say the three suspects, all women, got into an argument with a 57-year-old MTA bus passenger. The interaction escalated, and the three suspects...
Two students died in a 116-mph crash in Fort Lauderdale. How much is Tesla to blame?
Tesla is 1% to blame in a Fort Lauderdale high-speed crash that killed two 18-year-old high school seniors after a company dealership disabled the car’s speed limiter without asking the parents, a Florida jury has found. This week’s verdict in Fort Lauderdale federal court put 90% of the blame...
RELATED PEOPLE
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Horrifying Footage Shows Man Being Sucked Into Sinkhole at Pool Party
A man in central Israel was killed while partying with co-workers when a sinkhole opened below a swimming pool at a residential home Thursday, The Washington Post reports. Video of the freak tragedy shows two men being swept into the hole, which was rapidly sucking in the water and pool floats as dozens of onlookers watch in horror. One man pulled himself out of the sinkhole and tried to help the other, but it appears he was too late. The other man, identified by rescue teams as Klil Kimhi of Tel Aviv, was pronounced dead at the bottom of the hole after a four-hour search, according to the Times of Israel. Authorities arrested the owners of the house, Natan and Rachel Meller, for negligent manslaughter, claiming the incident may not have happened had the couple gotten a permit to build the pool, according to Israeli news site Ynet.
An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired
The mass exodus of an entire police department after the hiring of a Black town manager in North Carolina has opened a conversation about public safety and race relations in a small town of just over 1,500 residents.
Transit worker praised for helping officer attacked by teens
NEW YORK -- A transit worker was praised Thursday for jumping in to help a police officer who was under attack at a Harlem subway station.It happened at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue station Saturday.READ MORE: Video shows teens beating officers in confrontation over subway fare evasion, NYPD saysThe transit worker, who does not want to be identified, says he just had to help."A perpetrator had a police officer in a bad situation in a chokehold on the floor, so I knew I had to intervene to stop it ... I helped pull the perp off him and tried to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelnoire.com
Family Kicked Off Delta Flight, Threatened With Jail Time For Refusing To Give Up Toddler's Seat
A family was booted from a Delta flight after refusing to give up their 2-year-old son’s seat. According to The Wrap, the Schear family’s flight from Hawaii to Los Angeles was overbooked when an airline employee asked them to have their 2-year-old son sit on their lap for the flight instead of in the seat he was occupying in his car seat.
White driver allegedly posts a video appearing to show him speeding toward Black teen cyclists and using a racial slur
A Mississippi man was arrested after a video circulated on social media appearing to show him recording himself driving and threatening to hit nine Black children on bicycles, saying “50 points!” and a racial slur as he sped toward the youngsters. Mark Hall, 49, was arrested Tuesday and...
A pilot was first to flee a plane after hearing a loud explosion, leaving passengers to fend for themselves as smoke filled the cabin, report says
A Vueling pilot fled his plane after there was an explosion, abandoning the passengers. One passenger told The Sun the captain ran off as soon as the flight attendant opened the door. Most of his crew followed, while only one flight attendant was left to look after passengers.
People
32-Year-Old Man Dies After Sinkhole 'Opened Suddenly' at Pool Party: 'A Very Unusual Incident'
An Israeli man attending a pool party on Thursday was killed after being sucked into a sinkhole. According to the Times of Israel, Klil Kimhi was found dead hours after he was sucked into a sinkhole that formed at the bottom of a pool. The outlet said that the 32-year-old was a guest at a house party in Karmi Yosef hosted by his employer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body of co-pilot who exited plane mid-flight during emergency landing recovered in North Carolina neighborhood
The body of a co-pilot who got off an aircraft mid-flight during an emergency landing near Raleigh, North Carolina, has been recovered, police said. The co-pilot, identified as Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was not wearing a parachute, Wake County emergency management spokesperson Darshan Patel said at a Friday evening news conference. Authorities believe Crooks either jumped or fell out of the plane.
Chilling update about hidden cameras that captured 21,000 secret videos of rental guests without consent over 20 years
A MAN has been charged with secretly filming tenants at his properties in a chilling voyeurism scandal. Accused voyeur Rhett Riviere, 66, allegedly produced “thousands” of images of unsuspecting guests spanning multiple decades. Shocking new information is now coming out about the South Carolina resident, who is currently...
Car thieves have been using phones to steal vehicles
A string of car thefts that started in Milwaukee seems to have made its way to Pittsburgh. The group in Milwaukee started stealing Hyundais and Kia’s using only their phones - then mechanically and cosmetically damaging the cars.
Family from Mexico on vacation in California involved in a crash that killed 4, injured 6
A family visiting from Mexico was involved in a head-on collision on a California highway that left four people dead and six others injured, police said. Two vehicles, which appeared to be a large SUV and a mid-sized sedan, crashed on Highway 12 in Rio Vista shortly after 8 p.m., Solano County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Rex Hawkins told NBC News.
NBC News
423K+
Followers
51K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 369