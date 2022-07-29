ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

New Jersey city councilwoman caught on video hitting a cyclist with her SUV and driving away

By Marlene Lenthang
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 369

E Dog
2d ago

Now, why is headline not, Democrat New Jersey City Councilwoman Caught on Video? Because the MSM has an agenda. If this had Been a Republican she would have been called Republican. I can honestly say I don't trust a word of today's news outlets.

Reply(21)
147
enough already
2d ago

why isn't the driver in jail for the crime of leaving the scene of an accident and there is no way she didn't see him

Reply(7)
136
L. A.
2d ago

let's not make this political. Right is right and wrong is wrong. She left the seen of an accident and should faces charges.

Reply(9)
98
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Search continues for missing Maine toddler and her parents

Authorities in Maine continue their desperate search for Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham, and their two-year-old child who were last seen by family members on June 27th before a camping trip. NBC News’ George Solis reports on how Sidebotham’s family fears for their daughter and granddaughter’s safety as the parents are said to be no longer romantically involved. July 21, 2022.
MAINE STATE
The Independent

Girl, 12, dies crashing car she was driving at 2am with stepdad as passenger

Police are still trying to find out why a 12-year-old girl was driving a car at 2am before she died crashing it into a tree.Josseline Molina-Rivas was killed when the Toyota Corolla veered off the road and hit a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Sunday.Her 36-year-old stepfather Mario Arturo-Artiga was in the passenger seat and is now said to be in a coma in hospital after suffering serious injuries.Howard County Police said it was unclear why the pair were out driving together with the youngster behind the wheel and what caused the vehicle to leave the roadInvestigators traced the...
COLUMBIA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Gilmore
TheDailyBeast

Horrifying Footage Shows Man Being Sucked Into Sinkhole at Pool Party

A man in central Israel was killed while partying with co-workers when a sinkhole opened below a swimming pool at a residential home Thursday, The Washington Post reports. Video of the freak tragedy shows two men being swept into the hole, which was rapidly sucking in the water and pool floats as dozens of onlookers watch in horror. One man pulled himself out of the sinkhole and tried to help the other, but it appears he was too late. The other man, identified by rescue teams as Klil Kimhi of Tel Aviv, was pronounced dead at the bottom of the hole after a four-hour search, according to the Times of Israel. Authorities arrested the owners of the house, Natan and Rachel Meller, for negligent manslaughter, claiming the incident may not have happened had the couple gotten a permit to build the pool, according to Israeli news site Ynet.
ACCIDENTS
CBS New York

Transit worker praised for helping officer attacked by teens

NEW YORK -- A transit worker was praised Thursday for jumping in to help a police officer who was under attack at a Harlem subway station.It happened at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue station Saturday.READ MORE: Video shows teens beating officers in confrontation over subway fare evasion, NYPD saysThe transit worker, who does not want to be identified, says he just had to help."A perpetrator had a police officer in a bad situation in a chokehold on the floor, so I knew I had to intervene to stop it ... I helped pull the perp off him and tried to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Suv#City Police#Driving#Politics Local#Nissan Rogue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Nissan
NBC News

Body of co-pilot who exited plane mid-flight during emergency landing recovered in North Carolina neighborhood

The body of a co-pilot who got off an aircraft mid-flight during an emergency landing near Raleigh, North Carolina, has been recovered, police said. The co-pilot, identified as Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was not wearing a parachute, Wake County emergency management spokesperson Darshan Patel said at a Friday evening news conference. Authorities believe Crooks either jumped or fell out of the plane.
RALEIGH, NC
NBC News

NBC News

423K+
Followers
51K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy