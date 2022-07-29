ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sofia Carson on Acting and Writing Music for Netflix’s ‘Purple Hearts’: ‘It’s Very Exciting to Have Entered This Stage of My Career’

By Crystal B. Shepeard
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

When Sofia Carson was cast as Ava Jalali in Freeform television series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists , she had no idea the experience would have such a pivotal effect on her life.

She had already established herself as a multi-hyphenate artist. As an actress, she had co-starred with the likes of Dove Cameron and other soon-to- be-household names in the popular Disney Descendants TV movie franchise, as well as starred in a number of other projects. She was also making waves as a singer-songwriter.

Carson and Liz Rosenbaum, one of the episode directors of the PLL spinoff, which began taping in 2017 and aired in 2019, struck a deep and immediate connection, vowing to work together again. During filming, Rosenbaum handed Carson their next project.

“I remember it vividly,” Carson, 29, says. “It was around Christmas time 2017, and she came up to me on set one day and handed me a script and said, ‘Merry Christmas!’ The script had purple hearts drawn on the cover.”

That was the working script for Purple Hearts , which debuts on Netflix today (July 29) and follows the unexpected relationship of struggling singer-songwriter Cassie Salazar (Carson) and newly enlisted Marine Luke Morrow (Nicholas Galitzine). The only thing they have in common is their desire to get away from their struggles.

“Liz told me when she handed me the script that she wanted to embark on this journey together,” Carson says. “It’s more than just director and actor, but partners.”

Carson has spent the past four years not only bringing Cassie to life, but serving as executive producer of the Netflix film — and co-writing and performing several original songs for the soundtrack, which also came out today on Hollywood Records.

As the script was being revised, Rosenbaum relied on Carson’s experience as a songwriter to inform how Cassie would approach her music. “I was most definitely writing from Cassie’s point of view,” Carson says. “Liz asked me how I write songs and when inspiration hits. I would tell her that sometimes [I] might be driving and I have to pull over to the side of the road and start writing something down, based on something that just happened to me.

“We wanted to kind of capture that essence for Cassie, that inspiration would hit based on the things that were happening to her in her life,” Carson continues. “I was so lucky that I got to live with Cassie, with their love story, with the script for four years.”

Purple Hearts and its corresponding soundtrack is not your typical boy meets girl story. When viewers meet Cassie, she is singing on stage with her band The Loyal as the audience sings along to their rendition of Neil Diamond ’s classic “Sweet Caroline.” As The Loyal leave the stage (or forced off by the bar owner) we learn that Cassie and her bandmates are also the servers.

A group of Marines, including a friend she used to babysit, arrive with Luke in tow.

While Cassie and Luke’s “Will they/Won’t they?” storyline is not new, these characters face a much more complicated journey. The odds of a love match between the pacifist daughter of an immigrant who is appalled that the US is still in Iraq and a son who believes going to war is a safer bet than facing his retired Marine father with a disturbing secret leads to some major struggles.

They marry for the insurance benefits, but find themselves falling in love as their world, divided by red and blue ideologies, blends together to turn their hearts purple.

Carson says that the idea of writing songs for a soundtrack, especially from someone else’s view and a story not her own, was daunting. Carson’s first choice of collaborator was Justin Tranter , best known for his work with Lady Gaga , Justin Bieber, and Gwen Stefani.

“I had, of course, been writing songs since I was eleven years old, but for myself, from my point of view… songs that came from my heart, not someone else’s,” she says. “I was so tremendously lucky that I had Justin to be my co-writer in this process.”

The respect is mutual. “Sofia is one of the most dedicated and detailed creators I have ever had the joy of working with,” Tranter told Billboard in a statement. “Getting to craft original songs with her and some of my Facet Publishing team that held up mirrors to the emotions of this movie was an honor.”

The first song Carson and Tranter wrote together was “I Hate the Way,” which was Cassie’s way of expressing her frustration that she was falling for Luke. It served as a gateway to the other songs.

“I had partially already written the song in my notes,” Carson says. “It was, of course, very much inspired by the simple fact that Cassie just hated the way she was loving [Luke]. She hated the fact that she was falling for this man. It was a combination of rage, frustration, and deep passion. And once we brought that song to life, it was like we found Cassie’s voice that was different from mine — which was important to us. And it kind of guided us for the rest of the soundtrack.”

With Cassie’s voice unlocked, Carson and Tranter would go on to complete three more original songs for the soundtrack within a week, including “Come Back Home” which is first introduced in a pivotal moment of the movie and was released earlier this month to tease the project. “We wrote two different versions of the song until we landed on the ‘Come Back Home’ that you hear in the film,” Carson says. “And once we did, we just fell in love with it. And we knew that that was our song. It just really captured the soul, the tenderness of this moment, the vulnerability at this moment — and truly the heart of our story.”

Regardless of how Purple Hearts is received, the immersive experience has changed how Carson thinks about her career, she says. Having had the experience of executive producing, she doesn’t want to go back.

“It’s interesting because growing up, I always had the examples of women like Barbra Streisand and Cher who were such trailblazers and really redefined what it meant to be a woman in the industry,” she says. “They did it all. They were not only musicians and songwriters, but they were also directors and producers. So, it’s very exciting to have entered this stage of my career.”

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Brendan Fraser's big comeback! Nineties heartthrob famous for George of the Jungle and Encino Man transforms into 600lb recluse for new film The Whale as he returns to Hollywood

Nineties heartthrob Brendan Fraser has transformed into a 600 pound man for his new film The Whale. In a first look image from The Whale, Fraser has undergone a significant physical transformation in order to play an obese man. Fraser, 53, looks worlds away from the sculpted actor fans remember...
MOVIES
Variety

Tommy Chong Jokes About Reuniting With ‘That ‘70s Show’ Cast for Netflix Spinoff ‘That ‘90s Show’: ‘I Like the Paycheck’

Tommy Chong says reuniting with the “That ’70s Show” cast for the upcoming “That ’90s Show” reboot felt like no time had passed. Chong reprises his role as Leo in the Netflix series, which also sees the return of Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman. “The minute Kitty knocked on the door and I opened the door and it was her, it could have been yesterday,” Chong tells me.
MUSIC
Billboard

ITZY’s Yeji & Ryujin Join Bebe Rexha on ‘Break My Heart Myself’ Remix After Viral K-Pop Performance

Click here to read the full article. One of Bebe Rexha‘s most personal songs is getting a new life thanks to a viral K-pop dance performance. On June 10, ITZY members Yeji and Ryujin unleashed a mesmerizing dance performance to Rexha’s track “Break My Heart Myself,” the opening cut off her 2021 album Better Mistakes that details managing her mental health and experiences with bipolar disorder. Filmed for the Korea-based dance channel Studio Choom, the intricately intense production instantly took off with K-pop fans, and beyond, earning more than 25 million views to date and gaining Bebe’s attention. The singer left a comment on the...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
Person
Justin Tranter
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Sofia Carson
Person
Barbra Streisand
Billboard

Jackson Wang Sizzles in Fiery, Cinematic ‘Cruel’ Video: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Jackson Wang embodies the title of his upcoming album Magic Man with a superpowered music video. After the song made its live debut during Wang’s Coachella set with 88rising earlier this year, “Cruel” has finally been unveiled alongside a cinematic music video. The track’s rough, rock-pop production couples with a visual showcasing a fire-breathing Jackson fighting off a gang of soul-sucking female antagonists. In the middle of a burning city, the Chinese singer shows off his superpowers and super physique through rubble, ash and stones with all hope looking lost for the star until an unexpected...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith Explains Response to Chris Rock Post-Oscars Slap, Offers Second Apology to Rock and His Family

Will Smith says “there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment” when explaining his decision to slap Chris Rock during the March 2022 Oscars ceremony. In a new Instagram video, the King Richard star answers a series of questions about that night, offering up yet another apology to Rock while also discussing the impact it had on Rock’s family; whether he was responding to his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s eye roll when he took the stage; the effects his actions had on the night’s other nominees and winners; and more....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Career#Music Group#Music Industry#Perfectionists#Disney Descendants Tv#Pll#Purple Hearts
Billboard

‘The X Factor’ Releases Extended Cut of Harry Styles’ Original Audition

Click here to read the full article. A week after The X Factor showed exactly how the show put together One Direction, the music competition series is sharing the original, extended cut of Harry Styles‘ audition as a solo artist. Although it was Styles’ soulful, a capella rendition of Stevie Wonder‘s “Isn’t She Lovely” that made it to air back in 2010, he actually first brought a Train song to the stage — and now, that moment has been unearthed and uploaded to YouTube. The then-16-year-old Styles sang the group’s 2009 earworm “Hey, Soul Sister” for the judges, but Simon Cowell wanted...
MUSIC
Billboard

Camila Cabello Reflects on 10 Years of Fifth Harmony: ‘I Wanna Remember the Laughs & Inside Jokes’

Click here to read the full article. July 27 marked the 10-year anniversary of Fifth Harmony‘s formation on The X Factor, and Camila Cabello took to Instagram on Thursday (July 28) for a belated celebration of the group that changed her life. “10 years since this f—in wild ride,” the 25-year-old singer wrote alongside a photo of the fivesome standing before judge Simon Cowell in 2012. “Crazy to think when this picture was taken we barely knew each other and the journey we were about to go on would change our lives forever.” She added, “I wanna remember the laughs and inside...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Selena Gomez & Francia Raisa Reunite to Play Viral ‘He’s a 10’ Game

Click here to read the full article. Selena Gomez spent the evening with her longtime pal Francia Raisa on Wednesday night (July 27), where the duo laughed through a hilarious game that’s been blowing up on TikTok lately. In the “He’s a 10, but…” challenge, participants ask their friends if they’d “rate” someone higher or lower based on certain characteristics. “He’s a 10 but his breath stinks,” Raisa told Gomez in the first round, to which the “Lose You to Love Me” singer asked, “And I can’t fix that?” “I have no words,” Gomez ultimately concluded. For “He’s a 10 but he doesn’t...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Iraq
Billboard

Twitter Is Loving Those Red Carpet Photos of Olivia Rodrigo & Joshua Bassett: ‘The World Is Healing’

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett looked happy and healthy (good 4 them!) at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere on Wednesday night (July 27), when the rumored former couple sent the Internet into a frenzy when they posed together for photos. The two multi-hyphenates were famously co-stars and onscreen love interests on HSMTMTS, but in 2021 they seemed to have fallen out with each other. Rumors of their alleged breakup were fueled when Rodrigo released her Grammy-winning, Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping ballad, “drivers license,” which was widely believed to be about Bassett....
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Olivia Rodrigo & Joshua Bassett Reunite on Red Carpet For ‘HSMTMTS’ Season 3 Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett are stirring up a mean case of “Deja Vu.” On Wednesday night (July 27), the “Good 4 U” singer and her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star reunited on the red carpet for the show’s season 3 premiere. With Rodrigo in a semi-sheer black two-piece with platform heels and Bassett matching his fingernails to his black satin ensemble, the pair smiled and posed together for the cameras at the Disney+ event. The two multi-hyphenates famously met on the set of HSMTMTS back in 2019, but by 2021 they seemed...
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Beyonce Addresses ’Renaissance’ Album Leak, Thanks Fans for ‘Love and Protection’

Click here to read the full article. So, Beyoncé’s Renaissance leaked early. So what? That was the collective comeback from her swarm of fans, affectionately known as the BeyHive, when Bey’s seventh studio album spilled onto the Internet before its official release. The set arrived two days early, on Wednesday (July 27), according to TMZ, which first reported the news, as songs from the album including “Alien Superstar,” “Church Girl” and “Cuff It” began circulating.  Queen Bey’s fans rallied, held the line, and urged each other to wait for the big release party, which kicked off proper at the stroke of midnight. The party-starter herself, Beyonce,...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Madonna Is Making Her Own Biopic Because ‘No One’s Going to Tell My Story But Me’

Click here to read the full article. Madonna is hard at work putting together her upcoming biopic, which she is directing herself and writing alongside Secretary screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson. In a new interview with Variety, the Queen of Pop revealed that she’s still early in the biopic-making process. “I have a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter,” she revealed. “I’ve been whittling away at it, but it’s like hacking off my limbs.” As for why she decided to make the biopic and lead the charge, Madonna explained, “I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Ricky Martin Takes Us Behind the ‘Magic’ of His ‘Acido Sabor’ Music Video: Exclusive

Click here to read the full article. On July 14, Ricky Martin dropped his six-track EP PLAY, home to the very heartfelt track “Ácido Sabor.” Two weeks later, he takes fans behind the scenes of the music video, premiering exclusively on Billboard below. “‘Acido Sabor’ is a very romantic song but at the same time filled with many contradictions like life,” Martin says in the nearly three-minute-long video. “It represents finding love, it represents finding myself.” The song, infused with flamenco flair and pop-urban undertones, was created alongside producer Subelo Neo and composer iZaak. “It’s incredible. You never know what’s going to...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jo Koy on the ‘Easter Sunday’ Scene that Made Him Cry and ABC’s Decision to Reject His TV Show

Click here to read the full article. Jo Koy’s upcoming film “Easter Sunday,” out on Aug. 5, is a dream come true for the comedian in more ways than one. For years, Jo Koy has shared stories about his family and Filipino culture in his stand-up shows, selling out arenas across the country. He has always wanted to bring that story to the big screen, but the idea was often met with rejection. Their reasoning? The story was not accessible enough. That was until Steven Spielberg saw his 2019 comedy special, “Comin’ in Hot,” and Amblin Partners struck a deal with Koy...
RELIGION
Billboard

Hayley Kiyoko Hopes You Enjoy ‘Panorama’ For Both the Journey and the Destination

Click here to read the full article. Hayley Kiyoko was riding high in 2018. Having released her debut album Expectations to critical acclaim, and garnering her now-famous moniker as the music industry’s “Lesbian Jesus,” the rising singer trained her eyes up toward superstardom. Then, as she tells it, she lost herself. Ongoing struggles with her bodily health, depressive episodes, a more generalized loss of confidence and the isolation of the pandemic put Kiyoko in a place where she was profoundly uncomfortable. “I knew who I was, but that person is now gone,” she remembers thinking. “So, it became a question of, ‘How...
MUSIC
Billboard

Dwayne Johnson Confirms This ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Track Will Appear in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

Click here to read the full article. Taylor Swift and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have no bad blood — especially after the actor’s latest TikTok. To promote DC League of Super Pets, which hits theaters on Friday (July 29), The Rock shared a hilarious video alongside co-star Kevin Hart to his TikTok page, in which the Get Hard actor asks his muscular pal what music he’s listening to. When Johnson replies, “Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version),” Hart — who can’t hear him properly due to his headphones — shouts back, “Go to the doctor. Your blood’s not as bad as you think it...
MOVIES
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy