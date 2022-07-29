ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral City, OH

Mineral City Village Council

By Barb Limbacher
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xC34I_0gy0ayfQ00

July 28 meeting

KEY ACTION Council learned the Grant Street drain pipe project had more damage than expected.

DISCUSSION: The drain pipe had rotted across Route 800 and was replaced. Sandy Township, Fairfield Township, and Warren Township employees came to the rescue to help the village street employees to push the new pipe through without disturbing Route 800. The village administration expressed gratitude for the neighboring townships, for their assistance. Jason Lee donated his time to haul concrete and other debris from the site.

OTHER ACTION

  • Approved changes in updating the employee handbook, adding national holidays, regulations/pay for jury duty and adding a smoking policy to follow basic Ohio regulations.
  • Heard from Mike Burton, a resident, the village received 35 nominations for beautification awards. Beautification signs will be placed in the yards.
  • Heard Burton, a member of the Little Twist on Mineral festival, committee member, expressed gratitude to the village for sponsoring the fireworks. The festival set a record with over 70 vehicles appearing in the car show. The committee donated a record total of $3,800 to Hospice from the proceeds from the festival.
  • Removed the fencing at the community park and donated the fence posts to the Historical Committee to use at the former village hall building.
  • Approved a quote of $1,126 from Martin’s Glass for replacement of two windows in the Historical Society building.

FOR YOUR INFO

  • Set a zoning meeting for 6 p.m. Aug. 4 in village hall.
  • The annual golf outing for Friends of the Library will be held Aug 27 at Zoar Golf Course. Cost is $40 for nine holes or $65 for 18 holes. Sponsorships are needed for the event.

UP NEXT meets at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 in village hall.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Mineral City Village Council

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

Masonic Temple Time Capsule Opened

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Almost 120 years after its placement within the cornerstone of the Zanesville Masonic Temple, a time capsule filled with hidden gems of city and masonic history was opened!. Past Grand Masters of Ohio Masons as well as Zanesville Mayor Don Mason helped explore the capsule’s contents...
ZANESVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
point2homes.com

1441 River Edge Dr, Kent, Portage County, OH, 44240

Enjoy the location having wildlife, scenic views, and much more. Contemporary colonial River Bend Kent, Ohio. 3,800 s.f., 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, double ovens, a cooktop kitchen island with room for prep work and room to sit at the island for a quick meal or snack, a beverage fridge, and a tremendous amount of counter space & cabinets. The kitchen blends into the great room with a stunning stone fireplace, woodburning with ventless gas logs. Great for cozy nights in the family room, a gourmet kitchen, and foyer, which has hardwood, and a formal study, the foyer welcomes you to this home. Sliding glass french door open side porch. The dining room has beautiful hardwood flooring and wooden baseboards & crown molding, and the laundry/mud room & powder room have marble flooring on the first floor. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, The primary bedroom has a jetted jacuzzi, and balcony, and an ensuite bedroom with tub, shower, and walk-in closet. The primary bedroom w/Jacuzzi bath with two walk-in closets. The other 2 bedrooms have traditional closets and a full bath off the wide hallway. All bathrooms have marble flooring. The 3rd floor is finished with carpet. Full walk-out to the garage basement, 3-car garage, double-tiered back deck, covered porch across part of the front of the house and down 1 side, mature landscaping with gorgeous natural woods in the private back yard, a path leading to the Cuyahoga River enjoyed by many along w/fishing.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Zoar, OH
City
Mineral City, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Octane Nights In Ravenna On August 3

Ravenna – Hey Ravenna, when does a Wednesday feel like a Saturday? When you attend Mongoose Motorsports and Portage Trim’s Octane Nights! It’s coming up soon, Wednesday August 3, so be sure to plan for it. For those readers who are in the Gear Head community, this...
RAVENNA, OH
ashlandsource.com

Airport to host Ashland Veterans Appreciation Day on Aug. 6

BELLEVILLE – Have you ever flown in a Huey helicopter with the doors wide open and the wind rushing over your face?. You will have that opportunity at the Ashland Airport on Saturday, Aug. 6, during the 9th annual Ashland Veterans Appreciation Day. Organizers will kick the day off at 10 a.m. with jam-packed activities including music, food, historic airplanes, vehicles and fireworks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Village Hall#National Holidays#Warren Township#Hospice#Key Action Council#The Historical Committee
whbc.com

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report. The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week. The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases. Stark...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Charges Dropped Against Suspended Dover Mayor

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The suspended mayor of Dover faces fewer criminal charges now, but the serious charges remain. The state dropped six tax-related counts against Richard Homrighausen. They were fifth-degree felonies. Homrighausen still faces three other felony charges including theft in office for allegedly...
DOVER, OH
scriptype.com

Lodge rentals increasing; smash and grab repeated

June 27 Richfield Joint Recreation District board meeting. With pandemic restrictions on meeting places decreasing, rentals of the Lodge in the Richfield Heritage Preserve are increasing, according to Shari Green, event coordinator. She and Richfield Joint Recreation District Chairperson Anita Gantner met with the manager of Happy Days Lodge in...
RICHFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
weeklyvillager.com

44 Chrome Shop Now Open

Mantua – A new chrome shop is open in Mantua, poised to serve a trucking client base from across the US, with easy access via the Ohio Turnpike and State Routes 44 and 82. One of the shop’s owners, Michelle Stebbins, has built a reputation in the industry, having worked in a chrome shop for 20 years. While she left that position in January, she found that she missed her many customers who, over time, had become like family. Given her knowledge of the trucking industry and the skills she had honed, it didn’t take long before she and her husband, Dean Stebbins Jr. (of F & S Transport) were making plans to open their own chrome shop.
MANTUA, OH
WYTV.com

What’s going on at McKelvey Lake?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you drive down Jacobs Road on the East Side of Youngstown and across the bridge, you may notice that McKelvey Lake has less water in it than normal. This is due to repair work that is being done to the dam, according to Second...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

More Local Funding for HOF Village – Canton Mayor Explains

The City of Canton is joining forces with Stark County and a foundation to help move the HOF Village forward. Pam Cook speaks with Mayor Tom Bernabei about the money and why the city will loan it. Tune in every Tuesday at morning at 7:20 to hear from Mayor Bernabei...
CANTON, OH
kentwired.com

Masks required indoors on main campus as of July 29

Masks are required indoors on Kent State’s main campus following Portage County moving into the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s high community spread designation for COVID-19. The university regularly monitors COVID levels and bases its policy off of CDC recommendations “for counties at ‘high,’ ‘medium’ or ‘low’...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

1 dead after 3-car crash in Stark County, OSHP says

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 79-year-old Massillon man died after a 3-car crash on Sunday in Stark County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials. The crash happened at 12:43 p.m. July 31 on SR 172 in Perry Township, according to a department press release. The 79-year-old man, traveling...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Teen boy punches Solon police officer at community festival

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police said a teenager punched an officer in the face Saturday during a disturbance at a community festival. According to police, the department is asking the 14-year-old boy be charged with assault against a police officer. Thankfully, Solon police said the officer does not have...
SOLON, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy