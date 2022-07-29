Sunny skies and warm weather in Greater Akron weekend forecast

If you love warm days, cool nights for sleeping and sunny skies, get ready for a perfect summer weekend.

The National Weather Service is forecasting pleasant weather across the region with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s for Saturday, warming into the 80s on Sunday.

Overnight lows are projected to be around 60 Friday through Sunday night.

High pressure over the region is expected to keep clouds and rain away through Monday afternoon, when the chances of showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase to around 50%.

Temperatures are forecast to be in the 80s Monday and Tuesdays, with hot weather returning for the end of the week, increasing from near 90 on Wednesday, to the low 90s on Thursday and Friday.

Akron-Canton forecast

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.