ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Four Abilene Wylie players garner Class 5A all-state baseball honors

By Staff report
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31I5fW_0gy0asN400

Wylie’s Tye Briscoe and Grayson Bearden are third-team selections on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A all-state baseball team, which was announced Friday.

Two other Wylie players – Garrett Graham and Landon Williams – were honorable mention picks.

Briscoe, a freshman designated hitter, hit .412 with 21 RBIs for the region semifinalist Bulldogs, who finished the season 25-8. He was the Reporter-News’ newcomer of the year for our 2021 All-Big Country Baseball Team.

Bearden, a senior reliever, was 2-1 with one save and a 2.03 earned run average.

Williams, a senior catcher, hit .465 with 40 RBIs and 35 runs. He was the Reporter-News’ offensive MVP.

Graham, a senior third baseman, hit .462 and drove in 37 runs while scoring 26 more.

District 4-5A rival Lubbock-Cooper, which has been undefeated in league play the past two years, had three players named to the team – senior pitcher Jude Cook (second team), senior first baseman Kyler Jordan (third team) and senior third baseman Holt Gibson (third team).

Another district rival, Lubbock Coronado, had two honorable mention selections – senior first baseman Trevor Stephens and junior outfielder John Curry.

Georgetown senior pitcher Jacob Hadden was the player of the year.

Hadden was 10-3 with a 1.76 earned run average in leading the Eagles to the state title.

Georgetown’s Jordan Vierra is the coach of the year. The Eagles beat Friendswood 2-1 in the state championship game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CSvWr_0gy0asN400

BLUE BELL/TSWA CLASS 5A ALL-STATE BASEBALL TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers – Jacob Hadden, Georgetown, Sr.; Zane Petty, Corsicana, Sr.; Carter Rasmussen, Justin Northwest, Sr.

Reliever – Cade McGarrh, Frisco Liberty, Sr.

Catcher – Dylan Maxcey, Friendswood, Sr.

First baseman – Kayden Voelkel, Mansfield Legacy, Sr.

Second baseman – (tie) Jonathon Gonzales, Houston Milby, Sr.; Matthew Stancliff, Burleson Centennial, Sr.

Shortstop – Kolby Branch, Lucas Lovejoy, Sr.

Third baseman – (tie) Gael Gonzales, Palmview, Jr. Oscar Serna, Sharyland Pioneer, Sr.

Outfielders – Addison Brown, Frisco Wakeland, Jr.; Blake Coleman, Austin Anderson, Sr.; Dylan Schlaegel, Mansfield Legacy, Jr.

Designated hitter – Leo Salas, Richland, Jr.

Player of the year – Hadden, Georgetown

Coach of the year – Jordan Vierra, Georgetown

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers – Wade Denton, Georgetown, Sr.; Jude Cook, Lubbock-Cooper, Sr.; Brydan Hernandez, Corsicana, Jr.

Reliever – Brenner Cox, Prosper Rock Hill, Sr.

Catcher – Zachary Mazoch, Georgetown, Sr.

First baseman – Nate Gamez, San Antonio Southwest, Sr.

Second baseman – Derek Hernandez, Corpus Christi Moody, Sr.

Shortstop – Sam Flores, Lufkin, Sr.

Third baseman – (tie) Mason Lampe, Brenham, Sr. Boots Landry, Friendswood, Jr.

Outfielders – Will Franklin, Amarillo, Sr.; Ethan Hodges, Carrollton Creekview, Sr.; Blake Binderup, College Station, Sr.

Designated hitter – Alex Flores, Corpus Christi Carroll, Sr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJSPI_0gy0asN400

THIRD TEAM

Pitchers – Hunter Ditsworth, Lufkin, Sr.; Jack Livingston, Lucas Lovejoy, Sr.; (tie) Jacob Rogers, Friendswood, Sr.; Holden Yaksick, Frisco Wakeland, Sr.

Reliever – (tie) Jorge Barron, Wichita Falls Rider, Sr.; Grayson Bearden, Wylie, Sr.

Catcher – (tie) Antonio Balboa, Weslaco East, Jr.; David Benitez, Sharyland Pioneer, Jr.

First baseman – Kyler Jordan, Lubbock-Cooper, Sr.

Second baseman – Lucas Tinajero, Corpus Christi Ray, Fr.

Shortstop – (tie) Parker Ibrahimi, Mansfield Legacy, Jr.; Ethan Jezierski, Brenham, Sr.

Third baseman – Holt Gibson, Lubbock-Cooper, Sr.

Outfielders – Ryan Cooper, Denton, Sr.; Kyle Lewis, Lubbock-Cooper, Sr.; (tie) Ed Small, Austin Anderson, Fr.; Kyeler Thompson, Santa Fe, Jr.

Designated hitter – (tie) Tye Briscoe, Abilene Wylie, Fr.; Cade Sanberg, Mansfield Legacy, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitchers – Carson Blakeley, Hallsville, Sr.; Reid Bowyer, Nacogdoches, Sr.; Brandon Cardenas, Floresville, Sr.; Juan Castaneda, Palmview, Sr.; Carlos Garcia, Sharyland, Sr.; Keevyn Goss, Corpus Christi Ray, Jr.; Parker Hutyra, Birdville, Jr.; Aidan Johnson, Austin Anderson, Sr.; Cole Lancaster, North Forney, Sr.; Christian Martinez, Corpus Christi Ray, Jr.; Pete Martinez, Cleburne, Jr.; Barry Miller Jr., El Paso Clint Horizon, Jr.; Dominick Reid, Frisco Lone Star, Sr.; Alex Solis, Weslaco East, Jr.; Shane Sdao, Montgomery Lake Creek, Sr.; Logan Taylor, Burleson Centennial, Jr.; Alan Vielma, Eagle Pass Winn, Jr.

Catchers – Will Bush, Birdville, Sr.; Sean Gardiner, Port Neches-Groves, So.; Josiah Gonzales, Palmview, So. Jaxon Haynes, Frisco Heritage, Sr.; Matt Houston, Hallsville, Sr.; Jovany Lopez, Fort Worth Trimble Tech, Sr.; Robby Lopez, New Braunfels Canyon, Sr.; Daniel Pinkerton, Hendrickson, Jr.; Billy Spratt, Azle, Jr.; Diego Zuniga, Sharyland, Sr.; Landon Williams, Abilene Wylie, Sr.

First basemen – Dylan Capers, Liberty Hill, Sr.; Connor Cox, Longview, Sr.; Kash Durkin, Liberty Hill, Sr.; Will Furniss, Nacogdoches, Sr.; Trevor Stephens, Lubbock Coronado, Sr.

Second basemen – Payton Bush, Canyon Randall, Jr.; Wyatt Cunningham, Austin McCallum, Sr.; EJ Davis, Georgetown, Sr.; Connor Haelzle, Amarillo, Jr.; Jaron Lyness, Montgomery Lake Creek, Sr.; Noah Shipp, Fulshear, Sr.; Dylan Turner, Dallas Wilson, Sr.

Shortstops – Jack Bell, Corpus Christi Ray, Jr.; Easton Dowell, Gregory Portland, Sr.; Kole Dudding, Canyon Randall, Jr.; Ethan Hewell, Denton, Sr.; Blaine Lucas, New Caney, So.; Michael Martinez, Hendrickson, Sr.; Juan Rivera, Sharyland Pioneer, Sr.; Nico Ruedas, Dripping Springs, Sr.; Jake Tatom, New Caney Porter, Sr.

Third basemen – Sean Bazmore, Crosby, Jr.; Caleb Faulk, Port Neches-Groves, Sr.; Garrett Graham, Abilene Wylie, Sr.; Marlon Rodriguez, Brownsville Veterans Memorial, Sr.; James Sobey, Alamo Heights, Sr.

Outfielders – Max Belyeu, Aledo, Sr.; River Curs, Burleson Centennial, Sr.; John Curry, Lubbock Coronado, Jr.; Gabe Flores, Longview, Sr.; Isaac Garza, Plainview, Jr.; JJ Gonzales, San Antonio Southwest, So.; Fabian Ramirez, Houston Milby, Sr.; Matthew Hattaway, Wylie East, Sr.; Ethan Jaques, Aledo, Sr.; Logan Jones, Hallsville, Sr.; Kaden Kaspar, Leander Rouse, Jr.; Diego Luzardo, La Porte, Jr.; Xavier Perez, CC Veterans Memorial, Sr.; Jake Scott, Canyon Randall, Sr.; Isaac Yruretragoyena, New Braunfels Canyon, Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wp7Ga_0gy0asN400

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Four Abilene Wylie players garner Class 5A all-state baseball honors

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

The Texas Country Reporter is headed to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  Bob and Kelli Phillips of the Texas Country Reporter are headed to San Angelo on August 22 to celebrate the Lone Star State with our symphony orchestra. A Texas Tribute will be held in the Murphey Performance Hall as part of a live concert tour at 7:00 PM. This event coincides […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
glasstire.com

Art Dirt: A Visit to the Texas Panhandle, Part 1

Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss the museums, galleries, and art you should see in Lubbock, Albany, and Abilene. “Texas art isn’t as simple as ‘all of the best museums are in Dallas and all of the best nonprofits are in Houston’ — there’s always some standout in other parts of the state.”
LUBBOCK, TX
Tom Handy

Beto O'Rourke Shares His Message in West Texas

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke made his sixth stop on his drive for Texas campaign as he faces Governor Greg Abbott this November's election. O’Rourke drew people from Bailey County, the Panhandle, and a few from New Mexico as he was close to Lubbock, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aledo, TX
City
Longview, TX
City
Lufkin, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Hallsville, TX
City
Corsicana, TX
State
Texas State
City
Cleburne, TX
City
Richland, TX
City
Abilene, TX
City
Brenham, TX
Abilene, TX
Sports
City
Plainview, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Friendswood, TX
City
Nacogdoches, TX
Mix 93.1

There is an Abandoned Town at the Bottom of a Lake in Central Texas

Texas has a plethora of ghost towns that are ripe for exploring. Just remember to do your research before you do. Some of those places could have actually been bought and become private property. If you're not careful, you could be charged with trespassing. Having said that, there is an abandoned town where the access to it is not that easy. Why? Because its at the bottom of a lake.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Rogers
KWTX

Rain chances return for some in Central Texas to kick off the weekend

Triple digit heat holds on as we head into the last weekend of July. On Friday, Waco recorded a high temperature above 100° yet again. This now makes 45 days of 100° temperatures so far this year and puts us at a streak of 28 days in a row. This marks a milestone as we are now officially halfway to the most 100° days ever recorded in a single year.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.28.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Player#The Reporter News#Mvp#Georgetown
Ash Jurberg

Beto says, "Texas women deserve better than Greg Abbott’s extreme, dangerous policies."

Two Images from WikiCommons images combined by the author. "Texas women deserve better than Greg Abbott's extreme dangerous policies." Beto O'Rourke. Today was Day 10 on Beto O'Rourkes 49 day drive across Texas. The Democrat nominee for Texas Governor made campaign stops in the towns of Palestine, Longview, and Lufkin, where he was met by large fans at his town hall meetings.
TEXAS STATE
ktxs.com

Lightning strikes Abilene home, sets it on fire

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department responded to a residential fire on the 4400 Block of Sierra Sunset earlier this afternoon around 3pm. According to a press release, residents said they heard a lightning strike and discovered a fire in the attic while checking their home for damage.
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy