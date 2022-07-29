Four Abilene Wylie players garner Class 5A all-state baseball honors

Wylie’s Tye Briscoe and Grayson Bearden are third-team selections on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A all-state baseball team, which was announced Friday.

Two other Wylie players – Garrett Graham and Landon Williams – were honorable mention picks.

Briscoe, a freshman designated hitter, hit .412 with 21 RBIs for the region semifinalist Bulldogs, who finished the season 25-8. He was the Reporter-News’ newcomer of the year for our 2021 All-Big Country Baseball Team.

Bearden, a senior reliever, was 2-1 with one save and a 2.03 earned run average.

Williams, a senior catcher, hit .465 with 40 RBIs and 35 runs. He was the Reporter-News’ offensive MVP.

Graham, a senior third baseman, hit .462 and drove in 37 runs while scoring 26 more.

District 4-5A rival Lubbock-Cooper, which has been undefeated in league play the past two years, had three players named to the team – senior pitcher Jude Cook (second team), senior first baseman Kyler Jordan (third team) and senior third baseman Holt Gibson (third team).

Another district rival, Lubbock Coronado, had two honorable mention selections – senior first baseman Trevor Stephens and junior outfielder John Curry.

Georgetown senior pitcher Jacob Hadden was the player of the year.

Hadden was 10-3 with a 1.76 earned run average in leading the Eagles to the state title.

Georgetown’s Jordan Vierra is the coach of the year. The Eagles beat Friendswood 2-1 in the state championship game.

BLUE BELL/TSWA CLASS 5A ALL-STATE BASEBALL TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers – Jacob Hadden, Georgetown, Sr.; Zane Petty, Corsicana, Sr.; Carter Rasmussen, Justin Northwest, Sr.

Reliever – Cade McGarrh, Frisco Liberty, Sr.

Catcher – Dylan Maxcey, Friendswood, Sr.

First baseman – Kayden Voelkel, Mansfield Legacy, Sr.

Second baseman – (tie) Jonathon Gonzales, Houston Milby, Sr.; Matthew Stancliff, Burleson Centennial, Sr.

Shortstop – Kolby Branch, Lucas Lovejoy, Sr.

Third baseman – (tie) Gael Gonzales, Palmview, Jr. Oscar Serna, Sharyland Pioneer, Sr.

Outfielders – Addison Brown, Frisco Wakeland, Jr.; Blake Coleman, Austin Anderson, Sr.; Dylan Schlaegel, Mansfield Legacy, Jr.

Designated hitter – Leo Salas, Richland, Jr.

Player of the year – Hadden, Georgetown

Coach of the year – Jordan Vierra, Georgetown

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers – Wade Denton, Georgetown, Sr.; Jude Cook, Lubbock-Cooper, Sr.; Brydan Hernandez, Corsicana, Jr.

Reliever – Brenner Cox, Prosper Rock Hill, Sr.

Catcher – Zachary Mazoch, Georgetown, Sr.

First baseman – Nate Gamez, San Antonio Southwest, Sr.

Second baseman – Derek Hernandez, Corpus Christi Moody, Sr.

Shortstop – Sam Flores, Lufkin, Sr.

Third baseman – (tie) Mason Lampe, Brenham, Sr. Boots Landry, Friendswood, Jr.

Outfielders – Will Franklin, Amarillo, Sr.; Ethan Hodges, Carrollton Creekview, Sr.; Blake Binderup, College Station, Sr.

Designated hitter – Alex Flores, Corpus Christi Carroll, Sr.

THIRD TEAM

Pitchers – Hunter Ditsworth, Lufkin, Sr.; Jack Livingston, Lucas Lovejoy, Sr.; (tie) Jacob Rogers, Friendswood, Sr.; Holden Yaksick, Frisco Wakeland, Sr.

Reliever – (tie) Jorge Barron, Wichita Falls Rider, Sr.; Grayson Bearden, Wylie, Sr.

Catcher – (tie) Antonio Balboa, Weslaco East, Jr.; David Benitez, Sharyland Pioneer, Jr.

First baseman – Kyler Jordan, Lubbock-Cooper, Sr.

Second baseman – Lucas Tinajero, Corpus Christi Ray, Fr.

Shortstop – (tie) Parker Ibrahimi, Mansfield Legacy, Jr.; Ethan Jezierski, Brenham, Sr.

Third baseman – Holt Gibson, Lubbock-Cooper, Sr.

Outfielders – Ryan Cooper, Denton, Sr.; Kyle Lewis, Lubbock-Cooper, Sr.; (tie) Ed Small, Austin Anderson, Fr.; Kyeler Thompson, Santa Fe, Jr.

Designated hitter – (tie) Tye Briscoe, Abilene Wylie, Fr.; Cade Sanberg, Mansfield Legacy, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitchers – Carson Blakeley, Hallsville, Sr.; Reid Bowyer, Nacogdoches, Sr.; Brandon Cardenas, Floresville, Sr.; Juan Castaneda, Palmview, Sr.; Carlos Garcia, Sharyland, Sr.; Keevyn Goss, Corpus Christi Ray, Jr.; Parker Hutyra, Birdville, Jr.; Aidan Johnson, Austin Anderson, Sr.; Cole Lancaster, North Forney, Sr.; Christian Martinez, Corpus Christi Ray, Jr.; Pete Martinez, Cleburne, Jr.; Barry Miller Jr., El Paso Clint Horizon, Jr.; Dominick Reid, Frisco Lone Star, Sr.; Alex Solis, Weslaco East, Jr.; Shane Sdao, Montgomery Lake Creek, Sr.; Logan Taylor, Burleson Centennial, Jr.; Alan Vielma, Eagle Pass Winn, Jr.

Catchers – Will Bush, Birdville, Sr.; Sean Gardiner, Port Neches-Groves, So.; Josiah Gonzales, Palmview, So. Jaxon Haynes, Frisco Heritage, Sr.; Matt Houston, Hallsville, Sr.; Jovany Lopez, Fort Worth Trimble Tech, Sr.; Robby Lopez, New Braunfels Canyon, Sr.; Daniel Pinkerton, Hendrickson, Jr.; Billy Spratt, Azle, Jr.; Diego Zuniga, Sharyland, Sr.; Landon Williams, Abilene Wylie, Sr.

First basemen – Dylan Capers, Liberty Hill, Sr.; Connor Cox, Longview, Sr.; Kash Durkin, Liberty Hill, Sr.; Will Furniss, Nacogdoches, Sr.; Trevor Stephens, Lubbock Coronado, Sr.

Second basemen – Payton Bush, Canyon Randall, Jr.; Wyatt Cunningham, Austin McCallum, Sr.; EJ Davis, Georgetown, Sr.; Connor Haelzle, Amarillo, Jr.; Jaron Lyness, Montgomery Lake Creek, Sr.; Noah Shipp, Fulshear, Sr.; Dylan Turner, Dallas Wilson, Sr.

Shortstops – Jack Bell, Corpus Christi Ray, Jr.; Easton Dowell, Gregory Portland, Sr.; Kole Dudding, Canyon Randall, Jr.; Ethan Hewell, Denton, Sr.; Blaine Lucas, New Caney, So.; Michael Martinez, Hendrickson, Sr.; Juan Rivera, Sharyland Pioneer, Sr.; Nico Ruedas, Dripping Springs, Sr.; Jake Tatom, New Caney Porter, Sr.

Third basemen – Sean Bazmore, Crosby, Jr.; Caleb Faulk, Port Neches-Groves, Sr.; Garrett Graham, Abilene Wylie, Sr.; Marlon Rodriguez, Brownsville Veterans Memorial, Sr.; James Sobey, Alamo Heights, Sr.

Outfielders – Max Belyeu, Aledo, Sr.; River Curs, Burleson Centennial, Sr.; John Curry, Lubbock Coronado, Jr.; Gabe Flores, Longview, Sr.; Isaac Garza, Plainview, Jr.; JJ Gonzales, San Antonio Southwest, So.; Fabian Ramirez, Houston Milby, Sr.; Matthew Hattaway, Wylie East, Sr.; Ethan Jaques, Aledo, Sr.; Logan Jones, Hallsville, Sr.; Kaden Kaspar, Leander Rouse, Jr.; Diego Luzardo, La Porte, Jr.; Xavier Perez, CC Veterans Memorial, Sr.; Jake Scott, Canyon Randall, Sr.; Isaac Yruretragoyena, New Braunfels Canyon, Jr.

