New Austin FC designated player Emiliano Rigoni could end up staying awhile

The worst-kept secret in the Austin FC universe is now official.

Argentinian winger Emiliano Rigoni has signed as a designated player with Austin FC on a transfer from Brazil side São Paulo FC, the club confirmed Friday.

While the news is not surprising — ESPN Brazil first reported this would happen more than two weeks ago — the contract details might be.

Rigoni, 29, will be under contract through the 2024 season, with club options for 2025 and 2026.

Financial details of the deal were not released, but it’s likely that Rigoni will make at least $1.6 million a year, as that’s the bottom range of what Austin FC’s other designated players — Sebastián Driussi and Alex Ring — make.

Rigoni will join El Tree in the coming weeks once his visa application is approved.

“We’re very excited to welcome Emiliano and his family to Austin,” Austin FC sporting director Claudio Reyna said in a statement. “He’s a winger with a lot of quality and experience competing in some of the top leagues around the world. His abilities are an excellent fit for our style of play.”

Rigoni scored six times for São Paulo FC in 53 appearances over the past two seasons, joining the club after four years with Zenit Saint Petersburg in Russia. His time there coincided with Driussi’s.

However, he spent most of his contract with Zenit on loan to other clubs, including Atalanta and Sampdoria of Italy’s top division, the Serie A, and Eiche of Spain’s first flight, La Liga.

His top moment professionally came in October 2017 when he scored a hat trick for Zenit in a 3-1 win over Rosenborg BK of Norway in a Europa League group stage game.

Rigoni began his career in 2013 with Belgrano in Argentina’s first division, spending three seasons there before moving to Independiente of the same league. In 307 career appearances, he has scored 55 goals and recorded 36 assists.

Rigoni has also made two appearances for the Argentina national team.

“Austin FC is an ambitious club and I’m excited to help the organization reach its goals this season and beyond,” Rigoni said in the team’s news release. “I want to thank Claudio and (head coach Josh Wolff) for this opportunity, and will give everything I have for this club and this fanbase.”