Udinese 1-3 Chelsea: Player ratings as Blues ease to pre-season win

Chelsea End Mixed Pre-Season On High As Raheem Sterling Scores In Win Over Udinese
The Blues were excellent value for their victory as they dominated possession and recorded 20 shots to Udinese's five.
Report – Juventus wants Manchester United star on loan
Juventus has continued their search for a new striker as they look to secure a supporting forward for Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window. The Serbian joined the club in January, and we expect him to be the main goalscorer in this campaign. However, he had support from Alvaro Morata...
Millie Bright insists England don't have 'individual focuses' heading into Euro 2022 final
England centre-back Millie Bright has said that she and her teammates are not going into Sunday's Euro 2022 final with Germany with individual glory in mind.
Lucy Staniforth signs new 12-month Man Utd contract
Man Utd midfielder Lucy Staniforth has signed a new contract with the cub after her old deal expired.
Predictions: How Will Chelsea Fare In 2022/23 Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup And Carabao Cup?
The 2022/23 Premier League season is nearly upon us and Chelsea will be looking to improve on their third placed finish last season under Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea were 19 points off the pace at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, finishing behind Manchester City and Liverpool, and ahead of the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United.
WATCH: Every Goal From Liverpool's Community Shield Triumph Over Manchester City
Watch all the goals from Liverpool's first Community Shield victory since 2006.
Report: Liverpool 'Moving' Manchester United Target And Ajax Forward Antony
Liverpool are reportedly making a shock move for Manchester United's priority target Antony from Ajax.
Lucy Bronze admits she would have traded all her club honours for Euro 2022 success
Lucy Bronze has admitted she would have swapped all her honours at club level for Euro 2022 victory with England after the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley.
Joan Laporta admits Frenkie de Jong could still join Man Utd
Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has admitted that while he will do everything in his power to keep Frenkie de Jong, he refused to rule out the possibility of him leaving for Manchester United.
Premier League odds for 2022-23 season
The Premier League odds for the 2022-23 season are very interesting, as there are some clear favorites when it comes to the title race, top four battle, relegation and top goalscorer markets. But have the bookmakers got it right? What bets are the best value?. Below we focus on the...
Euro 2022 provides deserved moment for England's tournament stalwarts
England's Euro 2022 victory was a huge moment for Ellen White, Jill Scott and Lucy Bronze, who have suffered multiple major tournament near misses.
Thomas Tuchel's Preferred Chelsea Attacking Front Three Revealed Ahead Of Everton Opener
Ahead of the start of the new Premier League season, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has a big decision ahead of him. The Blues’ pre-season schedule has now concluded following two separate wins against Italian outfit Udinese, the first seeing them win 3-1 and the second 2-0. Saturday evening will...
Report: Chelsea Willing To Pay Brighton's £50million Asking Price For Marc Cucurella
Chelsea are now willing to pay Brighton's £50million asking price after they decided to hijack Manchester City's pursuit of the player this morning. Brighton have maintained since the beginning they would accept £50million for the Spanish left-back, and Chelsea will pay the fee to acquire the players services.
WSL ticket prices: How you can watch Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Man Utd & more
WSL ticket prices for individual games & season tickets in 2022/23 - including Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool, Tottenham & more.
Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Man Utd squad for Atletico Madrid friendly
Cristiano Ronaldo has not been named in Manchester United's 21-man squad for their pre-season friendly with Atletico Madrid on Saturday.
Cesc Fabregas signs for Serie B side Como
Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas has joined Serie B side Como on a free transfer from Monaco.
Chelsea put brakes on defender’s move to Premier League rivals
Chelsea do not want to lose another defender. The Blues, led by German boss Thomas Tuchel, have seen multiple defensive players move on in recent times. First-team regulars Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departed Stamford Bridge at the end of last season after both centre-backs failed to extend their contracts.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea to hijack De Jong move; Man Utd's Ronaldo replacement
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Frenkie de Jong, Cristiano Ronaldo & Timo Werner.
Report: Chelsea FC Set To Prepare A Bid For Manchester United Signing Target From Barcelona
These are decisive days for Manchester United's target Frenkie De Jong as the Cules want to sell the Midfielder one way or another to get the resources for their sporting project.
