ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

'We're in a recession': NYC mayor contradicts Biden administration on state of economy

By ALEC SCHEMMEL
khqa.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
khqa.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

This NJ city has been named U.S.'s most expensive for renters

NEW JERSEY - When it comes to sky-high rents, much of the focus is, understandably, on New York City, but it might surprise you to find out that the nation's highest rents are actually just across the Hudson River. According to a report by Rent.com, Jersey City actually has the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
CelebrateSocializeExplore

A global gathering of young leaders from 70+ countries takes place in New York City

New York City will host a gathering of young leaders on International Youth Day with a single goal: reshaping the world. Six hundred young people from around the world will gather on August 12-14 in Las Vegas for the 27th Session of The Youth Assembly. They will build global action networks and engage in discussions with global institutions, advocacy groups, multinational companies, and impact-driven organizations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Nyc Mayor#U S Economy#Real Gdp#Gross Domestic Product#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Politics Local#Democrat#The White House#Jewish
cityandstateny.com

Zeldin attack backlash and MTA woes

Ever found yourself living your life with $1 million worth of jewelry in New York City just have it stolen off you as you tried to do your job? No? Yeah, not exactly a universal experience. But it did happen to a pastor friend of New York City Mayor Eric Adams. No stranger to theft, he is also accused of swindling a congregant out of her life savings, the New York Post reported, and had even served prison time for grand larceny. For the rest of this week’s news, keep reading.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckersdental.com

5 recent New York dentistry moves

Here are five updates on dentistry in New York that Becker's has reported on since July 6:. 1. The New York State Dental Association named Prabha Krishnan, DDS, as vice president. 2. Premier Care Dental Management affiliated with Joseph M. Zona Periodontics and Implant Surgery, a specialty practice in New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
PIX11

Advocates sleep outside in protest of homeless crisis in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Homeless advocates, formerly homeless people and members of the community gathered on the edge of Morningside Park in Manhattan to raise awareness about the homeless crisis in New York City during Homeless Awareness Month. More than 60,000 New Yorkers currently live in city shelters, and it’s estimated at least another 3,000 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Adams administration reverses course on NYC principals’ access to their school budgets

Hours after suspending principals’ ability to use the NYC Department of Education online tool for hiring staff and managing school budgets, the mayor's office changed course. Hours after suspending principals’ ability to use the NYC Department of Education online tool for hiring staff and managing their school budgets, the mayor’s office said it would restore their access. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy