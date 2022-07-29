'We're in a recession': NYC mayor contradicts Biden administration on state of economy

khqa.com
Report: City concerned ahead of release of 9/11 memos detailing toxic air around ground zero
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City is prepared to release a trove of documents relating to its knowledge of toxic air surrounding ground zero after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but officials are calling on federal lawmakers to protect the city from potential lawsuits in the wake of the disclosure, the Daily News reported.
States boost child care money as congressional effort stalls
ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — Difficulties in finding affordable child care cost Enoshja Ruffin her job three years ago. The mother of six was let go from her position as a counselor for kids with cerebral palsy after she missed three shifts because she had trouble finding babysitters.
On the Record with Legal Aid’s Judith Goldiner: Informal eviction stats are triple what stats show
NEW YORK (PIX11) — As rents in New York City continue to skyrocket, so do evictions, according to the Legal Aid Society. The number of informal evictions is triple or quadruple what the city data shows, according to Judith Goldiner, supervising attorney at Legal Aid. Goldiner said good cause eviction legislation keeps tenants in homes […]
fox5ny.com
This NJ city has been named U.S.'s most expensive for renters
NEW JERSEY - When it comes to sky-high rents, much of the focus is, understandably, on New York City, but it might surprise you to find out that the nation's highest rents are actually just across the Hudson River. According to a report by Rent.com, Jersey City actually has the...
A global gathering of young leaders from 70+ countries takes place in New York City
New York City will host a gathering of young leaders on International Youth Day with a single goal: reshaping the world. Six hundred young people from around the world will gather on August 12-14 in Las Vegas for the 27th Session of The Youth Assembly. They will build global action networks and engage in discussions with global institutions, advocacy groups, multinational companies, and impact-driven organizations.
Gotham Gazette
Public Advocate Releases Plan to 'End Systemic Homelessness' in New York City by 2026
A coalition led by New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has released a four-year roadmap to “ending homelessness as we know it,” proposing several strategies to help the roughly 55,000 unhoused people in the city move into stable, affordable housing. Williams, a Democrat, released the new report...
Banks refuse work with NY cannabis companies, threatening state’s equity goals
As the first New York cannabis businesses work toward the start of sales at the end of the year, many are having trouble getting loans and banking due to the federal prohibition.
queenoftheclick.com
Republicans Can Rock the Democratic Primary in NYC – New Rules Due to Redistricting
Did you know that you can vote in the upcoming Senate Democrat primary from August 13th to August 21st?. Due to redistricting, you can go to the voting center, change your party THAT DAY and submit an affidavit ballot to vote against the champion of bail reform, Andrew Gounardes. (Information)
No college degree? Here are 40 of the highest-paying jobs in NYC that don’t require one
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — You don’t always need a college degree to get a well-paying job. Data journalism website Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all high-paying jobs in New York City that don’t require higher education — based on the 2021 annual mean wage.
cityandstateny.com
Zeldin attack backlash and MTA woes
Ever found yourself living your life with $1 million worth of jewelry in New York City just have it stolen off you as you tried to do your job? No? Yeah, not exactly a universal experience. But it did happen to a pastor friend of New York City Mayor Eric Adams. No stranger to theft, he is also accused of swindling a congregant out of her life savings, the New York Post reported, and had even served prison time for grand larceny. For the rest of this week’s news, keep reading.
1 New York Republican Voted in Favor of Semi-Auto Gun Ban
Gun violence is a growing concern for many Americans. It is gut wrenching to see and read about innocent victims of gun crime but many citizens do not think that should allow their rights to defend themselves with a gun to be infringed. According to statistics from the NYPD, New...
beckersdental.com
5 recent New York dentistry moves
Here are five updates on dentistry in New York that Becker's has reported on since July 6:. 1. The New York State Dental Association named Prabha Krishnan, DDS, as vice president. 2. Premier Care Dental Management affiliated with Joseph M. Zona Periodontics and Implant Surgery, a specialty practice in New...
Advocates sleep outside in protest of homeless crisis in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Homeless advocates, formerly homeless people and members of the community gathered on the edge of Morningside Park in Manhattan to raise awareness about the homeless crisis in New York City during Homeless Awareness Month. More than 60,000 New Yorkers currently live in city shelters, and it’s estimated at least another 3,000 […]
NYC speed cameras to operate 24/7 starting Monday: Here’s how we got here
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Starting Monday, the 2,000-plus speed cameras installed across New York City will start ticketing motorists 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The city’s school zone speed camera program has come a long way since it was first enacted in 2013...
This N.J. city is now America’s most expensive for renters, site says
If you’re a renter in Jersey City, we salute you. You’re paying the highest rent prices in the entire country, according to a report conducted by listings service Rent.com. And you saw the third largest increase in rent prices, year over year, in the United State. The average...
Opinion: NY’s Mitchell-Lama Housing Should Be Preserved, Not Dismantled
“Dissolving our building’s Mitchell-Lama status would be a small but significant injustice in an already deeply unequal city. Shareholders who have long benefited from the program would be autonomously divesting some of the city’s affordable housing stock, and profiting from the conversion.”. Since I moved in at Cadman...
NBC New York
Metro-North Union Calls NY Mask Mandate ‘Hazard' for Workers to Enforce
Metro-North's largest union is calling for an end to the mask mandate on trains. The head of the Association of Commuter Rail Employees said masks should be optional -- not mandatory -- because members who have tried to enforce the mandate have been physically and verbally assaulted by defiant riders.
NYC education department bars school principals from reviewing their budgets amid lawsuit over cuts
The move – expected to cause disruption for school principals – is in response to a temporary restraining order, issued by a judge last week. [ more › ]
Mayor Eric Adams announces $1.5 million will be invested in Small Business Resource Network
Mayor Eric Adams announced on Tuesday that an additional $1.5 million will be invested in the Small Business Resource Network, allowing the program to be extended through 2023.
Adams administration reverses course on NYC principals’ access to their school budgets
Hours after suspending principals’ ability to use the NYC Department of Education online tool for hiring staff and managing school budgets, the mayor's office changed course. Hours after suspending principals’ ability to use the NYC Department of Education online tool for hiring staff and managing their school budgets, the mayor’s office said it would restore their access. [ more › ]
