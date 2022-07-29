ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Steve Kirby letter: Don't let Abilene turn into '1984'

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43HmcN_0gy0aVGT00

In 1947, British novelist George Orwell wrote a cautionary tale of a future in which everyone was watched by "Big Brother," and each other.

Big Brother was helped by citizens reporting suspicious behavior, and thoughts. One of protagonist Winston Smith's neighbors was turned in by his own 10 year old son, a member of the Junior Spies, for something he said in his sleep.

The newly activated Texas anti-abortion law encourages citizens to report suspected, or planned abortions, by providing cash rewards to anyone who reports those women.

This spy-and-report program will turn neighbor against neighbor, sister against sister, and ex-boyfriend against ex-girlfriend.

The proposed "sanctuary city for the unborn" proposition encourages much the same behavior (without the cash reward).

I ran a two-week poll recently on Nextdoor.com, asking how neighbors planned to vote on this: 51% said they would vote against, while only 39% would vote for.

This explains why the pushers of this unpopular proposition were so angry when the City Council refused to vote it up or down, deciding instead, to put it before the public.

Proponents expected that no councilor would dare publicly vote against it, but feared that we, voting in secret, would.

We can defeat this overreaching proposition. We have the numbers, but only if we show up in November, and vote.

Vote against this proposition, and vote out the governor, and others who would control your body.

Keep Orwell's "1984" out of Texas!

− Steve Kirby, Abilene

Comments / 0

Related
ktxs.com

Hendrick Health COVID-19 Community Safety Dial moving to level four next week

ABILENE, Texas — Hendrick Health has announced that they will be moving their COVID-19 Community Safety Dial to level 4: severe, effective August 1st of this year. Unlike the previous levels, level four will affect masking and visitation policies. Masks will be required for all visitors and employees of Hendrick, regardless of vaccination status. Visitors will need to check in to a screening station with an ID when entering.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Hwy 36 reopened after Callahan County wildfire

UPDATE: The portion of Hwy 36 that was closed due to a wildfire in Callahan County has been reopened. Original article below: CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A portion of Highway 36 has been closed due to a wildfire in Callahan County. The highway is currently closed from US 283 eastbound to Cross Plains. “The […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
ktxs.com

New businesses bring new life in SODA District

ABILENE, Texas — The SODA District otherwise known as the area “South of Downtown Abilene” has seen exciting new development over the years in which old buildings and new businesses are coming together to bring new life to the area. The development all started when Tim Smith...
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
City
Kirby, TX
Abilene, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
Abilene, TX
Health
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Fundraising underway for family of Abilene woman Pam Casey, killed in motorcycle crash

Editor’s Note: Click here to access the Casey Family fundraiser referenced in this article. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fundraising efforts are now underway for the family of Abilene woman Pam Casey, who was killed in a motorcycle crash that also left her husband severely injured. More than $5,000 has already been raised for the Casey […]
ABILENE, TX
glasstire.com

Art Dirt: A Visit to the Texas Panhandle, Part 1

Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss the museums, galleries, and art you should see in Lubbock, Albany, and Abilene. “Texas art isn’t as simple as ‘all of the best museums are in Dallas and all of the best nonprofits are in Houston’ — there’s always some standout in other parts of the state.”
LUBBOCK, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘One evening of her life is going to take years of investment’: Abilene officer battles PTSD following 2020 attack while on duty

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The vote to extend Abilene Police Department’s (APD) Officer Mary Guitar’s paid administrative leave narrowly passed through Abilene City Council Thursday, by a vote of 4-3. Guitar’s attorney, Zach Horn, pleaded her case before council, asserting that given her immense mental burden, more time is needed to recover from her 2020 […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Orwell
FOX West Texas

Lightning strike causes Abilene residential fire

ABILENE, Texas — An estimated $50,000 worth of damages are the result of an Abilene residential structure fire Friday afternoon. Residents on the 4400 Block of Sierra Sunset found fire in the attic of the two-story building after it was struck by lightning. The residents evacuated and called 9-1-1,...
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#British#The Junior Spies#Nextdoor Com#The City Council
BigCountryHomepage

$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.  Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:  Jordan Lynn Outlaw – Possession of Meth, Fraud Chad Eric Kraatz – Injury to Elderly Daymond Stewart – Aggravated Assault Kalley Rene Durham – Deadly Conduct Jimmy […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man says $9,000 wheelchair was stolen

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  1700 block of Denali Drive – Criminal MischiefPolice responded to a criminal mischief. Victim says […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene police investigating ‘invasive visual recording’

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1700 block of Butternut Street – Assault Family Violence A victim reported she was assaulted by […]
ABILENE, TX
theflashtoday.com

Four arrested in theft investigation

EASTLAND COUNTY (July 29, 2022) — Erath County Sheriff’s Department has made four arrests in connection to numerous burglaries and identity theft cases in the county today. According to ECSO Captain Ben Moore, “The Erath County Sheriff’s Office investigators and SWAT team, along with the Ranger Police Department...
RANGER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
BigCountryHomepage

‘Most Wanted’ Abilene man accused of child endangerment after, 1-and-2-year-old test positive for cocaine & marijuana

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A ‘Most Wanted’ Abilene man is accused of child endangerment after two young children tested positive for narcotics. Marquees Haynes has been the featured fugitive on the Abilene Police Department’s Wanted Wednesday segment for multiple weeks. Haynes has been charged with two counts of Child Endangerment, which he was arrested and […]
ABILENE, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy